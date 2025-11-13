India’s CPI Hits Record Low

India’s CPI inflation declined sharply to 0.25% in October 2025. This is a significant drop from September’s 1.54%; and it marks the lowest reading since the current inflation series started. The dramatic deceleration was primarily driven by a substantial (-3.72%) deflation in the Food component, which represents a major weight in the CPI basket. CFPI (Consumer Food Price Index) showed a sharper drop at -5.02%. The impact of GST cuts has also been a key factor in lower inflation in October. On the other hand, Housing inflation remained elevated at 2.96%, while Energy (Household) (1.98%), Apparel (1.7%), and Tobacco (1.47%) showed moderate inflationary pressures.

Figure: CPI – A 3-year history

Date YoY (%) Nov-2024 5.48 Dec-2024 5.22 Jan-2025 4.26 Feb-2025 3.61 Mar-2025 3.34 Apr-2025 3.16 May-2025 2.82 Jun-2025 2.1 Jul-2025 1.61 Aug-2025 2.07 Sep-2025 1.54 Oct-2025 0.25

Source: MOSPI

Figure: CPI – Components

Date Category YoY (%) Oct-2025 CPI.Apparel 1.7 Oct-2025 CPI.Energy_Household 1.98 Oct-2025 CPI.Food -3.72 Oct-2025 CPI.Housing 2.96 Oct-2025 CPI.Tobacco 1.47

Source: MOSPI

CPI.Food – Sharp Drop on Moderation in Oils and Disinflation in Vegetables

Food inflation witnessed another sharp drop in October 2025. It fell to -3.72%, down from -1.37% in September. As measured by the CFPI, the drop was sharper at -5%. An examination of constituents shows that high inflation categories like edible oils and fruits witnessed moderation. Inflation in the edible oils category dropped from 18% in September to 11% in October. Similarly, inflation in fruits fell from ~10% in September to ~6.7% in October. In addition, the vegetables category continued to see a sharp drop in prices. For October, it had a 27% YoY drop in prices.

Figure: CPI.Food – A 3-year history

Date YoY (%) Nov-2024 8.2 Dec-2024 7.69 Jan-2025 5.68 Feb-2025 3.84 Mar-2025 2.88 Apr-2025 2.14 May-2025 1.5 Jun-2025 -0.15 Jul-2025 -0.84 Aug-2025 0.05 Sep-2025 -1.37 Oct-2025 -3.72

Source: MOSPI

Figure: CPI.Food – Components

Date Category YoY (%) Oct-2025 CPI.Dairy 2.35 Oct-2025 CPI.Edible_Oils 11.17 Oct-2025 CPI.Eggs 1.33 Oct-2025 CPI.Fruits 6.69 Oct-2025 CPI.Vegetables -27.57 Oct-2025 CPI.Grains -2.74 Oct-2025 CPI.Meat 1.12 Oct-2025 CPI.Seafood 3.0

Source: MOSPI