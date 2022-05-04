WardWizard Innovations dispatches 4,087 units of e-vehicles in April 2022, registers 766% yoy growth

4 May 2022 , 09:21 AM
As per the filing, the company is strengthening its market presence and promoting the adoption of green mobility with its wide range of low and high-speed electric two-wheelers, the company’s sales stood at 4,087 units in April’22, registering a growth of 766%, as compared to April’21, when the company had sold 472 units.
Speaking on the sales performance for the month of April 2022, Sheetal Bhalerao, Chief Operations Officer, WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd, said, “As one of the fastest growing electric two-wheeler brand, we are receiving an overwhelming response from our customers for the quality and reliability of our products.
We have started the new financial year with a strong momentum. However, due to varied challenges related to the unavailability of raw materials, we are unable to meet the growing market demand. To combat this, we have assured our partners with alternative solutions. We are further seeing substantial demand for electric two-wheelers and our models. Considering the rise in demand, the company has added 40 more touchpoints across markets like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh etc. in the month.”
Highlights of April 2022
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.