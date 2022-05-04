iifl-logo

WardWizard Innovations dispatches 4,087 units of e-vehicles in April 2022, registers 766% yoy growth

4 May 2022 , 09:21 AM

WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd, manufacturers of the country’s leading electric two-wheeler brand ‘Joy e-bike’ entered the financial year FY’23 with a strong demand for its products.

As per the filing, the company is strengthening its market presence and promoting the adoption of green mobility with its wide range of low and high-speed electric two-wheelers, the company’s sales stood at 4,087 units in April’22, registering a growth of 766%, as compared to April’21, when the company had sold 472 units.

Speaking on the sales performance for the month of April 2022, Sheetal Bhalerao, Chief Operations Officer, WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd, said, “As one of the fastest growing electric two-wheeler brand, we are receiving an overwhelming response from our customers for the quality and reliability of our products.

We have started the new financial year with a strong momentum. However, due to varied challenges related to the unavailability of raw materials, we are unable to meet the growing market demand. To combat this, we have assured our partners with alternative solutions. We are further seeing substantial demand for electric two-wheelers and our models. Considering the rise in demand, the company has added 40 more touchpoints across markets like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh etc. in the month.”

Highlights of April 2022

  • Sales Milestone: Registered the sales of 30,761 units in FY’22. For the first time, the company clocked sales of 5,020 units in March 2022.
  • Participation in industry conclave: Participated and showcased the entire range of electric two-wheelers at the Electric Vehicle Exposition 2022 in Kolkata and Alternate Fuel Conclave in Pune.
At around 9:23 AM, Wardwizard Innovations was trading at Rs69.75 per piece lower by 0.92% on the BSE.

