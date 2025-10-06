IPOs make a grand start to the first half of FY26

A GRAND START TO IPOS IN FY26
The first quarter of FY26 may have been tepid for IPOs, but they picked up in a big way in the second quarter. We have considered H1 IPO listings as the qualifying factor. Here are some highlights of the IPO story in H1FY26.
Having seen the macro picture of IPOs in the first half of FY26, let us move to the ranking of IPOs in H1FY26 on various parameters.
H1FY26 IPOS RANKED ON POST LISTING RETURNS
The table below ranks the IPOs on absolute returns post listing. These returns are irrespective of the time elapsed since the IPO and are purely indicative.
|Company
|Listing Date
|Issue Size
|Subscribed
|Issue Price
|Market Price
|Returns
|Aditya Infotech
|05-Aug-25
|1,300.00
|106.23
|675.00
|1,358.00
|101.19%
|Prostarm Info Systems
|03-Jun-25
|168.00
|96.68
|105.00
|206.50
|96.67%
|Ather Energy
|06-May-25
|2,980.76
|1.50
|321.00
|587.00
|82.87%
|Belrise Industries
|28-May-25
|2,150.00
|43.14
|90.00
|163.35
|81.50%
|Urban Company
|17-Sep-25
|1,900.24
|108.98
|103.00
|174.95
|69.85%
|NSDL Ltd
|06-Aug-25
|4,010.95
|41.02
|800.00
|1,199.75
|49.97%
|GNG Electronics
|30-Jul-25
|460.43
|150.21
|237.00
|352.25
|48.63%
|Sambhv Steels
|02-Jul-25
|540.00
|30.33
|82.00
|117.44
|43.22%
|Smartworks Coworking
|17-Jul-25
|582.56
|13.92
|407.00
|569.90
|40.02%
|Anlon Healthcare
|03-Sep-25
|121.03
|7.12
|91.00
|126.99
|39.55%
|Anthem Biosciences
|21-Jul-25
|3,395.00
|67.42
|570.00
|759.00
|33.16%
|Travel Food Services
|14-Jul-25
|2,000.00
|3.03
|1,100.00
|1,400.00
|27.27%
|Sri Lotus Developers
|06-Aug-25
|792.00
|74.10
|150.00
|190.25
|26.83%
|Scoda Tubes
|04-Jun-25
|220.00
|57.37
|140.00
|173.45
|23.89%
|Oswal Pumps
|20-Jun-25
|1,387.34
|34.42
|614.00
|755.00
|22.96%
Data Source: NSE, BSE (Closing Price of 03-Oct)
The above table looks at the top 15 IPOs in H1FY26 based on point-to-point returns. Here are some quick findings from the return rankings of IPOs for H1FY26.
Clearly, the level of subscription may not be everything, but it does matter substantially in determining post-listing returns.
H1FY26 IPOS RANKED ON SUBSCRIPTION (TIMES)
The table below ranks IPOs on the number of times they got subscribed, irrespective of the size of the IPO. This list tends to be biased in favour of smaller sized IPOs.
|Company
|Listing Date
|Issue Size
|Subscribed
|Issue Price
|Market Price
|Returns
|Highway Infrastructure Ltd
|12-Aug-25
|130.00
|316.64
|70.00
|80.20
|14.57%
|Regaal Resources
|20-Aug-25
|306.00
|159.87
|102.00
|92.26
|-9.55%
|GNG Electronics
|30-Jul-25
|460.43
|150.21
|237.00
|352.25
|48.63%
|Borana Weaves
|27-May-25
|144.89
|147.85
|216.00
|222.50
|3.01%
|Urban Company
|17-Sep-25
|1,900.24
|108.98
|103.00
|174.95
|69.85%
|Aditya Infotech
|05-Aug-25
|1,300.00
|106.23
|675.00
|1,358.00
|101.19%
|VMS TMT Ltd
|24-Sep-25
|148.50
|102.24
|99.00
|80.29
|-18.90%
|Prostarm Info Systems
|03-Jun-25
|168.00
|96.68
|105.00
|206.50
|96.67%
|Patel Retail Ltd
|26-Aug-25
|242.66
|95.69
|255.00
|232.93
|-8.65%
|GK Energy Ltd
|26-Sep-25
|464.26
|93.58
|153.00
|177.01
|15.69%
|Amantha Healthcare
|09-Sep-25
|126.00
|82.60
|126.00
|137.30
|8.97%
|Globe Civil Projects
|01-Jul-25
|119.00
|80.97
|71.00
|75.40
|6.20%
|Shanti Gold International
|01-Aug-25
|360.11
|80.78
|199.00
|212.76
|6.91%
|Sri Lotus Developers
|06-Aug-25
|792.00
|74.10
|150.00
|190.25
|26.83%
|Atlanta Electricals
|29-Sep-25
|687.34
|72.16
|754.00
|909.80
|20.66%
Data Source: NSE, BSE (Closing Price of 03-Oct)
The above table looks at the top 15 IPOs in H1FY26 based on the extent of subscription and here are the quick findings.
The moral of the story is that subscription level may not be the only driving force, but it has been an important determinant of post-listing returns. Pricing also matters a lot!
FINALLY, A TEST OF MARKET CAP ALPHA
Returns and subscription can be vulnerable to small size effect. One alternative is to look at value addition by the IPO in the market, over and above the IPO funds raised. That is the market cap alpha provided by the IPO. Here are the top 10 IPOs based on market cap alpha.
|Company
|Listing
|issue Size
|Subscribed
|Issue Price
|Returns
|Alpha
|Ather Energy
|06-May-25
|2,980.76
|1.50
|321.00
|82.87%
|2,470.04
|NSDL Ltd
|06-Aug-25
|4,010.95
|41.02
|800.00
|49.97%
|2,004.22
|Belrise Industries
|28-May-25
|2,150.00
|43.14
|90.00
|81.50%
|1,752.25
|Urban Company
|17-Sep-25
|1,900.24
|108.98
|103.00
|69.85%
|1,327.40
|Aditya Infotech
|05-Aug-25
|1,300.00
|106.23
|675.00
|101.19%
|1,315.41
|Anthem Biosciences
|21-Jul-25
|3,395.00
|67.42
|570.00
|33.16%
|1,125.71
|Aegis Vopak Terminal
|02-Jun-25
|2,800.00
|2.20
|235.00
|20.34%
|569.53
|Travel Food Services
|14-Jul-25
|2,000.00
|3.03
|1,100.00
|27.27%
|545.45
|Oswal Pumps
|20-Jun-25
|1,387.34
|34.42
|614.00
|22.96%
|318.59
|HDB Financial Services
|02-Jul-25
|12,500.00
|17.65
|740.00
|2.37%
|296.45
Data Source: NSE, BSE (Closing Price of 03-Oct)
In the market cap alpha analysis, the focus is on actual wealth created for more investors in the IPO in the form of excess value created over and above the IPO funds raised. Out of the total alpha creation of ₹12,859 Crore by the 55 IPOs combined, the top 10 in the above list accounted for 91.2% of the overall alpha created. For IPO investors, their chances of making a profit are much higher if they are invested in these IPOs. After all, these 10 IPOs gave average returns of 49.15%. That is where the real cream lies for the IPO investors!
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.