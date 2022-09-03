iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Baroda BNP Paribas Arbitrage Fund Announces Income Distribution cum Capital Withdrawal (IDCW)

3 Sep 2022 , 10:10 AM

Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund has announced 08 September 2022 as the record date for declaration of Income Distribution cum capital withdrawal (IDCW) under the IDCW & monthly IDCW option of Baroda BNP Paribas Arbitrage Fund. The amount of IDCW on the face value of Rs 10 per unit will be:

Direct Plan – IDCW Option: Rs 0.03

Direct Plan – Monthly IDCW Option: Rs 0.03

Powered by Capital Market – Live News

Related Tags

  • capital market
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Tata Investment board approves 1:10 stock split

Tata Investment board approves 1:10 stock split

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Aug 2025|02:45 PM
ABB India posts 20% y-o-y decline in its Q2 net profit

ABB India posts 20% y-o-y decline in its Q2 net profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Aug 2025|01:59 PM
L&T Wins Contract for BESS-Integrated Solar Power Project

L&T Wins Contract for BESS-Integrated Solar Power Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Aug 2025|12:03 PM
HPCL Signs 10-Year LNG Supply Deal with Abu Dhabi’s ALNG

HPCL Signs 10-Year LNG Supply Deal with Abu Dhabi’s ALNG

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Aug 2025|11:32 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 4th August 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 4th August 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Aug 2025|08:31 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.