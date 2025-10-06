IPOs make a grand start to the first half of FY26

A GRAND START TO IPOS IN FY26

The first quarter of FY26 may have been tepid for IPOs, but they picked up in a big way in the second quarter. We have considered H1 IPO listings as the qualifying factor. Here are some highlights of the IPO story in H1FY26.

A total of 55 IPOs listed in the first half of FY26. Out of these, 9 IPOs got listed in the first quarter of FY26 while the remaining 46 IPOs got listed in the second quarter of FY26.

The first quarter saw ₹13,851 Crore raised across 9 IPOs, while Q2 saw ₹51,070 Crore raised across 46 IPOs. Overall, H1FY26 saw ₹64,921 Crore raised across 55 IPOs.

Out of the 55 IPOs, 32 IPOs are trading above the IPO price, while 23 are below the IPO price. This can be misleading as most negative returns are from recently listed IPOs.

The overall investor interest evinced for these 55 IPOs combined stood at 32.4 times, in terms of the overall oversubscription. That is a healthy level of oversubscription.

Had an investor got allotment of 1 lot in each of these 55 IPOs, their return on investment would have been 19.81%. These are absolute returns, and not annualized.

Having seen the macro picture of IPOs in the first half of FY26, let us move to the ranking of IPOs in H1FY26 on various parameters.

H1FY26 IPOS RANKED ON POST LISTING RETURNS

The table below ranks the IPOs on absolute returns post listing. These returns are irrespective of the time elapsed since the IPO and are purely indicative.

Company Listing Date Issue Size Subscribed Issue Price Market Price Returns Aditya Infotech 05-Aug-25 1,300.00 106.23 675.00 1,358.00 101.19% Prostarm Info Systems 03-Jun-25 168.00 96.68 105.00 206.50 96.67% Ather Energy 06-May-25 2,980.76 1.50 321.00 587.00 82.87% Belrise Industries 28-May-25 2,150.00 43.14 90.00 163.35 81.50% Urban Company 17-Sep-25 1,900.24 108.98 103.00 174.95 69.85% NSDL Ltd 06-Aug-25 4,010.95 41.02 800.00 1,199.75 49.97% GNG Electronics 30-Jul-25 460.43 150.21 237.00 352.25 48.63% Sambhv Steels 02-Jul-25 540.00 30.33 82.00 117.44 43.22% Smartworks Coworking 17-Jul-25 582.56 13.92 407.00 569.90 40.02% Anlon Healthcare 03-Sep-25 121.03 7.12 91.00 126.99 39.55% Anthem Biosciences 21-Jul-25 3,395.00 67.42 570.00 759.00 33.16% Travel Food Services 14-Jul-25 2,000.00 3.03 1,100.00 1,400.00 27.27% Sri Lotus Developers 06-Aug-25 792.00 74.10 150.00 190.25 26.83% Scoda Tubes 04-Jun-25 220.00 57.37 140.00 173.45 23.89% Oswal Pumps 20-Jun-25 1,387.34 34.42 614.00 755.00 22.96%

Data Source: NSE, BSE (Closing Price of 03-Oct)

The above table looks at the top 15 IPOs in H1FY26 based on point-to-point returns. Here are some quick findings from the return rankings of IPOs for H1FY26.

Out of the 55 IPOs, only 1 IPO doubled since listing, while 5 IPOs gave over 50% returns and 17 IPOs gave over 20% returns. These are point-to-point returns.

If you look at the average subscription of the top 15 IPOs by returns, the average subscription was 55.7X, which shows that even large IPOs have done well.

If you look at the bottom 15 by post-listing returns, then 7 out of these 15 IPOs saw single-digit subscription.

Clearly, the level of subscription may not be everything, but it does matter substantially in determining post-listing returns.

H1FY26 IPOS RANKED ON SUBSCRIPTION (TIMES)

The table below ranks IPOs on the number of times they got subscribed, irrespective of the size of the IPO. This list tends to be biased in favour of smaller sized IPOs.

