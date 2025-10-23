Earnings Boost Powers Market Rally Amid FII Outflows

FIIs were net sellers in equities worth INR 374 crore last week. The VIX inched up to 11.6 and hovered around the highest levels seen in a month. Company earnings dominate the sentiment. Wipro’s lacklustre results and guidance impacted IT stocks. On the other hand, banking stocks witnessed buying interest and continued to be among the best performing indices. FMCG and Realty Stocks also rebounded.

BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – Earnings Boost Ignites Market Rally

Weekly Performance: 1.76%

date open high low close 17 Oct, 2025 83331.8 84172.2 83206.1 83952.2 16 Oct, 2025 82794.8 83615.5 82791.4 83467.7 15 Oct, 2025 82197.2 82727.0 82084.4 82605.4 14 Oct, 2025 82404.5 82573.4 81781.6 82030.0 13 Oct, 2025 82049.2 82438.5 82043.1 82327.0 10 Oct, 2025 82075.5 82654.1 82072.9 82500.8

Source: BSE

The BSE Sensex 30 Index rallied on the back of robust quarterly numbers coming in from sectors like banking and FMCG. Sentiments were also boosted by hope of trade deals and easing oil prices. The index hit a high of 84172.2 and a low of 81781.6 during the week. It closed at 83952.2 on 17 Oct, recording a weekly gain of 1451.4 pts.

NIFTY 50 INDEX – Earnings Surge Powers Broad Market Rally

Weekly Performance: 1.68%

date open high low close 17 Oct, 2025 25546.8 25781.5 25508.6 25709.8 16 Oct, 2025 25394.9 25625.4 25376.8 25585.3 15 Oct, 2025 25182.0 25365.2 25159.3 25323.5 14 Oct, 2025 25277.5 25310.3 25060.5 25145.5 13 Oct, 2025 25177.3 25267.3 25152.3 25227.3 10 Oct, 2025 25167.7 25330.8 25156.8 25285.3

Source: NSE

The NIFTY 50 rose last week, powered by robust quarterly earnings from the Banking and FMCG sectors, giving momentum to the Q2FY26 earnings season. Strong earnings outlook from major companies such as Axis Bank and HDFC Bank also lent support to the market sentiment. Besides, positive sentiment on expectations of an India-US trade deal and softening crude oil prices also boosted the index. The index hit a high of 25781.5 and a low of 25060.6 during the week. It closed at 25709.8 on 17 Oct, recording a weekly gain of 424.5 pts.

NIFTY MIDCAP 100 INDEX – Midcaps Edge Up on Festive Momentum

Weekly Performance: 0.35%

date open high low close 17 Oct, 2025 59262.3 59293.1 58725.6 58902.2 16 Oct, 2025 59142.3 59321.9 58966.6 59241.2 15 Oct, 2025 58498.4 59068.2 58461.6 58970.0 14 Oct, 2025 58952.7 59045.1 58223.0 58324.4 13 Oct, 2025 58514.8 58806.9 58323.2 58762.3 10 Oct, 2025 58500.7 58843.4 58383.9 58697.4

Source: NSE

NIFTY MIDCAP 100 INDEX posted a weekly gain of +0.35% and underperformed the large cap indices. Positive trends in financials and hopes of a strong festive season demand boosted investor sentiment. The index hit a high of 59321.9 and a low of 58223.0 during the week. It closed at 58902.2 on 17 Oct, recording a weekly gain of 204.8 pts.

NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 INDEX – Cautiousness Prevails In Small‑Caps

Weekly Performance: -0.06%

date open high low close 17 Oct, 2025 18147.5 18216.6 18078.2 18122.4 16 Oct, 2025 18148.4 18208.0 18106.2 18131.8 15 Oct, 2025 17986.3 18095.9 17945.9 18088.0 14 Oct, 2025 18170.3 18207.2 17904.3 17940.2 13 Oct, 2025 18052.5 18117.0 18002.6 18101.8 10 Oct, 2025 18038.2 18154.7 17993.2 18133.3

Source: NSE

In the past week, the Nifty Smallcap 100 index recorded mixed performance, and witnessed a marginal loss of 10.95 points to settle at the 18,122.40. The index hit a high of 18216.6 and a low of 17904.4 during the week. It closed at 18122.4 on 17 Oct, recording a weekly loss of -10.9 pts.

