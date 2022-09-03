Baroda BNP Paribas Arbitrage Fund Announces Income Distribution cum Capital Withdrawal (IDCW)

Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund has announced 08 September 2022 as the record date for declaration of Income Distribution cum capital withdrawal (IDCW) under the IDCW & monthly IDCW option of Baroda BNP Paribas Arbitrage Fund. The amount of IDCW on the face value of Rs 10 per unit will be:

Direct Plan – IDCW Option: Rs 0.03

Direct Plan – Monthly IDCW Option: Rs 0.03

