July CPI inflation falls to 59-month low of 3.54% as food prices fall

JULY 2024 INFLATION AT 3.54%; BASE EFFECT HELPS
If the previous month of June 2024 was a disappointing month with consumer inflation crossing the 5% mark at 5.08%, then the month of July is redemption of sorts. However, ask any economist worth their salt and they would tell you that the sharp fall in inflation is purely optical. Why do they call it optical. CPI inflation is yoy inflation. The index number of July 2024 is dividend by the index number of 2023 to arrive at the annual inflation for the month. Now, if the base is too high or too low, it has a significant impact on the current CPI inflation. Let us understand what happened in July 2024 and how high base effect helped.
Let us understand that food inflation is about 47.5% of the overall consumer inflation basket, so we have to look at cues in the food basket as a swing factor in overall inflation. Let us first look at how headline inflation moved in the year-ago period. Between June 2023 and July 2023, the headline inflation moved up from 4.81% to 7.44%. This was after it became clear that India would falter on agricultural output and food prices spiked. If you look at food inflation between June 2023 and July 2023, it spiked from 4.49% to a whopping 11.51%. This has led the food inflation to taper sharply between June 2024 and July 2024 from 9.36% to 5.42%. This has been the key reason for the fall in headline inflation in July.
READING CPI INFLATION WITH WPI INFLATION
The best way to read consumer inflation is in conjunction with wholesale inflation or producer inflation. The WPI inflation is normally reported about 2 days after the CPI inflation is reported. There are two basic differences and that is what makes their combination critical. The CPI inflation gives the highest weightage to food inflation while WPI inflation gives the highest weightage to manufacturing inflation. The WPI inflation is, therefore, a much barometer of the inflation that manufacturers are experiencing while CPI is a better reflection of the inflation that households experience at the consumer level. There is also a linkage in that the CPI inflation normally acts as the lag effect while WPI inflation is the lead indicator, and this relationship is most prominent in the impact on core inflation. In fact, as WPI inflation was moving down in the last 1 year, the core inflation move in tandem, and now it is reversing direction gradually as the fall gets saturated.
JULY REPORT : BASE EFFECT HELPS FOOD INFLATION TO SOBER
The headline inflation is broadly divided into food inflation, fuel inflation and core inflation. Core inflation is the residual inflation net of food and fuel. The table has 13 months data.
|Month
|Food Inflation (%)
|Core Inflation (%)
|Headline Inflation (%)
|Jun-23
|4.49%
|5.11%
|4.81%
|Jul-23
|11.51%
|4.94%
|7.44%
|Aug-23
|9.94%
|4.79%
|6.83%
|Sep-23
|6.56%
|4.52%
|5.02%
|Oct-23
|6.61%
|4.26%
|4.87%
|Nov-23
|8.70%
|4.11%
|5.55%
|Dec-23
|9.53%
|3.89%
|5.69%
|Jan-24
|8.30%
|3.59%
|5.10%
|Feb-24
|8.66%
|3.37%
|5.09%
|Mar-24
|8.52%
|3.24%
|4.85%
|Apr-24
|8.70%
|3.23%
|4.83%
|May-24
|8.69%
|3.12%
|4.80%
|Jun-24
|9.36%
|3.11%
|5.08%
|Jul-24
|5.42%
|3.40%
|3.54%
Data Source: MOSPI & Ministry of Finance Estimates
Here are some key takeaways from the table above.
One of the concerns has been that rural India is bearing the brunt of higher inflation in India. Is that actually the case? Interestingly, data appears to corroborate that view.
NON-FOOD INFLATION: HOW URBAN AND RURAL BASKETS STACKED UP
Let us first look at the macro picture of rural and urban inflation. For July 2024, the headline inflation was lower at 3.54%, compared to 5.08% in June 2024, while food inflation was sharply lower by 394 basis points at 5.42%. How do rural and urban India resonate, and is there an inflation divide. Let us start with headline inflation; lower by 154 bps at 3.54% for July 2024. How does the break-up look? Between June and July 2024, urban inflation fell by 141 bps from 4.39% to 2.98%. During the same period, rural inflation also fell by 156 bps from 5.66% to 4.10%. While rural inflation has also fallen, it is higher in absolute terms.
