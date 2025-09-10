LIC takes a sharp hit on NBP growth in August 2025

AUGUST 2025 – NBP FALLS SHARPLY FOR LIC IN AUGUST 2025
The growth in NBP (new business premium) was once again under pressure for LIC in August 2025. Although the private insurers showed good growth, overall insurance sector growth in NBP was still negative. While the NBP of private insurers grew 12.01% yoy, LIC saw a sharp yoy contraction in NBP at -17.02%, leading to an overall contraction in NBP of -5.16% for August 2025. For the first 5 months of FY26, NBP expanded 6.01% overall, with LIC growing 3.02% and private insurers 10.84%. For private insurers, the growth was all-round; while for LIC, the positive growth came from Group non-Single premiums, while the other categories contracted. Here is a quick look at August 2025 insurance story.
AUGUST 2025 NBP CONTRACTS -5.16%, FY26 GROWS 6.01%
The table captures new business premium (NBP) growth of life insurers for August 2025.
|PARTICULARS
|NBP
(Aug-25)
|NBP
(Aug-24)
|Growth YOY (%)
Aug-25 / Aug-24
|Growth YOY (%)
FY26 / FY25
|Individual Single Premium
|4,092.04
|4,302.58
|-4.89%
|9.72%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|9,126.81
|9,160.08
|-0.36%
|4.51%
|Group Single Premium
|15,303.40
|17,894.61
|-14.48%
|3.34%
|Group Non Single Premium
|461.97
|79.81
|478.84%
|-22.25%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|1,974.55
|1,207.01
|63.59%
|67.89%
|Grand Total Premium Flows
|30,958.77
|32,644.09
|-5.16%
|6.01%
|PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES
|Individual Single Premium
|1,736.57
|1,825.71
|-4.88%
|5.19%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|6,687.82
|6,589.59
|1.49%
|8.15%
|Group Single Premium
|5,332.22
|4,405.24
|21.04%
|8.71%
|Group Non Single Premium
|12.08
|9.96
|21.29%
|68.07%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|1,167.31
|504.49
|131.38%
|57.40%
|Private Insurer Premium Flows
|14,936.00
|13,334.99
|12.01%
|10.84%
|LIC OF INDIA
|Individual Single Premium
|2,355.46
|2,476.87
|-4.90%
|13.19%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|2,439.00
|2,570.49
|-5.12%
|-3.75%
|Group Single Premium
|9,971.17
|13,489.37
|-26.08%
|1.78%
|Group Non Single Premium
|449.90
|69.85
|544.09%
|-24.91%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|807.24
|702.52
|14.91%
|104.05%
|LIC Premium Flows
|16,022.77
|19,309.10
|-17.02%
|3.02%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council (New Business Premiums – NBP figures are ₹ in Crore)
There are 2 quick takeaways from the NBP data for August 2025 and FY25 till date.
On an absolute basis, the new business premiums are lower in August compared to the previous two months; as long as to the year ago period.
LIC STRUGGLES AS NUMBER OF POLICIES CONTRACT SHARPLY IN AUG-25
In terms of number of policies sold, LIC saw a sharp contraction in August 2025, but private insurers managed to close just marginally in the negative.
|PARTICULARS
|Policies
(Aug-2025)
|Policies
(Aug-2024)
|Growth YOY (%)
Aug-25 / Aug-24
|Growth YOY (%)
FY26 / FY25
|Individual Single Premium
|1,16,387
|1,23,155
|-5.50%
|-3.40%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|20,28,457
|22,66,872
|-10.52%
|-9.11%
|Group Single Premium
|268
|285
|-5.96%
|-16.31%
|Group Non Single Premium
|430
|463
|-7.13%
|-3.82%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|928
|3,232
|-71.29%
|-51.40%
|Grand Total No. of Policies
|21,46,470
|23,94,007
|-10.34%
|-8.87%
|PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES
|Individual Single Premium
|32,136
|25,738
|24.86%
|16.43%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|7,09,863
|7,31,248
|-2.92%
|0.20%
|Group Single Premium
|210
|241
|-12.86%
|-12.52%
|Group Non Single Premium
|16
|17
|-5.88%
|83.33%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|489
|534
|-8.43%
|2.73%
|Private Insurer No. of Policies
|7,42,714
|7,57,778
|-1.99%
|0.77%
|LIC OF INDIA
|Individual Single Premium
|84,251
|97,417
|-13.52%
|-9.18%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|13,18,594
|15,35,624
|-14.13%
|-13.73%
|Group Single Premium
|58
|44
|31.82%
|-31.73%
|Group Non Single Premium
|414
|446
|-7.17%
|-6.39%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|439
|2,698
|-83.73%
|-65.18%
|LIC No. of Policies
|14,03,756
|16,36,229
|-14.21%
|-13.55%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council (Number of Policies are absolute figures)
Here are quick life insurance takeaways for August 2025 in terms of number of policies sold.
