Sundaram Business Cycle Fund NFO: Key details you need to know

Sundaram Mutual Fund is launching NFO under its “thematic Fund”, named as Sundaram Business Cycle Fund. The open ended fund aims to generate long term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity related securities with a focus on identifying medium term cycles which can impact the business fundamentals. This will be done through dynamic allocation between various themes and stocks at different stages of cycles in the economy.

Investment strategy: The business cycle is a critical determinant of equity sector performance over the intermediate term and the relative performance of equity market themes typically tends to rotate as the overall economy shifts from one stage of the business cycle to the next, with different themes assuming performance leadership in different economic phases.

Asset allocation: The Scheme will invest predominantly in equity scheme through dynamic allocation between various sectors and stocks at different stages of business cycle in the economy.

Who should invest?

Investors with very high risk appetite and want to invest in special situations theme should invest in the Sundaram Business Cycle Fund for 5 or more years.

Risk associated: Very high level of risk.

Benchmark: Nifty 500 TRI

Fund Managers: Ratish B Varier, Bharath S, Dwijendra Srivastava, Sandeep Agarwal, Pathanjali Srinivasan

The NFO is available for subscription from June 5 to June 19. The schemes will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase within five Business Days from the date of allotment. The fund offers systematic investment solutions like SIP and SWP to create a flexible investment plan. The minimum subscription amount is ₹100/- and in multiples of any amount thereafter.

It offers Regular Plan and Direct Plan. Each plan offers Growth and Income options. Click here to invest in Sundaram Business Cycle Fund.