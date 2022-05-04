iifl-logo

Volumes jump at Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd counter

4 May 2022 , 02:30 PM

Home First Finance Company India Ltd, Britannia Industries Ltd, Solar Industries India Ltd, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 May 2022.

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd saw volume of 51.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.11 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.11% to Rs.464.20. Volumes stood at 3.63 lakh shares in the last session.

Home First Finance Company India Ltd saw volume of 4.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 50794 shares. The stock increased 4.54% to Rs.766.15. Volumes stood at 1.57 lakh shares in the last session.

Britannia Industries Ltd saw volume of 24.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.97 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.10% to Rs.3,405.30. Volumes stood at 2.16 lakh shares in the last session.

Solar Industries India Ltd recorded volume of 1.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33014 shares. The stock gained 2.10% to Rs.2,980.15. Volumes stood at 78486 shares in the last session.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd notched up volume of 12.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.41 lakh shares. The stock slipped 6.85% to Rs.732.70. Volumes stood at 1.91 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market – Live News

