Mar-25 trade deficit widens to $21.54 Billion, as crude, gold imports spike

INDIA MARCH 2025 TRADE – DATA CHECK

For March 2025, merchandise trade deficit widened sharply to $21.54 Billion as exports rose, but imports spiked faster. This could be partially due to bunching of imports ahead of the new tariff regime. Gold imports nearly doubled over February to $4.48 Billion, while crude oil imports spiked 60% over February to $19.01 Billion in March 2025.

Key contributors to exports in March 2025 were Engineering Goods $10.82 Billion (-3.9%), Petroleum Products $4.90 Billion (-9.5%), Electronic Goods $4.56 Billion (+29.6%), Drugs & Pharmaceuticals $3.68 Billion (+31.2%), Gems & Jewellery $2.90 Billion (+10.6%), and Organic & Inorganic Chemicals $2.87 Billion (-24.5%). Key import contributors were crude & petroleum products $19.01 Billion (+16.31%), Electronic Goods $9.43 Billion (+25.1%), Machinery $4.65 Billion (+12.1%), Gold $4.48 Billion (+192.1%), Transport Equipment $2.55 Billion (-25.5%), and Chemicals $2.26 Billion (+6.4%).

Top export destinations for March 2025 were United States $10.15 Billion, United Arab Emirates (UAE) $3.40 Billion, the Netherlands $1.79 Billion, China $1.51 Billion, and UK $1.38 Billion. Top import originating nations for March 2025 were China $9.68 Billion, UAE $7.68 Billion, Russia $5.51 Billion, United States $3.70 Billion, Saudi Arabia $3.29 Billion, Iraq $2.75 Billion, and Hong Kong $2.08 Billion.

HOW MERCHANDISE TRADE EVOLVED IN LAST 1 YEAR

Here is the monthly data of merchandise exports, imports, and trade deficit.

Monthly

Data Exports

($ Billion) Imports

($ Billion) Total Trade

($ Billion) Trade Deficit

($ Billion) Mar-24 41.68 57.28 98.96 -15.60 Apr-24 34.99 54.09 89.08 -19.10 May-24 38.13 61.91 100.04 -23.78 Jun-24 35.20 56.18 91.38 -20.98 Jul-24 33.98 57.48 91.46 -23.50 Aug-24 34.71 64.36 99.07 -29.65 Sep-24 34.58 55.36 89.94 -20.78 Oct-24 39.20 66.34 105.54 -27.14 Nov-24 # 32.03 63.86 95.89 -31.83 Dec-24 38.01 59.95 97.96 -21.94 Jan-25 36.43 59.42 95.85 -22.99 Feb-25 36.91 50.96 87.87 -14.05 Mar-25 41.97 63.51 105.48 -21.54

Data Source: DGFT (# – All time high trade deficit)

How do trade figures compare with 12-month averages. Over last 12 months, the average merchandise exports stood at $36.32 Billion, while average merchandise imports stood at $58.93 Billion. For March 2025 exports and imports are well above 1-year averages. The average trade deficit in last 12 months stood at $(22.61) Billion; with the March 2025 trade deficit marginally lower at $(21.54) Billion. In March 2025, total trade at $105.48 Billion was above the previous 12-month average of $95.25 Billion.

TRADE GAP – EXPORT BOOSTERS AND IMPORT TRIMMERS

Here are star export performers in March 2025, on percentage increase in exports yoy. Coffee (+39.2%), Drugs & Pharmaceuticals (+31.2%), Electronic Goods (+29.6%), Marine Products (+28.6%), Jute (+21.7%), Meat/Dairy/Poultry (+16.6%), Tobacco (+14.0%), Tea (+11.3%), and Gems & Jewellery (+12.6%) were the key export growth drivers in March 2025. Major import trimmers in March 2025 were Project Goods (-87.3%), Silver (-85.4%), Coke/Coal/Briquettes (-30.2%), Transport Equipment (-25.5%), and Pulses (-23.5%).

TRADE DATA BREAK-UP FOR MARCH 2025

Here is a break up of the merchandise and services export and import data for March 2025, with comparable figures.

Macro Variables

(Trade Related) Mar-25

($ Billion) Feb-25

($ Billion) Mar-24

($ Billion) Change

YOY (%) Merchandise Exports 41.97 36.91 41.69 0.67% Merchandise Imports 63.51 50.96 57.03 11.36% Total Merchandise Trade 105.48 87.87 98.72 6.85% Merchandise Trade Deficit -21.54 -14.05 -15.34 40.42% Services Exports 31.64 35.03 30.01 5.43% Services Imports 13.73 16.55 16.60 -17.29% Total Services Trade 45.37 51.58 46.61 -2.66% Services Trade Surplus 17.91 18.48 13.41 33.56% Combined Exports 73.61 71.94 71.70 2.66% Combined Imports 77.24 67.51 73.63 4.90% Overall Trade Volume 150.85 139.45 145.33 3.80% Overall Trade Deficit -3.63 4.43 -1.93 88.08%

Data Source: DGFT and RBI

What is the big picture? For March 2025, it is a net deficit, compared to a surplus in February 2025. However, the services surplus has offset more than 83% of the merchandise trade deficit. The controlled net deficit in the last two months will help keep the current account deficit (CAD) for FY25 in check. However, on a yoy basis, the merchandise trade deficit expanded at 40.4%, while services surplus expanded at just 33.6%.

CUMULATIVE TRADE DATA FOR FY25 (APR-MAR)

Having seen the monthly picture of March 2025, here is a cumulative picture of 12 months of FY25.

Macro Variables

(Year-to-Date) FY25

(Apr-Mar) FY25

(Apr-Feb) FY24

(Apr-Mar) Change

YOY (%) Merchandise Exports 437.42 395.63 437.07 0.08% Merchandise Imports 720.24 656.68 678.21 6.20% Total Merchandise Trade 1,157.66 1,052.31 1,115.28 3.80% Merchandise Trade Deficit -282.82 -261.05 -241.14 17.28% Services Exports 383.51 354.90 341.06 12.45% Services Imports 194.95 183.21 178.31 9.33% Total Services Trade 578.46 538.11 519.37 11.38% Services Trade Surplus 188.56 171.69 162.75 15.86% Combined Exports 820.93 750.53 778.13 5.50% Combined Imports 915.19 839.89 856.52 6.85% Overall Trade Volume 1,736.12 1,590.42 1,634.65 6.21% Overall Trade Deficit -94.26 -89.36 -78.39 20.24%

Data Source: DGFT and RBI (Trade data in Billion $)

The overall trade deficit, combining merchandise deficit and services surplus, at $(94.26) Billion; is 20.2% higher yoy. This can be attributed to the trade uncertainty surrounding Trump’s aggressive reciprocal tariff policy. However, the good news is that in FY25, India has scaled past $1 Trillion in total goods Trade and $1.7 Trillion in overall trade.

PARTING THOUGHTS ON CAD PROJECTIONS FOR FY25

The current account deficit (CAD) for the first 9 months of FY25 stands at 1.3% of GDP, which is more due to the sharp upward revision of Q2 CAD to 1.8% of GDP. Based on the Q4 data, it looks India may close FY25 with current account deficit (CAD) in the ratio of 1.2% to 1.3% of GDP, belying concerns of overshooting the target. For the final data on full year CAD, we have to now wait till the end of June 2025.