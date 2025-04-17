Mar-25 trade deficit widens to $21.54 Billion, as crude, gold imports spike

INDIA MARCH 2025 TRADE – DATA CHECK
For March 2025, merchandise trade deficit widened sharply to $21.54 Billion as exports rose, but imports spiked faster. This could be partially due to bunching of imports ahead of the new tariff regime. Gold imports nearly doubled over February to $4.48 Billion, while crude oil imports spiked 60% over February to $19.01 Billion in March 2025.
Key contributors to exports in March 2025 were Engineering Goods $10.82 Billion (-3.9%), Petroleum Products $4.90 Billion (-9.5%), Electronic Goods $4.56 Billion (+29.6%), Drugs & Pharmaceuticals $3.68 Billion (+31.2%), Gems & Jewellery $2.90 Billion (+10.6%), and Organic & Inorganic Chemicals $2.87 Billion (-24.5%). Key import contributors were crude & petroleum products $19.01 Billion (+16.31%), Electronic Goods $9.43 Billion (+25.1%), Machinery $4.65 Billion (+12.1%), Gold $4.48 Billion (+192.1%), Transport Equipment $2.55 Billion (-25.5%), and Chemicals $2.26 Billion (+6.4%).
Top export destinations for March 2025 were United States $10.15 Billion, United Arab Emirates (UAE) $3.40 Billion, the Netherlands $1.79 Billion, China $1.51 Billion, and UK $1.38 Billion. Top import originating nations for March 2025 were China $9.68 Billion, UAE $7.68 Billion, Russia $5.51 Billion, United States $3.70 Billion, Saudi Arabia $3.29 Billion, Iraq $2.75 Billion, and Hong Kong $2.08 Billion.
HOW MERCHANDISE TRADE EVOLVED IN LAST 1 YEAR
Here is the monthly data of merchandise exports, imports, and trade deficit.
|Monthly
Data
|Exports
($ Billion)
|Imports
($ Billion)
|Total Trade
($ Billion)
|Trade Deficit
($ Billion)
|Mar-24
|41.68
|57.28
|98.96
|-15.60
|Apr-24
|34.99
|54.09
|89.08
|-19.10
|May-24
|38.13
|61.91
|100.04
|-23.78
|Jun-24
|35.20
|56.18
|91.38
|-20.98
|Jul-24
|33.98
|57.48
|91.46
|-23.50
|Aug-24
|34.71
|64.36
|99.07
|-29.65
|Sep-24
|34.58
|55.36
|89.94
|-20.78
|Oct-24
|39.20
|66.34
|105.54
|-27.14
|Nov-24 #
|32.03
|63.86
|95.89
|-31.83
|Dec-24
|38.01
|59.95
|97.96
|-21.94
|Jan-25
|36.43
|59.42
|95.85
|-22.99
|Feb-25
|36.91
|50.96
|87.87
|-14.05
|Mar-25
|41.97
|63.51
|105.48
|-21.54
Data Source: DGFT (# – All time high trade deficit)
How do trade figures compare with 12-month averages. Over last 12 months, the average merchandise exports stood at $36.32 Billion, while average merchandise imports stood at $58.93 Billion. For March 2025 exports and imports are well above 1-year averages. The average trade deficit in last 12 months stood at $(22.61) Billion; with the March 2025 trade deficit marginally lower at $(21.54) Billion. In March 2025, total trade at $105.48 Billion was above the previous 12-month average of $95.25 Billion.
TRADE GAP – EXPORT BOOSTERS AND IMPORT TRIMMERS
Here are star export performers in March 2025, on percentage increase in exports yoy. Coffee (+39.2%), Drugs & Pharmaceuticals (+31.2%), Electronic Goods (+29.6%), Marine Products (+28.6%), Jute (+21.7%), Meat/Dairy/Poultry (+16.6%), Tobacco (+14.0%), Tea (+11.3%), and Gems & Jewellery (+12.6%) were the key export growth drivers in March 2025. Major import trimmers in March 2025 were Project Goods (-87.3%), Silver (-85.4%), Coke/Coal/Briquettes (-30.2%), Transport Equipment (-25.5%), and Pulses (-23.5%).
