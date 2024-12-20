Most Bought & Sold Stocks in November 2024 by Mutual Funds

|Most Bought
|Shares in Mn
|Blg Ticker
|Company Name
|Oct-24
|Sep-24
|Change
|Net Chg (INR Bn)
|ZOMATO
|Zomato
|1,453.8
|1,257.1
|196.7
|55.04
|SWIGGY
|Swiggy
|113.8
|0.0
|113.8
|53.56
|NTPCGREE
|NTPC Green Energy
|319.4
|0.0
|319.4
|39.87
|RELIANCE
|Reliance Industries
|643.7
|616.8
|26.9
|34.77
|AXSB
|Axis Bank
|573.8
|545.2
|28.7
|32.57
|SBIN
|State Bank Of India
|731.7
|702.1
|29.6
|24.85
|ADSEZ
|Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone
|49.3
|31.0
|18.3
|21.76
|TRENT
|Trent
|26.1
|22.9
|3.2
|21.51
|BHARTI
|Bharti Airtel
|440.2
|428.6
|11.6
|18.92
|VBL
|Varun Beverages
|118.3
|89.6
|28.7
|17.80
|GVTD
|GE Vernova T&D India
|63.6
|54.3
|9.3
|16.36
|MM
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|111.6
|106.4
|5.2
|15.34
|KEII
|KEI Industries
|16.4
|12.9
|3.5
|15.17
|ONGC
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|566.4
|520.3
|46.1
|11.84
|SBILIFE
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|114.5
|106.5
|8.0
|11.49
|INDIGO
|Interglobe Aviation
|51.0
|48.5
|2.5
|10.91
|JSTL
|JSW Steel
|36.3
|25.6
|10.8
|10.40
|WPL
|Wockhardt
|11.5
|4.4
|7.1
|9.93
|MSIL
|Maruti Suzuki India
|39.0
|38.1
|0.9
|9.71
|IIB
|IndusInd Bank
|114.0
|105.0
|9.0
|8.95
|TCS
|Tata Consultancy Services
|86.2
|84.2
|2.0
|8.34
|ICICIBC
|ICICI Bank
|1,154.5
|1,148.4
|6.2
|8.03
|SAGILITY
|Sagility India
|214.3
|0.0
|214.3
|7.93
|ACMESOLA
|Acme Solar Holdings
|25.9
|0.0
|25.9
|7.10
|HNDL
|Hindalco Industries
|221.4
|211.0
|10.3
|6.76
|SRCM
|Shree Cement
|3.4
|3.2
|0.2
|6.52
|BRIT
|Britannia Industries
|12.8
|11.5
|1.3
|6.49
|KMB
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|218.2
|214.6
|3.6
|6.30
|ZCVCS
|ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India
|4.0
|3.6
|0.5
|6.02
|APNT
|Asian Paints
|21.1
|18.8
|2.3
|5.77
Source: IIFL Alternative Research, ACE MF
|Most Sold
|Shares in Mn
|Blg Ticker
|Company Name
|Oct-24
|Sep-24
|Change
|Net Chg (INR Bn)
|HDFCB
|HDFC Bank
|970.6
|993.9
|-23.3
|(41.91)
|VOLT
|Voltas
|66.8
|73.1
|-6.3
|(10.50)
|COFORGE
|Coforge
|22.8
|23.9
|-1.1
|(9.47)
|HCLT
|HCL Technologies
|148.8
|153.6
|-4.8
|(8.96)
|BSE
|BSE
|11.2
|12.6
|-1.3
|(6.27)
|PSYS
|Persistent Systems
|31.8
|32.5
|-0.8
|(4.49)
|MPHL
|Mphasis
|40.8
|42.2
|-1.4
|(4.04)
|KKC
|Cummins India
|41.5
|42.6
|-1.2
|(4.03)
|MUTH
|Muthoot Finance
|42.4
|44.5
|-2.0
|(3.90)
|BAF
|Bajaj Finance
|39.0
|39.6
|-0.6
|(3.73)
|GRASIM
|Grasim Industries
|23.9
|25.3
|-1.4
|(3.67)
|CIFC
|Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company
|101.2
|104.0
|-2.8
|(3.42)
|NACL
|National Aluminium Company
|131.4
|145.1
|-13.7
|(3.31)
|FORH
|Fortis Healthcare
|203.4
|208.4
|-5.0
|(3.28)
|TELX
|Tata Elxsi
|0.5
|1.0
|-0.5
|(3.08)
|IH
|The Indian Hotels Company
|179.3
|183.1
|-3.8
|(3.03)
|INFO
|Infosys
|489.4
|491.0
|-1.6
|(2.97)
|PWGR
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|530.9
|539.7
|-8.7
|(2.88)
|MOTHERSO
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|995.5
|1,013.0
|-17.5
|(2.84)
|CDSL
|Central Depository Services (India)
|21.5
|23.1
|-1.6
|(2.60)
|BPCL
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|359.9
|368.8
|-8.9
|(2.59)
|TRCL
|The Ramco Cements
|43.6
|45.9
|-2.3
|(2.37)
|POWF
|Power Finance Corporation
|305.1
|309.8
|-4.8
|(2.36)
|BJAUT
|Bajaj Auto
|11.3
|11.5
|-0.2
|(2.18)
|ASTRA
|Astral
|17.3
|18.5
|-1.2
|(2.17)
|JIOFIN
|JIO Financial Services
|253.9
|260.4
|-6.5
|(2.12)
|NTPC
|NTPC
|1,077.5
|1,083.3
|-5.8
|(2.12)
|ALKEM
|Alkem Laboratories
|15.9
|16.2
|-0.4
|(2.10)
|WAAREEEN
|Waaree Energies
|4.4
|5.2
|-0.8
|(2.05)
|KECI
|KEC International
|61.4
|63.3
|-1.9
|(2.02)
Source: IIFL Alternative Research, ACE MF
