Top Stocks for Today - 17th September 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

RailTel Corporation of India: The company has received a new work order worth at ₹105.74 crore for the procurement, supply, and installation of smart classrooms/KGBVs across Bihar. The order has been received from the State Project Director, Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC).

Apollo Tyres: The company has become the new principal sponsor of Team India jersey, as announced by BCCI.

Bharat Electronics Limited: The company has received new orders of upto ₹712 crore since starting of this month. These orders are under IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, ESM systems, blockchain, and communication projects.

Tech Mahindra: As per the regulatory filings, LIC has increased its shareholding in Tech Mahindra by 2.004%, increasing it to 10.84%.

Punjab National Bank: The government has extended the tenure of PNB’s Executive Director, M. Paramasivam, until March 31, 2027. His earlier term was scheduled to end on November 30, 2025.

Coal India: The company announced in a regulatory filing that it has been chosen as the preferred bidder for the Ontillu-Chandragiri Rare Earth Element (REE) exploration block.