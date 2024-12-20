iifl-logo-icon 1
Most Bought & Sold Stocks in November 2024 by Mutual Funds

20 Dec 2024 , 10:45 AM

Most Bought   Shares in Mn  
Blg Ticker Company Name Oct-24 Sep-24 Change Net Chg (INR Bn)
ZOMATO Zomato 1,453.8 1,257.1 196.7      55.04
SWIGGY Swiggy 113.8 0.0 113.8      53.56
NTPCGREE NTPC Green Energy 319.4 0.0 319.4      39.87
RELIANCE Reliance Industries 643.7 616.8 26.9      34.77
AXSB Axis Bank 573.8 545.2 28.7      32.57
SBIN State Bank Of India 731.7 702.1 29.6      24.85
ADSEZ Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone 49.3 31.0 18.3      21.76
TRENT Trent 26.1 22.9 3.2      21.51
BHARTI Bharti Airtel 440.2 428.6 11.6      18.92
VBL Varun Beverages 118.3 89.6 28.7      17.80
GVTD GE Vernova T&D India 63.6 54.3 9.3      16.36
MM Mahindra & Mahindra 111.6 106.4 5.2      15.34
KEII KEI Industries 16.4 12.9 3.5      15.17
ONGC Oil & Natural Gas Corporation 566.4 520.3 46.1      11.84
SBILIFE SBI Life Insurance Company 114.5 106.5 8.0      11.49
INDIGO Interglobe Aviation 51.0 48.5 2.5      10.91
JSTL JSW Steel 36.3 25.6 10.8      10.40
WPL Wockhardt 11.5 4.4 7.1        9.93
MSIL Maruti Suzuki India 39.0 38.1 0.9        9.71
IIB IndusInd Bank 114.0 105.0 9.0        8.95
TCS Tata Consultancy Services 86.2 84.2 2.0        8.34
ICICIBC ICICI Bank 1,154.5 1,148.4 6.2        8.03
SAGILITY Sagility India 214.3 0.0 214.3        7.93
ACMESOLA Acme Solar Holdings 25.9 0.0 25.9        7.10
HNDL Hindalco Industries 221.4 211.0 10.3        6.76
SRCM Shree Cement 3.4 3.2 0.2        6.52
BRIT Britannia Industries 12.8 11.5 1.3        6.49
KMB Kotak Mahindra Bank 218.2 214.6 3.6        6.30
ZCVCS ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India 4.0 3.6 0.5        6.02
APNT Asian Paints 21.1 18.8 2.3        5.77

Source: IIFL Alternative Research, ACE MF

Most Sold   Shares in Mn  
Blg Ticker Company Name Oct-24 Sep-24 Change Net Chg (INR Bn)
HDFCB HDFC Bank 970.6 993.9 -23.3    (41.91)
VOLT Voltas 66.8 73.1 -6.3    (10.50)
COFORGE Coforge 22.8 23.9 -1.1      (9.47)
HCLT HCL Technologies 148.8 153.6 -4.8      (8.96)
BSE BSE 11.2 12.6 -1.3      (6.27)
PSYS Persistent Systems 31.8 32.5 -0.8      (4.49)
MPHL Mphasis 40.8 42.2 -1.4      (4.04)
KKC Cummins India 41.5 42.6 -1.2      (4.03)
MUTH Muthoot Finance 42.4 44.5 -2.0      (3.90)
BAF Bajaj Finance 39.0 39.6 -0.6      (3.73)
GRASIM Grasim Industries 23.9 25.3 -1.4      (3.67)
CIFC Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company 101.2 104.0 -2.8      (3.42)
NACL National Aluminium Company 131.4 145.1 -13.7      (3.31)
FORH Fortis Healthcare 203.4 208.4 -5.0      (3.28)
TELX Tata Elxsi 0.5 1.0 -0.5      (3.08)
IH The Indian Hotels Company 179.3 183.1 -3.8      (3.03)
INFO Infosys 489.4 491.0 -1.6      (2.97)
PWGR Power Grid Corporation Of India 530.9 539.7 -8.7      (2.88)
MOTHERSO Samvardhana Motherson International 995.5 1,013.0 -17.5      (2.84)
CDSL Central Depository Services (India) 21.5 23.1 -1.6      (2.60)
BPCL Bharat Petroleum Corporation 359.9 368.8 -8.9      (2.59)
TRCL The Ramco Cements 43.6 45.9 -2.3      (2.37)
POWF Power Finance Corporation 305.1 309.8 -4.8      (2.36)
BJAUT Bajaj Auto 11.3 11.5 -0.2      (2.18)
ASTRA Astral 17.3 18.5 -1.2      (2.17)
JIOFIN JIO Financial Services 253.9 260.4 -6.5      (2.12)
NTPC NTPC 1,077.5 1,083.3 -5.8      (2.12)
ALKEM Alkem Laboratories 15.9 16.2 -0.4      (2.10)
WAAREEEN Waaree Energies 4.4 5.2 -0.8      (2.05)
KECI KEC International 61.4 63.3 -1.9      (2.02)

Source: IIFL Alternative Research, ACE MF

