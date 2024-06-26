Bandhan Nifty Total Market Index Fund NFO: Key details you need to know

Bandhan Mutual Fund is launching NFO under its “Index Fund”, named Bandhan Nifty Total Market Index Fund. The open-ended fund aims to replicate the Nifty Total Market Index by investing in securities of the Nifty Total Market Index in the same proportion/weightage to provide returns before expenses that track the total return of the Nifty Total Market Index, subject to tracking errors.

Investment strategy: The corpus of the Scheme will be invested primarily in stocks constituting the respective benchmark of the Scheme i.e. Nifty Total Market Index. A portion of the Scheme will be kept liquid to meet the redemption requirements in line with SEBI Regulations.

Asset allocation: The Scheme will invest predominantly in equity and equity-related instruments belonging to the Nifty Total Market Index.

Who should invest?

Investors with a very high risk appetite should invest in the Bandhan Nifty Total Market Index Fund for 5 or more years.

Risk associated: Very high level of risk.

Benchmark: Nifty Total Market TRI

Fund Managers: Nemish Sheth

The NFO is available for subscription from June 24 to July 05. The schemes will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase within five Business Days from the date of allotment. The fund offers systematic investment solutions like SIP and SWP to create a flexible investment plan. The minimum subscription amount is ₹1000/- and in multiples of any amount thereafter.

It offers a Regular Plan and a Direct Plan. Each plan provides Growth and Income options. Click here to invest in the Bandhan Nifty Total Market Index Fund.