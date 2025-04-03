iifl-logo
Kotak Energy Opportunities Fund NFO: Key details you need to know

3 Apr 2025 , 11:30 AM

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund has launched NFO under its “Sectoral category”, named as Kotak Energy Opportunities Fund. The open ended fund aims to generate long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio that is invested predominantly in equity and equity related securities of companies engaged in Energy and Energy related activities.

Investment strategy: The investment strategy will be active in nature. The Fund Manager will have the discretion to invest in all those sectors / areas which are engaged either directly or indirectly in the traditional & new energy sectors.

Asset allocation: The fund to invest predominantly in equity & equity related securities of companies engaged in Energy and Energy related activities.

Who should invest?

Investors with a very high risk appetite should invest in the Kotak Energy Opportunities Fund for 5 to 7 years.

Risk associated: very high of risk.

Benchmark: Nifty Energy Index TRI

Fund Managers: Harsha Upadhyaya, Mandar Pawar, Abhishek Bisen

The NFO is available for subscription from April 03 to April 17, 2025. The schemes will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase within five Business Days from the date of allotment. The fund offers systematic investment solutions like SIP and SWP to create a flexible investment plan. The minimum subscription amount is ₹100/- and in multiples of any amount thereafter.

