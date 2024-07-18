Canara Robeco Balanced Advantage Fund NFO: Essential details you need to know

Canara Robeco Mutual Fund is launching NFO under its “Hybrid Fund”, named as Canara Robeco Balanced Advantage Fund. The open ended fund aims to generate long-term capital appreciation with income generation by dynamically investing in equity and equity related instruments and debt and money market instruments.

Investment strategy: The Scheme may utilise internal proprietary model to monitor the market to ascertain the asset allocation opportunities from time to time. This model may provide broad guidance regarding the relative valuation levels and scope of the market opportunities as may be relevant towards investing.

Asset allocation: The fund manager will dynamically managed portfolio of equity & equity related instruments and debt & money market securities.

Who should invest?

Investors with very high risk appetite should invest in the Canara Robeco Balanced Advantage Fund for 3 to 5 years.

Risk associated: Very high level of risk.

Benchmark: AMFI Tier I Benchmark – CRISIL Hybrid 50+50 – Moderate Index

Fund Managers: Mr. Shridatta Bhandwaldar, Ms. Ennette Fernandes, Ms. Suman Prasad and Mr. Amit Kadam

The NFO is available for subscription from July 12 to July 26. The schemes will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase within five Business Days from the date of allotment. The fund offers systematic investment solutions like SIP and SWP to create a flexible investment plan. The minimum subscription amount is ₹5000/- and in multiples of any amount thereafter.

It offers Regular Plan and Direct Plan. Each plan offers Growth and Income options. Click here to invest in Canara Robeco Balanced Advantage Fund.