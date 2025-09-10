iifl-logo

LIC takes a sharp hit on NBP growth in August 2025

10 Sep 2025

AUGUST 2025 – NBP FALLS SHARPLY FOR LIC IN AUGUST 2025

The growth in NBP (new business premium) was once again under pressure for LIC in August 2025. Although the private insurers showed good growth, overall insurance sector growth in NBP was still negative. While the NBP of private insurers grew 12.01% yoy, LIC saw a sharp yoy contraction in NBP at -17.02%, leading to an overall contraction in NBP of -5.16% for August 2025. For the first 5 months of FY26, NBP expanded 6.01% overall, with LIC growing 3.02% and private insurers 10.84%. For private insurers, the growth was all-round; while for LIC, the positive growth came from Group non-Single premiums, while the other categories contracted. Here is a quick look at August 2025 insurance story.

AUGUST 2025 NBP CONTRACTS -5.16%, FY26 GROWS 6.01%

The table captures new business premium (NBP) growth of life insurers for August 2025.

PARTICULARS NBP
(Aug-25)		 NBP
(Aug-24)		 Growth YOY (%)
Aug-25 / Aug-24		 Growth YOY (%)
FY26 / FY25
Individual Single Premium 4,092.04 4,302.58 -4.89% 9.72%
Individual Non Single Premium 9,126.81 9,160.08 -0.36% 4.51%
Group Single Premium 15,303.40 17,894.61 -14.48% 3.34%
Group Non Single Premium 461.97 79.81 478.84% -22.25%
Group Yearly Renewable Premium 1,974.55 1,207.01 63.59% 67.89%
Grand Total Premium Flows 30,958.77 32,644.09 -5.16% 6.01%
PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES  
Individual Single Premium 1,736.57 1,825.71 -4.88% 5.19%
Individual Non Single Premium 6,687.82 6,589.59 1.49% 8.15%
Group Single Premium 5,332.22 4,405.24 21.04% 8.71%
Group Non Single Premium 12.08 9.96 21.29% 68.07%
Group Yearly Renewable Premium 1,167.31 504.49 131.38% 57.40%
Private Insurer Premium Flows 14,936.00 13,334.99 12.01% 10.84%
LIC OF INDIA  
Individual Single Premium 2,355.46 2,476.87 -4.90% 13.19%
Individual Non Single Premium 2,439.00 2,570.49 -5.12% -3.75%
Group Single Premium 9,971.17 13,489.37 -26.08% 1.78%
Group Non Single Premium 449.90 69.85 544.09% -24.91%
Group Yearly Renewable Premium 807.24 702.52 14.91% 104.05%
LIC Premium Flows 16,022.77 19,309.10 -17.02% 3.02%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council (New Business Premiums – NBP figures are ₹ in Crore)

There are 2 quick takeaways from the NBP data for August 2025 and FY25 till date.

  • For the month of August 2025, the growth contribution came only from the private insurers, who showed all-round growth in premiums. However, in the case of LIC, only Group non-Single Premiums showed a sharp growth while the remaining categories of life insurance policies witnessed contraction on yoy basis.
  • The real problem at a macro level was in the overall premium collection in absolute terms. Overall premium collections for August 2025, at ₹30,959 Crore, was sharply lower than the July figure of ₹38,958 Crore. Private insurers saw their share of NBP rising to 48.24% in August 2025; compared to 41.94% in July, 33.4% in June, 39.6% in May, and 38.0% in April 2025. The share of LIC was down correspondingly to 51.76% in August 2025; compared to 58.06% in July, 66.6% in June, 60.4% in May, and 62.0% in April 2025. Private insurers have almost come to the half-way mark in terms of NBP contribution.

On an absolute basis, the new business premiums are lower in August compared to the previous two months; as long as to the year ago period.

LIC STRUGGLES AS NUMBER OF POLICIES CONTRACT SHARPLY IN AUG-25

In terms of number of policies sold, LIC saw a sharp contraction in August 2025, but private insurers managed to close just marginally in the negative.

PARTICULARS Policies
(Aug-2025)		 Policies
(Aug-2024)		 Growth YOY (%)
Aug-25 / Aug-24		 Growth YOY (%)
FY26 / FY25
Individual Single Premium 1,16,387 1,23,155 -5.50% -3.40%
Individual Non Single Premium 20,28,457 22,66,872 -10.52% -9.11%
Group Single Premium 268 285 -5.96% -16.31%
Group Non Single Premium 430 463 -7.13% -3.82%
Group Yearly Renewable Premium 928 3,232 -71.29% -51.40%
Grand Total No. of Policies 21,46,470 23,94,007 -10.34% -8.87%
PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES        
Individual Single Premium 32,136 25,738 24.86% 16.43%
Individual Non Single Premium 7,09,863 7,31,248 -2.92% 0.20%
Group Single Premium 210 241 -12.86% -12.52%
Group Non Single Premium 16 17 -5.88% 83.33%
Group Yearly Renewable Premium 489 534 -8.43% 2.73%
Private Insurer No. of Policies 7,42,714 7,57,778 -1.99% 0.77%
LIC OF INDIA        
Individual Single Premium 84,251 97,417 -13.52% -9.18%
Individual Non Single Premium 13,18,594 15,35,624 -14.13% -13.73%
Group Single Premium 58 44 31.82% -31.73%
Group Non Single Premium 414 446 -7.17% -6.39%
Group Yearly Renewable Premium 439 2,698 -83.73% -65.18%
LIC No. of Policies 14,03,756 16,36,229 -14.21% -13.55%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council (Number of Policies are absolute figures)

Here are quick life insurance takeaways for August 2025 in terms of number of policies sold.

