Top Stocks for Today - 24th July 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Infosys: The company has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹6,920 crore, an increase of 8.7% compared to last year. Revenue also rose by 7.5% to ₹42,279 crore. While headcount growth remained flat, voluntary attrition inched up during the June quarter.

Bajaj Housing Finance: The company reported its first-quarter results with Net Interest Income rising 33.4% to ₹887 crore and net profit growing 21% to ₹583 crore. Asset quality stayed strong, with Gross NPA at 0.3% and Net NPA at 0.13%, along with 56% coverage for Stage 3 assets.

Dr Reddy’s Lab: The pharma major reported revenue of ₹8,542 crore, higher than last year’s ₹7,672.7 crore. Its net profit increased to ₹1,417.8 crore from ₹1,392 crore last year.

Tata Consumer Products: The consumer goods arm of Tata Group has posted a 15% year-on-year increase in net profit, reaching ₹334 crore. Revenue also rose by 9.8% to ₹4,779 crore.

Reliance Industries: Welspun Corp has sold an additional 9.9% stake in Nauyaan Shipyard to Nauyaan Tradings, which is fully owned by Reliance Strategic Business Ventures, for Rs 54.70 crore. Post this, Welspun Corp now owns only 6.1% of Nauyaan Shipyard. Meanwhile, Nauyaan Tradings’ stake has gone up from 84% to 93.9%.