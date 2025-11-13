iifl-logo

India’s CPI Hits Record Low

13 Nov 2025 , 03:39 PM

India’s CPI inflation declined sharply to 0.25% in October 2025. This is a significant drop from September’s 1.54%; and it marks the lowest reading since the current inflation series started. The dramatic deceleration was primarily driven by a substantial (-3.72%) deflation in the Food component, which represents a major weight in the CPI basket. CFPI (Consumer Food Price Index) showed a sharper drop at -5.02%. The impact of GST cuts has also been a key factor in lower inflation in October. On the other hand, Housing inflation remained elevated at 2.96%, while Energy (Household) (1.98%), Apparel (1.7%), and Tobacco (1.47%) showed moderate inflationary pressures.

Figure: CPI – A 3-year history

Date YoY (%)
Nov-2024 5.48
Dec-2024 5.22
Jan-2025 4.26
Feb-2025 3.61
Mar-2025 3.34
Apr-2025 3.16
May-2025 2.82
Jun-2025 2.1
Jul-2025 1.61
Aug-2025 2.07
Sep-2025 1.54
Oct-2025 0.25

Source: MOSPI

Figure: CPI – Components

Date Category YoY (%)
Oct-2025 CPI.Apparel 1.7
Oct-2025 CPI.Energy_Household 1.98
Oct-2025 CPI.Food -3.72
Oct-2025 CPI.Housing 2.96
Oct-2025 CPI.Tobacco 1.47

Source: MOSPI

 

CPI.Food – Sharp Drop on Moderation in Oils and Disinflation in Vegetables

Food inflation witnessed another sharp drop in October 2025. It fell to -3.72%, down from -1.37% in September. As measured by the CFPI, the drop was sharper at -5%. An examination of constituents shows that high inflation categories like edible oils and fruits witnessed moderation. Inflation in the edible oils category dropped from 18% in September to 11% in October. Similarly, inflation in fruits fell from ~10% in September to ~6.7% in October. In addition, the vegetables category continued to see a sharp drop in prices. For October, it had a 27% YoY drop in prices.

Figure: CPI.Food – A 3-year history

Date YoY (%)
Nov-2024 8.2
Dec-2024 7.69
Jan-2025 5.68
Feb-2025 3.84
Mar-2025 2.88
Apr-2025 2.14
May-2025 1.5
Jun-2025 -0.15
Jul-2025 -0.84
Aug-2025 0.05
Sep-2025 -1.37
Oct-2025 -3.72

Source: MOSPI

Figure: CPI.Food – Components

Date Category YoY (%)
Oct-2025 CPI.Dairy 2.35
Oct-2025 CPI.Edible_Oils 11.17
Oct-2025 CPI.Eggs 1.33
Oct-2025 CPI.Fruits 6.69
Oct-2025 CPI.Vegetables -27.57
Oct-2025 CPI.Grains -2.74
Oct-2025 CPI.Meat 1.12
Oct-2025 CPI.Seafood 3.0

Source: MOSPI

  • Consumer Prices
  • Core CPI
  • CPI
  • Disinflation
  • Food Deflation
  • GST Cuts
  • Housing
