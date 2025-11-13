India’s CPI Hits Record Low

India’s CPI inflation declined sharply to 0.25% in October 2025. This is a significant drop from September’s 1.54%; and it marks the lowest reading since the current inflation series started. The dramatic deceleration was primarily driven by a substantial (-3.72%) deflation in the Food component, which represents a major weight in the CPI basket. CFPI (Consumer Food Price Index) showed a sharper drop at -5.02%. The impact of GST cuts has also been a key factor in lower inflation in October. On the other hand, Housing inflation remained elevated at 2.96%, while Energy (Household) (1.98%), Apparel (1.7%), and Tobacco (1.47%) showed moderate inflationary pressures.
Figure: CPI – A 3-year history
|Date
|YoY (%)
|Nov-2024
|5.48
|Dec-2024
|5.22
|Jan-2025
|4.26
|Feb-2025
|3.61
|Mar-2025
|3.34
|Apr-2025
|3.16
|May-2025
|2.82
|Jun-2025
|2.1
|Jul-2025
|1.61
|Aug-2025
|2.07
|Sep-2025
|1.54
|Oct-2025
|0.25
Source: MOSPI
Figure: CPI – Components
|Date
|Category
|YoY (%)
|Oct-2025
|CPI.Apparel
|1.7
|Oct-2025
|CPI.Energy_Household
|1.98
|Oct-2025
|CPI.Food
|-3.72
|Oct-2025
|CPI.Housing
|2.96
|Oct-2025
|CPI.Tobacco
|1.47
Source: MOSPI
CPI.Food – Sharp Drop on Moderation in Oils and Disinflation in Vegetables
Food inflation witnessed another sharp drop in October 2025. It fell to -3.72%, down from -1.37% in September. As measured by the CFPI, the drop was sharper at -5%. An examination of constituents shows that high inflation categories like edible oils and fruits witnessed moderation. Inflation in the edible oils category dropped from 18% in September to 11% in October. Similarly, inflation in fruits fell from ~10% in September to ~6.7% in October. In addition, the vegetables category continued to see a sharp drop in prices. For October, it had a 27% YoY drop in prices.
Figure: CPI.Food – A 3-year history
|Date
|YoY (%)
|Nov-2024
|8.2
|Dec-2024
|7.69
|Jan-2025
|5.68
|Feb-2025
|3.84
|Mar-2025
|2.88
|Apr-2025
|2.14
|May-2025
|1.5
|Jun-2025
|-0.15
|Jul-2025
|-0.84
|Aug-2025
|0.05
|Sep-2025
|-1.37
|Oct-2025
|-3.72
Source: MOSPI
Figure: CPI.Food – Components
|Date
|Category
|YoY (%)
|Oct-2025
|CPI.Dairy
|2.35
|Oct-2025
|CPI.Edible_Oils
|11.17
|Oct-2025
|CPI.Eggs
|1.33
|Oct-2025
|CPI.Fruits
|6.69
|Oct-2025
|CPI.Vegetables
|-27.57
|Oct-2025
|CPI.Grains
|-2.74
|Oct-2025
|CPI.Meat
|1.12
|Oct-2025
|CPI.Seafood
|3.0
Source: MOSPI
