WardWizard Innovations dispatches 4,087 units of e-vehicles in April 2022, registers 766% yoy growth

WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd , manufacturers of the country’s leading electric two-wheeler brand ‘Joy e-bike’ entered the financial year FY’23 with a strong demand for its products.

As per the filing, the company is strengthening its market presence and promoting the adoption of green mobility with its wide range of low and high-speed electric two-wheelers, the company’s sales stood at 4,087 units in April’22, registering a growth of 766%, as compared to April’21, when the company had sold 472 units.

Speaking on the sales performance for the month of April 2022, Sheetal Bhalerao, Chief Operations Officer, WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd, said, “As one of the fastest growing electric two-wheeler brand, we are receiving an overwhelming response from our customers for the quality and reliability of our products.

We have started the new financial year with a strong momentum. However, due to varied challenges related to the unavailability of raw materials, we are unable to meet the growing market demand. To combat this, we have assured our partners with alternative solutions. We are further seeing substantial demand for electric two-wheelers and our models. Considering the rise in demand, the company has added 40 more touchpoints across markets like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh etc. in the month.”

Highlights of April 2022