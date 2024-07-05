Top 10 stocks for today – 5th July 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

HDFC Bank: As of June 30, 2024, HDFC Bank’s deposits climbed by 24.4% to ₹23.8 Lakh Crore, from ₹19.13 Lakh Crore the previous year. The value stayed nearly constant from ₹23.8 Lakh Crore on March 31, 2024. Deposits rose 16.5% year on year, ignoring the merger’s impact.

Go Digit General Insurance: A team of officials from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) in Bengaluru visited the firm’s headquarters at BBMP Khata, Koramangala, to inquire about purchases made by the company from one of its vendors. According to the DGGI, the vendor was not present at its registered premises during a discreet investigation undertaken by the Department. The hunt began on July 2 and ended on July 3. On July 3, the firm voluntarily revoked their input tax credit of Rs 7 crore.

Ahluwalia Contracts: The Airports Authority of India has placed an order with the business for Rs 572 crore at Darbhanga Airport in Bihar. The order is for the construction of a new terminal building, associated structures, and external development works using an engineering procurement and construction (EPC) approach.

Raymond: The company announced the vertical demerger of its real estate business into Raymond Realty (RRL), a wholly-owned subsidiary. Following the completion of this demerger, Raymond and Raymond Realty will operate as distinct listed corporations within the Raymond Group, subject to all legislative approvals. According to the deal, each Raymond shareholder will get one share of RRL for each Raymond share owned.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers: The Mahindra Group has been chosen as the preferred partner to renovate seven residential societies in Mumbai’s Borivali West. This project has an estimated gross development value of about Rs 1,800 crore.

Ircon International: Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) has awarded the company a letter of authorization (LOA) for the design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of wide gauge ballastless track (BLT), ballast supply, and track installation (excluding rails and track sleepers) in Uttarakhand.

UCO Bank: UCO Bank recorded an 11.51% year-on-year increase in Q1 to ₹4.62 lakh crore, up from ₹4.14 lakh crore in the same period previous year. The bank’s total advances increased by 17.78% to ₹1.94 lakh crore, up from ₹1.64 lakh crore in the previous year.

Punjab National Bank: Punjab National Bank (PNB), a state-owned bank, announced a satisfactory performance in its fiscal year’s first quarter business update on Thursday (July 4). The bank’s global operations grew 3.8% quarter on quarter and 10.3% year on year. Global deposits increased by 2.8% quarter over quarter and 8.5% year on year, indicating the bank’s ability to attract and retain customer cash.

IDBI Bank: In the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2024-25, IDBI Bank’s total deposits reached ₹2.77 lakh crore, a 13.3% rise over the previous year.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions: The company has signed a ‘Development Agreement’ with Skybound Realty, a K Raheja Corp group company, to jointly develop the property CG House in Mumbai.