NIFTY BANK INDEX – Private Banks Power Resilient Market Rally

Weekly Performance: 1.95%

date open high low close 17 Oct, 2025 57362.9 57830.2 57238.6 57713.4 16 Oct, 2025 57139.9 57525.8 56994.7 57422.6 15 Oct, 2025 56528.9 56922.7 56491.9 56799.9 14 Oct, 2025 56598.6 56721.3 56230.1 56496.4 13 Oct, 2025 56337.1 56770.9 56327.4 56625.0 10 Oct, 2025 56168.6 56760.2 56152.4 56609.8

Source: NSE

The Nifty Bank index remained resilient last week. Gains were supported by strong buying in private banks driven by positive earnings. The index hit a high of 57830.2 and a low of 56152.4 during the week. It closed at 57713.4 on 17 Oct, recording a weekly gain of 1103.6 pts.

NIFTY IT INDEX – Earnings Miss Dampens IT Momentum

Weekly Performance: -1.85%

date open high low close 17 Oct, 2025 35356.5 35356.5 34872.9 34950.7 16 Oct, 2025 35443.7 35574.2 35229.6 35531.1 15 Oct, 2025 35327.2 35571.6 35226.1 35401.8 14 Oct, 2025 35542.9 35766.2 35148.4 35214.9 13 Oct, 2025 35397.2 35505.4 35072.4 35330.8 10 Oct, 2025 35705.6 35821.3 35321.9 35609.1

Source: NSE

The NIFTY IT index ended negative last week, underperforming the broader market due to weak quarterly results from major IT players and investor caution. The index hit a high of 35821.3 and a low of 34872.9 during the week. It closed at 34950.7 on 17 Oct, recording a weekly loss of -658.4 pts.

NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – A Meek Performance

Weekly Performance: 0.27%

date open high low close 17 Oct, 2025 11505.2 11530.6 11433.4 11498.1 16 Oct, 2025 11447.6 11505.0 11396.1 11493.6 15 Oct, 2025 11388.0 11456.0 11352.9 11431.4 14 Oct, 2025 11472.3 11544.5 11330.1 11348.8 13 Oct, 2025 11440.6 11451.4 11340.0 11436.0 10 Oct, 2025 11473.5 11545.0 11453.2 11467.2

Source: NSE

The NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX traded positively during the week amid other major indices due to a broad market uptrend. Crude Oil Price decline continued on oversupply concerns and was a dampener for some of the stocks. The index hit a high of 11545.0 and a low of 11330.2 during the week. It closed at 11498.1 on 17 Oct, recording a weekly gain of 30.9 pts.

NIFTY FMCG INDEX – Festive Outlook Fuels Consumer Stock Rally

Weekly Performance: 3.0%

date open high low close 17 Oct, 2025 55862.7 56834.9 55840.4 56616.4 16 Oct, 2025 54799.6 55902.3 54733.1 55853.9 15 Oct, 2025 54295.3 54837.8 54270.4 54748.7 14 Oct, 2025 54530.9 54610.6 54142.3 54213.8 13 Oct, 2025 54735.1 54941.8 54368.5 54473.9 10 Oct, 2025 54696.6 55023.2 54595.9 54966.4

Source: NSE

The NIFTY FMCG index rebounded the previous week. A relatively strong earnings season and optimistic earnings outlooks also helped the sector. The index hit a high of 56834.9 and a low of 54142.3 during the week. It closed at 56616.4 on 17 Oct, recording a weekly gain of 1649.9 pts.