Company Listing Date Issue Size Subscribed Issue Price Market Price Returns Highway Infrastructure Ltd 12-Aug-25 130.00 316.64 70.00 80.20 14.57% Regaal Resources 20-Aug-25 306.00 159.87 102.00 92.26 -9.55% GNG Electronics 30-Jul-25 460.43 150.21 237.00 352.25 48.63% Borana Weaves 27-May-25 144.89 147.85 216.00 222.50 3.01% Urban Company 17-Sep-25 1,900.24 108.98 103.00 174.95 69.85% Aditya Infotech 05-Aug-25 1,300.00 106.23 675.00 1,358.00 101.19% VMS TMT Ltd 24-Sep-25 148.50 102.24 99.00 80.29 -18.90% Prostarm Info Systems 03-Jun-25 168.00 96.68 105.00 206.50 96.67% Patel Retail Ltd 26-Aug-25 242.66 95.69 255.00 232.93 -8.65% GK Energy Ltd 26-Sep-25 464.26 93.58 153.00 177.01 15.69% Amantha Healthcare 09-Sep-25 126.00 82.60 126.00 137.30 8.97% Globe Civil Projects 01-Jul-25 119.00 80.97 71.00 75.40 6.20% Shanti Gold International 01-Aug-25 360.11 80.78 199.00 212.76 6.91% Sri Lotus Developers 06-Aug-25 792.00 74.10 150.00 190.25 26.83% Atlanta Electricals 29-Sep-25 687.34 72.16 754.00 909.80 20.66%

Data Source: NSE, BSE (Closing Price of 03-Oct)

The above table looks at the top 15 IPOs in H1FY26 based on the extent of subscription and here are the quick findings.

Out of the 55 IPOs in H1FY26, only 1 IPO got more than 300 times subscribed, while 7 IPOs got over 100X subscribed and 24 IPOs got over 50X subscription.

If you look at the top-15 IPOs by subscription, the average returns were 25.47%. However, this list includes 3 IPOs with negative returns and 4 with single-digit returns.

What about the subscription list at the bottom? The bottom 15 list has given average returns of 7.75%, with 9 out of 15 giving negative returns.

The moral of the story is that subscription level may not be the only driving force, but it has been an important determinant of post-listing returns. Pricing also matters a lot!

FINALLY, A TEST OF MARKET CAP ALPHA

Returns and subscription can be vulnerable to small size effect. One alternative is to look at value addition by the IPO in the market, over and above the IPO funds raised. That is the market cap alpha provided by the IPO. Here are the top 10 IPOs based on market cap alpha.

Company Listing issue Size Subscribed Issue Price Returns Alpha Ather Energy 06-May-25 2,980.76 1.50 321.00 82.87% 2,470.04 NSDL Ltd 06-Aug-25 4,010.95 41.02 800.00 49.97% 2,004.22 Belrise Industries 28-May-25 2,150.00 43.14 90.00 81.50% 1,752.25 Urban Company 17-Sep-25 1,900.24 108.98 103.00 69.85% 1,327.40 Aditya Infotech 05-Aug-25 1,300.00 106.23 675.00 101.19% 1,315.41 Anthem Biosciences 21-Jul-25 3,395.00 67.42 570.00 33.16% 1,125.71 Aegis Vopak Terminal 02-Jun-25 2,800.00 2.20 235.00 20.34% 569.53 Travel Food Services 14-Jul-25 2,000.00 3.03 1,100.00 27.27% 545.45 Oswal Pumps 20-Jun-25 1,387.34 34.42 614.00 22.96% 318.59 HDB Financial Services 02-Jul-25 12,500.00 17.65 740.00 2.37% 296.45

Data Source: NSE, BSE (Closing Price of 03-Oct)

In the market cap alpha analysis, the focus is on actual wealth created for more investors in the IPO in the form of excess value created over and above the IPO funds raised. Out of the total alpha creation of ₹12,859 Crore by the 55 IPOs combined, the top 10 in the above list accounted for 91.2% of the overall alpha created. For IPO investors, their chances of making a profit are much higher if they are invested in these IPOs. After all, these 10 IPOs gave average returns of 49.15%. That is where the real cream lies for the IPO investors!