Bajaj Finserv Nifty Next 50 Index Fund NFO: Everything you should know

Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund has launched NFO under its “Index Fund category”, named as Bajaj Finserv Nifty Next 50 Index Fund. The open ended fund seeking to replicate the returns of the Nifty Next 50 through investments in a basket of stocks drawn from the constituents of the Nifty Next 50 index. The objective of the Scheme is to invest in companies whose securities are included in the Nifty Next 50 Index and subject to tracking errors.

Investment strategy: The investment strategy would revolve around reducing the tracking error to the least possible through regular rebalancing of the portfolio, taking into account the change in weights of stocks in the Index as well as the incremental collections/redemptions in the Scheme.

Asset allocation: The fund to invest in a basket of stocks covered by Nifty Next 50 Index and aims to achieve returns of the Nifty Next 50 Index.

Who should invest?

Investors with a Very high risk appetite should invest in the Bajaj Finserv Nifty Next 50 Index Fund for 7 to 10 years.

Risk associated: Very high level of risk.

Benchmark: Nifty Next 50 Total Return Index

Fund Managers: Ilesh Savla and Haresh Mehta

The NFO is available for subscription from April 22 to May 06, 2025. The schemes will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase within five Business Days from the date of allotment. The fund offers systematic investment solutions like SIP and SWP to create a flexible investment plan. The minimum subscription amount is ₹500/- and in multiples of any amount thereafter.

It offers Regular Plan and Direct Plan. Each plan offers Growth and Income options. Click here to invest in Bajaj Finserv Nifty Next 50 Index Fund.