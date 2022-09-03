Baroda BNP Paribas Arbitrage Fund Announces Income Distribution cum Capital Withdrawal (IDCW)

3 Sep 2022 , 10:10 AM
Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund has announced 08 September 2022 as the record date for declaration of Income Distribution cum capital withdrawal (IDCW) under the IDCW & monthly IDCW option of Baroda BNP Paribas Arbitrage Fund. The amount of IDCW on the face value of Rs 10 per unit will be:
Direct Plan – IDCW Option: Rs 0.03
Direct Plan – Monthly IDCW Option: Rs 0.03
