Kotak Special Opportunities Fund NFO: Essential details you need to know

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund is launching NFO under its “Thematic Fund”, named as Kotak Special Opportunities Fund. The open-ended fund aims to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in opportunities presented by Special Situations such as Company Specific Event/Developments, Corporate Restructuring, Government Policy changes and/or Regulatory changes, Technology Disruption/ Innovation or companies going through temporary but unique challenges and other similar instances.

Investment strategy: The scheme will invest in companies spanning the entire market capitalization and bottom-up approach to stock-picking and choose companies which are expected to derive benefit from the special situation.

Asset allocation: The Scheme will invest predominantly in an equity scheme that invests in stocks based on special situations theme.

Who should invest?

Investors with very high risk appetite and want to invest in special situations theme should invest in the Kotak Special Opportunities Fund for 5 or more years.

Risk associated: Very high level of risk.

Benchmark: NIFTY 500 TRI

Fund Managers: Devender Singhal and Arjun Khanna

The NFO is available for subscription from June 10 to June 24. The schemes will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase within five Business Days from the date of allotment. The fund offers systematic investment solutions like SIP and SWP to create a flexible investment plan. The minimum subscription amount is ₹5000/- and in multiples of any amount thereafter.

It offers Regular Plan and Direct Plan. Each plan offers Growth and Income options.