Let us turn to how the NBP of 5 largest private life insurers grew in August 2025.
NBP TRENDS: TOP 5 PRIVATE INSURERS BY NBP IN AUGUST 2025
In August 2025, 5 private insurers saw new business premium (NBP) of over ₹1,000 Crore, with overall NBP rising 12.01% yoy. The top 5 private insurers account for 72.2% of NBP.
|SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
|Aug-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|Aug-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|667.43
|676.74
|-1.38%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|1,460.93
|1,525.06
|-4.21%
|Group Single Premium
|1,095.88
|419.18
|161.43%
|Group Non Single Premium
|1.26
|1.56
|-19.23%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|95.74
|81.37
|17.66%
|Total
|3,321.24
|2,703.92
|22.83%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹3,321.24 Crore in August 2025, SBI Life Insurance Company saw 22.8% yoy increase in NBP collections. Stellar growth of 161.4% came from Group Single premium policies and 17.7% growth came from Group Yearly Renewable policies. Let us turn to HDFC Life Insurance.
|HDFC LIFE INSURANCE
|Aug-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|Aug-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|338.92
|344.06
|-1.49%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|1,067.80
|1,060.08
|0.73%
|Group Single Premium
|1,636.18
|1,377.65
|18.77%
|Group Non Single Premium
|0.00
|0.00
|N.A.
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|20.95
|15.23
|37.56%
|Total
|3,063.85
|2,797.03
|9.54%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹3,063.85 Crore in August 2025, HDFC Life Insurance saw 9.5% growth in new business premium yoy. Positive growth of 37.6% came from Group Yearly Renewable Premium policies, albeit on a smaller base. Let us turn to ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.
|ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE
|Aug-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|Aug-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|149.60
|171.83
|-12.94%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|576.75
|663.75
|-13.11%
|Group Single Premium
|447.82
|484.60
|-7.59%
|Group Non Single Premium
|0.00
|0.00
|N.A.
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|602.09
|188.95
|218.65%
|Total
|1,776.26
|1,509.12
|17.70%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹1,776.26 Crore in August 2025, ICICI Pru Life Insurance saw 17.7% growth in new business premium yoy. The significant growth of 218.7% came from Group Yearly Renewable premium policies, while others contracted marginally. Let us turn to Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance.
|BAJAJ ALLIANZ LIFE INSURANCE
|Aug-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|Aug-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|64.90
|74.14
|-12.46%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|553.75
|585.87
|-5.48%
|Group Single Premium
|782.44
|237.81
|229.02%
|Group Non Single Premium
|0.00
|0.00
|N.A.
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|83.79
|54.70
|53.18%
|Total
|1,484.88
|952.52
|55.89%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹1,484.88 Crore in August 2025, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance saw 55.9% growth in new business premium yoy. Growth was dominated by Group Single Premium and Group Yearly Renewable Premium Policies. Let us finally turn to Axis Max Life Insurance.
|AXIS MAX LIFE INSURANCE
|Aug-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|Aug-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|209.72
|211.10
|-0.65%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|723.50
|621.00
|16.51%
|Group Single Premium
|204.93
|118.73
|72.60%
|Group Non Single Premium
|0.00
|0.00
|N.A.
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|5.57
|5.22
|6.70%
|Total
|1,143.71
|956.05
|19.63%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹1,143.71 Crore in August 2025, Axis Max Life NBP expanded by 19.6% yoy. Positive growth was seen across various policy categories, with only individual single premium policies closing flat. It has been a good month for the big private players.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.