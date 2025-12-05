Fiscal deficit surges in October 2025, as revenue flows falter

OCTOBER 2025 FISCAL DEFICIT – A SHARP SURGE
For the month of October 2025, fiscal deficit increased sharply from ₹5.73 Trillion to ₹8.25 Trillion. This 44% surge in fiscal deficit in a single month, was largely driven by weak revenue growth. There is an interesting background to this. In September 2025, there was a small fiscal surplus. However, that surplus was more because the advance taxes were collected in September and they were recognized in September itself. This led to front-loading of revenue recognition. Now it is reality biting!
Consider these data points. For October 2025, the revenue receipts stood at ₹67,934 Crore, compared to ₹4,44,707 Crore in September 2025. This sharp fall was largely due to the early recognition of advance tax collections in September. Net tax revenues fell from ₹4,18,963 Crore in September to ₹44,931 Crore in October. This fall is due to the front loading of tax revenues in September. One reason is also that government started paying out income tax refunds, which is impacting the net tax revenues. Essentially, expenses were at par, but the sharp fall in revenues spiked the fiscal deficit.
FY26 FISCAL DEFICIT – 52.6% AS OF OCTOBER 2025
Here are government receipts, expenditures, and fiscal deficit for the 7 months of FY26.
|Item
Heads
|Budget Estimate FY26
(₹ in Crore)
|Actual (Apr-Oct)
(₹ in Crore) #
|Actual to Target
(% achieved)
|Revenue Receipts
|34,20,409
|17,63,380
|51.6%
|Tax Revenue (Net)
|28,37,409
|12,74,301
|44.9%
|Non-Tax Revenue
|5,83,000
|4,89,076
|83.9%
|Non-Debt Capital Receipts
|76,000
|37,095
|48.8%
|Total Receipts
|34,96,409
|18,00,475
|51.5%
|Revenue Expenditure
|39,44,255
|20,07,876
|50.9%
|Capital Expenditure
|11,21,090
|6,17,743
|55.1%
|Total Expenditure
|50,65,345
|26,25,619
|51.8%
|Fiscal Deficit
|15,68,936
|8,25,144
|52.6%
|Revenue Deficit
|5,23,846
|2,44,496
|46.7%
|Primary Deficit
|2,92,598
|1,51,429
|51.8%
Data Source: Controller General of Accounts (# – 7 months data)
Here are key takeaways from the updated fiscal deficit story for FY26.
To sum up, the fiscal deficit is showing signs of stress. Big revenue items like the RBI dividend and advance taxes have been front loaded. The government is also considering the use of fiscal deficit as a tool for fiscal expansion. The remaining 5 month could be critical.
TALE OF 2 DEFICITS: FISCAL AND REVENUE DEFICIT
A quick word on the 2 principal deficits; fiscal deficit and revenue deficit for FY26. Fiscal deficit at ₹8.25 Trillion went from 36.5% to 52.6% of full year target in October 2025. This time, the fiscal deficit accretion has been an outcome of lower revenues rather than higher spending. What about revenue deficit for FY26? The revenue deficit had sobered to 5.2% of full year deficit in September but has bounced back to 46.7% of annual target in October.
Revenue deficit to fiscal deficit ratio stands at 29.6% of full-year target as of end October 2025. For FY26, this ratio is supposed to be 33.4%, which looks realistically at par with the ratio of target revenue deficit to target fiscal deficit for the year. It is not too clear if the government will close FY26 within its aggressive fiscal deficit target of 4.4% of GDP. For now, it does look to be a tough ask. With spending compulsions and tepid revenues, spilling over of fiscal deficit looks par for the course. Especially, with Q2 real GDP growing at 8.2%, the government would not want to lose out on the economic growth momentum!
