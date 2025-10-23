iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Foreign Investment Flows – Rebound Continues

23 Oct 2025 , 03:44 PM

Last week (week ending 17 Oct 2025), Indian markets witnessed a strong net inflow of INR 167.29 billion. The strong inflows were broad-based. While debt funds witnessed the largest inflows with INR 81.85 billion, equity inflows were at INR 67.09 billion. The bulk of equity inflows went to primary market purchases (INR 45.93 billion). Hybrid funds contributed another INR 20.13billion, while the AIF recorded only a marginal gain of INR 0.03 billion. The only significant outflow was made by foreign-invested mutual funds, which pulled INR 1.8 billion.

FPI flows for the week ended 2025-10-17: INR 167.3 billion

FPI inflows continued to be positive for the last week and highlight an uptick since the week of 3rd October. Compared to a strong outflow of INR 82.44 billion in the week of 24th Sept, a modest outflow of INR 2.37 billion a week later, and an inflow of INR 71.71 billion a week ago, last week’s inflows were significantly higher. They overtook the previous high of INR 129.4 billion (recorded during the week of 19 Sep) and were the highest recorded in over 10 weeks.

The inflows were dominated by debt inflows, which accounted for nearly 50% of overall net inflows, at INR 81.9 billion. Equity inflows were also strong at INR 67.1 billion. The bulk of equity inflows was in primary markets, at INR 45.9 billion. Hybrid funds also witnessed a reasonably strong net inflow of INR 20 billion. On the other hand, Mutual Funds witnessed a net outflow of INR 1.8 billion.

 

Figure: FPI/FII flows for the week ending 2025-10-17

 

Asset Class Net Investment (INR Billions)
ForeignInvestors.NetInvestment 167.29
ForeignInvestors.Debt.NetInvestment 81.85
ForeignInvestors.Equity.NetInvestment 67.09
ForeignInvestors.Equity.Primary.NetInvestment 45.93
ForeignInvestors.Equity.Secondary.NetInvestment 21.16
ForeignInvestors.MutualFund.NetInvestment -1.8
ForeignInvestors.Hybrid.NetInvestment 20.13
ForeignInvestors.AIF.NetInvestment 0.03

Source: NSDL

 

Figure: Recent history of FPI flows

Week Ending Net Investment (INR Billions)
17 Oct, 2025 167.29
10 Oct, 2025 71.71
03 Oct, 2025 -2.37
24 Sep, 2025 -82.44
19 Sep, 2025 129.4
12 Sep, 2025 27.4
03 Sep, 2025 -17.9
29 Aug, 2025 -210.57
22 Aug, 2025 11.36
14 Aug, 2025 21.08

Source: NSDL

 

Figure: History of FPI flows

Source: NSDL

 

FPI flows in Equity for the week ended 2025-10-17: INR 67.1 billion

The week ending 17th  October 2025 continued the sharp swing in foreign portfolio investment, with total equity net inflow of  INR 67.1 billion. The inflow was the highest in the past 10 weeks and moderately higher than the prior week. While inflows into the primary market (IPOs) continued to dominate equity inflows, it is the secondary market inflows that have picked up substantially. At INR 21.2 billion, they were the 2nd highest in 10 weeks. Increasing risk appetite for Indian equities, given their significant recent underperformance compared with EM indices, and the easing of trade war tensions, are some of the contributing factors to the surge in inflows.

 

Figure: Recent history of FPI flows in equity

Week Ending FPI.Equity FPI.Equity.Primary FPI.Equity.Secondary
17 Oct, 2025 67.1 45.9 21.2
10 Oct, 2025 60.8 48.7 12.0
03 Oct, 2025 -54.3 11.3 -65.6
24 Sep, 2025 -66.3 11.1 -77.4
19 Sep, 2025 29.4 11.5 17.9
12 Sep, 2025 25.0 1.4 23.5
03 Sep, 2025 -32.7 2.3 -35.0
29 Aug, 2025 -222.8 5.0 -227.8
22 Aug, 2025 4.8 7.4 -2.6
14 Aug, 2025 -70.9 13.8 -84.6

Source: NSDL

 

Figure: History of FPI flows in equity

Source: NSDL

 

FPI flows in Debt for the week ended 2025-10-17: INR 81.8 billion

The latest weekly data shows a strong net FII debt inflow of  INR 81.8 billion. The inflow is significantly higher when compared to the meagre INR 5.9 billion in the previous week. Debt flows have been significantly positive YTD as high-yield differentials in Indian government bonds attracted FII inflows. Barring the week of 24th September 2025, FPI flows into debt have been positive over the past 10 weeks. This makes the recent inflows into debt among the most consistent 10-week periods in recent history.

 

 

Figure: Recent history of FPI flows in debt

Week Ending Net Investment (INR Billions)
17 Oct, 2025 81.8
10 Oct, 2025 5.9
03 Oct, 2025 50.3
24 Sep, 2025 -10.6
19 Sep, 2025 96.2
12 Sep, 2025 2.4
03 Sep, 2025 22.9
29 Aug, 2025 10.5
22 Aug, 2025 6.7
14 Aug, 2025 90.0

Source: NSDL

 

Figure: History of FPI flows in debt

Source: NSDL

Related Tags

  • Equity Revival
  • FPI flows
  • Investor Sentiment
  • Weekly Turnaround
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Ashok Leyland Secures 1,937-Bus Order from TNSTU

Ashok Leyland Secures 1,937-Bus Order from TNSTU

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Oct 2025|12:46 PM
Nestle India Q2 FY26 Results: Profit Falls 23.6%, Revenue Rises

Nestle India Q2 FY26 Results: Profit Falls 23.6%, Revenue Rises

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Oct 2025|12:32 PM
Ola Electric Expands into Clean Energy with Launch of "Ola Shakti"

Ola Electric Expands into Clean Energy with Launch of "Ola Shakti"

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Oct 2025|12:02 PM
Midwest Limited IPO

Midwest Limited IPO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Oct 2025|10:53 AM
Hyundai Motors announces ₹45000 crore investment in India

Hyundai Motors announces ₹45000 crore investment in India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Oct 2025|12:53 PM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.