iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Union Ministry of Power Ranks Maharashtra First in State Energy Efficiency Index 2024

31 Aug 2025 , 07:32 PM

Maharashtra has topped the State Energy Efficiency Index (SEEI) 2024, released on Friday by the Union Ministry of Power. Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Tripura followed in the rankings, which measured how states and union territories performed on energy efficiency during FY24.

The index was launched by Akash Tripathi, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Power, and prepared by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) with the Alliance for an Energy Efficient Economy (AEEE). It looked at 36 states and UTs, tracking performance across buildings, industries, transport, agriculture, municipal services and distribution companies through 66 indicators.

The 2024 framework also included new priorities such as the Energy Service Companies (ESCO) model, star ratings for buildings, expansion of the Perform, Achieve and Trade (PAT) scheme, profiling of MSME clusters, and incentives for electric mobility.

Only five states were rated “front runners” this year Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. Last year, there were seven. Assam and Kerala were classified as “achievers,” meeting more than half of the evaluation benchmarks. States such as Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh fell into the “contenders” category, meeting 30–50% of the score.

Tripathi stressed that energy efficiency is one of the cheapest and most effective tools in India’s clean energy push. “As we work towards net-zero by 2070 and aim to cut emissions intensity by 45% by 2030, efficiency is a foundational pillar that cuts across all sectors,” he said.

The report also flagged the progress made on policy adoption. Twenty-four states have rolled out the Energy Conservation Building Code, 31 have notified EV policies, and 14 states now require EV charging points in buildings. According to BEE, the SEEI continues to act as a guide for state-level action, offering insights that can improve performance and help meet India’s broader climate and energy security goals.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • State Energy Efficiency Index
  • State Energy Efficiency Index (SEEI) 2024
  • Stock Market today
  • Top News
  • Union Ministry of Power
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Patel Engineering to Raise ₹90 Crore via NCDs for Growth and Debt Reduction

Patel Engineering to Raise ₹90 Crore via NCDs for Growth and Debt Reduction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Aug 2025|10:14 PM
JioHotstar Now World’s Second-Biggest Streaming Platform with 300 Million Paid Users, Says Akash Ambani

JioHotstar Now World’s Second-Biggest Streaming Platform with 300 Million Paid Users, Says Akash Ambani

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Aug 2025|09:47 PM
Adani Airports Unveils ₹10,000 Crore Expansion Plan for Lucknow Airport

Adani Airports Unveils ₹10,000 Crore Expansion Plan for Lucknow Airport

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Aug 2025|09:29 PM
Reliance to Develop 130-Acre Coastal Road Gardens in Mumbai

Reliance to Develop 130-Acre Coastal Road Gardens in Mumbai

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Aug 2025|09:19 PM
LIC Presents ₹7,324 Crore Dividend Cheque to Government of India

LIC Presents ₹7,324 Crore Dividend Cheque to Government of India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Aug 2025|09:11 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.