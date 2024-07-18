iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Canara Robeco Balanced Advantage Fund NFO: Essential details you need to know

18 Jul 2024 , 01:05 PM

Canara Robeco Mutual Fund is launching NFO under its “Hybrid Fund”, named as Canara Robeco Balanced Advantage Fund. The open ended fund aims to generate long-term capital appreciation with income generation by dynamically investing in equity and equity related instruments and debt and money market instruments.

Investment strategy: The Scheme may utilise internal proprietary model to monitor the market to ascertain the asset allocation opportunities from time to time. This model may provide broad guidance regarding the relative valuation levels and scope of the market opportunities as may be relevant towards investing.

Asset allocation: The fund manager will dynamically managed portfolio of equity & equity related instruments and debt & money market securities.

Who should invest?

Investors with very high risk appetite should invest in the Canara Robeco Balanced Advantage Fund for 3 to 5 years.

Risk associated: Very high level of risk.

Benchmark: AMFI Tier I Benchmark – CRISIL Hybrid 50+50 – Moderate Index

Fund Managers: Mr. Shridatta Bhandwaldar, Ms. Ennette Fernandes, Ms. Suman Prasad and Mr. Amit Kadam

The NFO is available for subscription from July 12 to July 26. The schemes will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase within five Business Days from the date of allotment. The fund offers systematic investment solutions like SIP and SWP to create a flexible investment plan. The minimum subscription amount is ₹5000/- and in multiples of any amount thereafter.

It offers Regular Plan and Direct Plan. Each plan offers Growth and Income options. Click here to invest in Canara Robeco Balanced Advantage Fund.

Related Tags

  • Canara Robeco Balanced Advantage Fund
  • Canara Robeco Balanced Advantage Fund nfo
  • Canara Robeco equity funds
  • Canara Robeco MF
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:34 PM
Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:09 PM
Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|10:53 PM
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:23 PM
ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:05 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.