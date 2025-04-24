Groww Gilt Fund NFO: Essential details you should know

Groww Mutual Fund has launched NFO under its “Thematic Fund category”, named as Groww Gilt Fund. The open ended fund aims to generate credit risk-free returns by predominantly investing in sovereign securities issued by the Central Government and/or State Government(s) and/or any security guaranteed by the Government of India, and/or reverse repos in such securities as per applicable RBI Regulations and Guidelines.

Investment strategy: With the aim of controlling risks, rigorous in depth credit evaluation of the debt and money market securities proposed to be invested in will be carried out by the Risk Management team of the AMC.

Asset allocation: The fund to invest predominantly in Reverse repo, Triparty repo on Government securities or treasury bills and/or other similar instruments as may be notified from time to time.

Who should invest?

Investors with a moderate risk appetite should invest in the Groww Gilt Fund for 3-5 years.

Risk associated: Moderate level of risk.

Benchmark: CRISIL Dynamic Gilt Index

Fund Managers: Kaustubh Sule

The NFO is available for subscription from April 23 to May 07, 2025. The schemes will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase within five Business Days from the date of allotment. The fund offers systematic investment solutions like SIP and SWP to create a flexible investment plan. The minimum subscription amount is ₹500/- and in multiples of any amount thereafter.

It offers Regular Plan and Direct Plan. Each plan offers Growth and Income options. Click here to invest in Groww Gilt Fund.