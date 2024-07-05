iifl-logo

ICICI Prudential Energy Opportunities Fund NFO: Essential details you need to know

5 Jul 2024 , 10:41 AM

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund is launching NFO under its “Thematic Fund”, named as ICICI Prudential Energy Opportunities Fund. The open ended fund aims to provide investors with opportunities for long term capital appreciation by investing in equity and equity related instruments of companies engaging in activities such as exploration, production, distribution, transportation and processing of traditional & new energy including but not limited to industries/sectors such as oil & gas, utilities and power.

Investment strategy: Being an open ended Scheme, the Scheme will follow an active investment strategy. The primary investment objective of the Scheme is to generate long-term capital appreciation.

Asset allocation: The Scheme will invest predominantly in equity and equity related instruments of companies engaging in activities such as exploration, production, distribution, transportation and processing of traditional & new energy.

Who should invest?

Investors with very high risk appetite should invest in the ICICI Prudential Energy Opportunities Fund for 5 or more years.

Risk associated: Very high level of risk.

Benchmark: Nifty Energy TRI

Fund Managers: Sankaran Naren, Sharmila D’Mello and Nitya Mishra

The NFO is available for subscription from July 02 to July 16. The schemes will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase within five Business Days from the date of allotment. The fund offers systematic investment solutions like SIP and SWP to create a flexible investment plan. The minimum subscription amount is ₹5000/- and in multiples of any amount thereafter.

It offers Regular Plan and Direct Plan. Each plan offers Growth and Income options. Click here to invest in ICICI Prudential Energy Opportunities Fund.

