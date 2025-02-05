LIC MF Multi Asset Allocation Fund NFO: Details you must know

LIC Mutual Fund is launching NFO under its “Equity Fund”, named as LIC MF Multi Asset Allocation Fund. The open ended fund aims to generate long term capital appreciation by investing in diversified portfolio of equity & equity related instruments, debt & money market instruments and units of Gold Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

Investment strategy: The fund manager retains the discretion to adjust allocations based on prevailing market conditions, risk management requirements, and to optimize returns.

Asset allocation: The fund to invest in equity equity & equity related instruments, Debt & Money Market Instruments and Units of Gold ETFs as per asset allocation pattern.

Who should invest?

Investors with very high risk appetite should invest in the LIC MF Multi Asset Allocation Fund for 5 to 7 years.

Risk associated: Very high level of risk.

Benchmark: 65% Nifty 500 TRI + 25% Nifty Composite Debt Index + 10% Price of Domestic Gold

Fund Managers: Nikhil Rungta, Sumit Bhatnagar, Pratik Harish

The NFO is available for subscription from Jan 24 to Feb 7, 2025. The schemes will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase within five Business Days from the date of allotment. The fund offers systematic investment solutions like SIP and SWP to create a flexible investment plan. The minimum subscription amount is ₹5000/- and in multiples of any amount thereafter.

It offers Regular Plan and Direct Plan. Each plan offers Growth and Income options. Click here to invest in LIC MF Multi Asset Allocation Fund.