TRADE DATA BREAK-UP FOR MARCH 2025
Here is a break up of the merchandise and services export and import data for March 2025, with comparable figures.
|Macro Variables
(Trade Related)
|Mar-25
($ Billion)
|Feb-25
($ Billion)
|Mar-24
($ Billion)
|Change
YOY (%)
|Merchandise Exports
|41.97
|36.91
|41.69
|0.67%
|Merchandise Imports
|63.51
|50.96
|57.03
|11.36%
|Total Merchandise Trade
|105.48
|87.87
|98.72
|6.85%
|Merchandise Trade Deficit
|-21.54
|-14.05
|-15.34
|40.42%
|Services Exports
|31.64
|35.03
|30.01
|5.43%
|Services Imports
|13.73
|16.55
|16.60
|-17.29%
|Total Services Trade
|45.37
|51.58
|46.61
|-2.66%
|Services Trade Surplus
|17.91
|18.48
|13.41
|33.56%
|Combined Exports
|73.61
|71.94
|71.70
|2.66%
|Combined Imports
|77.24
|67.51
|73.63
|4.90%
|Overall Trade Volume
|150.85
|139.45
|145.33
|3.80%
|Overall Trade Deficit
|-3.63
|4.43
|-1.93
|88.08%
Data Source: DGFT and RBI
What is the big picture? For March 2025, it is a net deficit, compared to a surplus in February 2025. However, the services surplus has offset more than 83% of the merchandise trade deficit. The controlled net deficit in the last two months will help keep the current account deficit (CAD) for FY25 in check. However, on a yoy basis, the merchandise trade deficit expanded at 40.4%, while services surplus expanded at just 33.6%.
CUMULATIVE TRADE DATA FOR FY25 (APR-MAR)
Having seen the monthly picture of March 2025, here is a cumulative picture of 12 months of FY25.
|Macro Variables
(Year-to-Date)
|FY25
(Apr-Mar)
|FY25
(Apr-Feb)
|FY24
(Apr-Mar)
|Change
YOY (%)
|Merchandise Exports
|437.42
|395.63
|437.07
|0.08%
|Merchandise Imports
|720.24
|656.68
|678.21
|6.20%
|Total Merchandise Trade
|1,157.66
|1,052.31
|1,115.28
|3.80%
|Merchandise Trade Deficit
|-282.82
|-261.05
|-241.14
|17.28%
|Services Exports
|383.51
|354.90
|341.06
|12.45%
|Services Imports
|194.95
|183.21
|178.31
|9.33%
|Total Services Trade
|578.46
|538.11
|519.37
|11.38%
|Services Trade Surplus
|188.56
|171.69
|162.75
|15.86%
|Combined Exports
|820.93
|750.53
|778.13
|5.50%
|Combined Imports
|915.19
|839.89
|856.52
|6.85%
|Overall Trade Volume
|1,736.12
|1,590.42
|1,634.65
|6.21%
|Overall Trade Deficit
|-94.26
|-89.36
|-78.39
|20.24%
Data Source: DGFT and RBI (Trade data in Billion $)
The overall trade deficit, combining merchandise deficit and services surplus, at $(94.26) Billion; is 20.2% higher yoy. This can be attributed to the trade uncertainty surrounding Trump’s aggressive reciprocal tariff policy. However, the good news is that in FY25, India has scaled past $1 Trillion in total goods Trade and $1.7 Trillion in overall trade.
PARTING THOUGHTS ON CAD PROJECTIONS FOR FY25
The current account deficit (CAD) for the first 9 months of FY25 stands at 1.3% of GDP, which is more due to the sharp upward revision of Q2 CAD to 1.8% of GDP. Based on the Q4 data, it looks India may close FY25 with current account deficit (CAD) in the ratio of 1.2% to 1.3% of GDP, belying concerns of overshooting the target. For the final data on full year CAD, we have to now wait till the end of June 2025.
Related Tags
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.