  • The overall insurance sector saw a fall in number of policies sold at -10.34% for August 2025. While the number of policies sold by LIC fell by -14.21%, the policy sales by the private players fell by a modest -1.99%.
  • Overall policies sold for August 2025 were lower MOM at 21.46 Lakhs, and also lower on yoy basis. Private insurers saw their share of number of policies sold fall to 34.6% in August 2025; compared to 35.8% in July, 37.7% in June and 36.1% in May 2025. LIC saw its share of policies sold marginally improve to 65.4% in August 2025.

Let us turn to how the NBP of 5 largest private life insurers grew in August 2025.

NBP TRENDS: TOP 5 PRIVATE INSURERS BY NBP IN AUGUST 2025

In August 2025, 5 private insurers saw new business premium (NBP) of over ₹1,000 Crore, with overall NBP rising 12.01% yoy. The top 5 private insurers account for 72.2% of NBP.

SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY Aug-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)		 Aug-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)		 YOY Growth
(in %)
Individual Single Premium 667.43 676.74 -1.38%
Individual Non Single Premium 1,460.93 1,525.06 -4.21%
Group Single Premium 1,095.88 419.18 161.43%
Group Non Single Premium 1.26 1.56 -19.23%
Group Yearly Renewable Premium 95.74 81.37 17.66%
Total 3,321.24 2,703.92 22.83%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹3,321.24 Crore in August 2025, SBI Life Insurance Company saw 22.8% yoy increase in NBP collections. Stellar growth of 161.4% came from Group Single premium policies and 17.7% growth came from Group Yearly Renewable policies. Let us turn to HDFC Life Insurance.

HDFC LIFE INSURANCE Aug-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)		 Aug-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)		 YOY Growth
(in %)
Individual Single Premium 338.92 344.06 -1.49%
Individual Non Single Premium 1,067.80 1,060.08 0.73%
Group Single Premium 1,636.18 1,377.65 18.77%
Group Non Single Premium 0.00 0.00 N.A.
Group Yearly Renewable Premium 20.95 15.23 37.56%
Total 3,063.85 2,797.03 9.54%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹3,063.85 Crore in August 2025, HDFC Life Insurance saw 9.5% growth in new business premium yoy. Positive growth of 37.6% came from Group Yearly Renewable Premium policies, albeit on a smaller base. Let us turn to ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE Aug-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)		 Aug-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)		 YOY Growth
(in %)
Individual Single Premium 149.60 171.83 -12.94%
Individual Non Single Premium 576.75 663.75 -13.11%
Group Single Premium 447.82 484.60 -7.59%
Group Non Single Premium 0.00 0.00 N.A.
Group Yearly Renewable Premium 602.09 188.95 218.65%
Total 1,776.26 1,509.12 17.70%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹1,776.26 Crore in August 2025, ICICI Pru Life Insurance saw 17.7% growth in new business premium yoy. The significant growth of 218.7% came from Group Yearly Renewable premium policies, while others contracted marginally. Let us turn to Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance.

BAJAJ ALLIANZ LIFE INSURANCE Aug-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)		 Aug-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)		 YOY Growth
(in %)
Individual Single Premium 64.90 74.14 -12.46%
Individual Non Single Premium 553.75 585.87 -5.48%
Group Single Premium 782.44 237.81 229.02%
Group Non Single Premium 0.00 0.00 N.A.
Group Yearly Renewable Premium 83.79 54.70 53.18%
Total 1,484.88 952.52 55.89%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹1,484.88 Crore in August 2025, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance saw 55.9% growth in new business premium yoy. Growth was dominated by Group Single Premium and Group Yearly Renewable Premium Policies. Let us finally turn to Axis Max Life Insurance.

AXIS MAX LIFE INSURANCE Aug-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)		 Aug-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)		 YOY Growth
(in %)
Individual Single Premium 209.72 211.10 -0.65%
Individual Non Single Premium 723.50 621.00 16.51%
Group Single Premium 204.93 118.73 72.60%
Group Non Single Premium 0.00 0.00 N.A.
Group Yearly Renewable Premium 5.57 5.22 6.70%
Total 1,143.71 956.05 19.63%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹1,143.71 Crore in August 2025, Axis Max Life NBP expanded by 19.6% yoy. Positive growth was seen across various policy categories, with only individual single premium policies closing flat. It has been a good month for the big private players.

