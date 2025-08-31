Union Ministry of Power Ranks Maharashtra First in State Energy Efficiency Index 2024

Maharashtra has topped the State Energy Efficiency Index (SEEI) 2024, released on Friday by the Union Ministry of Power. Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Tripura followed in the rankings, which measured how states and union territories performed on energy efficiency during FY24.

The index was launched by Akash Tripathi, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Power, and prepared by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) with the Alliance for an Energy Efficient Economy (AEEE). It looked at 36 states and UTs, tracking performance across buildings, industries, transport, agriculture, municipal services and distribution companies through 66 indicators.

The 2024 framework also included new priorities such as the Energy Service Companies (ESCO) model, star ratings for buildings, expansion of the Perform, Achieve and Trade (PAT) scheme, profiling of MSME clusters, and incentives for electric mobility.

Only five states were rated “front runners” this year Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. Last year, there were seven. Assam and Kerala were classified as “achievers,” meeting more than half of the evaluation benchmarks. States such as Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh fell into the “contenders” category, meeting 30–50% of the score.

Tripathi stressed that energy efficiency is one of the cheapest and most effective tools in India’s clean energy push. “As we work towards net-zero by 2070 and aim to cut emissions intensity by 45% by 2030, efficiency is a foundational pillar that cuts across all sectors,” he said.

The report also flagged the progress made on policy adoption. Twenty-four states have rolled out the Energy Conservation Building Code, 31 have notified EV policies, and 14 states now require EV charging points in buildings. According to BEE, the SEEI continues to act as a guide for state-level action, offering insights that can improve performance and help meet India’s broader climate and energy security goals.

