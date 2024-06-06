Top 10 stocks for today – 6th June 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

BHEL: The state-owned business secured a ₹3,500 Crore order from Adani Power Ltd (APL) for a 2×800 MW thermal power project in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. It also received an order from Mirzapur Thermal Energy (UP) Private to build a 2×800 MW thermal power project in Mirzapur Phase I, Uttar Pradesh.

Century Textiles: The business announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Birla Estates has formed a joint venture with Barmalt India for a luxury residential group housing development in Sector 31, Gurugram. The 13.27-acre property piece has the potential for 2.4 million square feet of construction and a revenue of ₹5,000 Crore.

RVNL: The company reported numerous orders valued over ₹500 crore. It received a letter of acceptance from Eastern Railway for the building of the Sitarampur bypass line in the Asansol Division. The project is valued at ₹390.97 Crore.

Torrent Pharma: The company announced that it has entered into a non-exclusive patent licensing deal with Takeda to commercialise Vonoprazan in India. Torrent will offer Vonoprazan under its own name, Kabvie, the firm announced in an exchange filing on Wednesday, June 5.

IEX: The company reported a total monthly volume of 10,633 MU in May 2024, representing a 28.9% year-over-year increase. Electricity volumes hit 9,568 MU, up 21% year on year. Renewable Energy Certificates (REC) saw a surge, with volumes hitting 1,055 MU, a staggering 640.3% year-over-year increase.

Kalpataru Projects: The engineering firm said that the Executive Committee of its board of directors will meet on Monday (June 10) to consider and adopt a plan for collecting funds. The company intends to issue non-convertible debentures (NCDs) through a private placement, subject to the relevant approvals.

Uno Minda: The company announced that it has entered into an agreement with Inovance Automotive to expand its e-four-wheeler product portfolio. The joint venture will produce and distribute high-voltage EV products for passenger and commercial cars in India.

Concord Biotech: According to the corporation, Ireland’s health product regulatory authority has awarded an EU Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) accreditation for Unit II at the Valthera facility in Gujarat.

Edelweiss Financial Services: Edelweiss Rural and Corporate Services Limited, a subsidiary of the company, received an assessment order and demand notice from the Income Tax Department. It also received a tax demand of ₹1.21 Crore on account of certain disallowances. Other subsidiaries, Ecap Securities and Investments Limited and Edel Finance Company Limited received tax demands of ₹55.11 Crores and ₹29.45 Crore respectively.

Reliance Infrastructure Limited: The business established a new subsidiary, Reliance Risee Private Limited, which will serve as an advisor and consultant in engineering and technology. It will also deal with commodities and their derivatives.