Let us turn to food inflation movement in rural and urban India between June and July 2024. Between June and July 2024, urban food inflation fell by 496 bps from 9.60% to 4.63%. However, in the same period, rural inflation also fell by 326 bps from 9.15% to 5.89%. For the month of July, both rural and urban inflation are significantly lower. However, this could be largely attributed to the base effect and we would get a clearer picture only when the base effect is eliminated. Let us first look at the non-food basket for July 2024 with a break-up of rural and urban non-food inflation.
|Non-Food
Basket
|Non-Food
Weights
|Rural
Inflation
|Urban
Inflation
|Headline
Inflation
|Clothing
|6.32
|2.65
|2.96
|2.76
|Footwear
|1.04
|1.43
|2.84
|1.99
|Clothing and footwear
|7.36
|2.50
|2.94
|2.67
|Housing
|–
|–
|2.68
|2.68
|Fuel and light
|7.94
|-3.02
|-9.50
|-5.48
|Household goods and services
|3.75
|1.88
|2.87
|2.33
|Health
|6.83
|3.91
|4.31
|4.06
|Transport and communication
|7.60
|2.75
|2.17
|2.48
|Recreation and amusement
|1.37
|2.28
|2.11
|2.20
|Education
|3.46
|3.48
|3.35
|3.43
|Personal care and effects
|4.25
|8.35
|8.58
|8.44
|Miscellaneous
|27.26
|3.87
|3.64
|3.79
Data Source: MOSPI & Ministry of Finance Estimates
Where is rural India scoring on inflation and where is urban India scoring on the inflation story? One of the major items where there is a huge gap is fuel and lighting. In this case, while the overall fuel & light inflation is at -5.48%, the urban inflation stands at -9.50% while rural inflation is -3.02%. Even the transport and communication inflation is higher in rural areas at 2.75% compared to 2.17% in urban India. However, rural inflation has been lower in items like household goods & services, healthcare, and personal care items. Despite that, the pressure from fuel, lighting, transport, and communication is resulting in rural stress.
FOOD BASKET: HOW RURAL AND URBAN INDIA STACKED UP?
Food basket with a weightage of 47.25% continues to be the swing factor for inflation since mid-2023; and July 2024 was no different. The food basket is broken into rural and urban inflation to capture the granular impact.
|Food
Basket
|Food
Weights
|Rural
Inflation
|Urban
Inflation
|Headline
Inflation
|Cereals and products
|12.35
|8.44
|7.54
|8.14
|Meat and fish
|4.38
|5.43
|6.89
|5.97
|Egg
|0.49
|6.94
|6.60
|6.76
|Milk and products
|7.72
|2.71
|3.55
|2.99
|Oils and fats
|4.21
|-1.21
|-1.01
|-1.17
|Fruits
|2.88
|4.67
|3.00
|3.84
|Vegetables
|7.46
|9.60
|2.74
|6.83
|Pulses and products
|2.95
|14.14
|16.02
|14.77
|Sugar and Confectionery
|1.70
|5.25
|5.17
|5.22
|Spices
|3.11
|-2.17
|0.18
|-1.43
|Non-alcoholic beverages
|1.37
|1.89
|2.87
|2.29
|Prepared meals
|5.56
|2.92
|4.02
|3.48
|Food Basket
|47.25
|5.89
|4.63
|5.42
Data Source: MOSPI & Ministry of Finance Estimates
Here are the key items in the inflation basket across rural and urban segments.
The month has seen a sharp fall in food inflation, thanks due to the base effect. A good Kharif would be the key to lowering food inflation in the coming months.
HOW STATE-WISE INFLATION DIVERGED IN JULY 2024
While the national average CPI inflation was 3.54% in June, the rural inflation is much higher at 4.10%, compared to just 2.98% for urban India. Here is the state-wise inflation story.
Out of the 22 states, only 2 states reported above 5% inflation, and 6 states above 4% inflation, which can be attributed to the high base effect.
FIVE REASONS FOR RBI TO CONSIDER RATE CUTS IN OCTOBER 2024
The RBI opted to hold status quo on rates in the August policy. However, the prospects of the RBI cutting rates in October policy are fairly high. Here is why.
August was always like the toss of a coin, but the likelihood of a rate cut in October has brightened after the latest IIP and CPI inflation reading.
