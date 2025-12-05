Market outlook for next week (01-Dec to 05-Dec)

SECTORAL STORY FOR WEEK TO NOVEMBER 28, 2025
The week to November 28, 2025 saw Nifty and Sensex rise by 0.52% and 0.56% respectively. During the week, FPIs buying was totally flat. For the week, the rupee showed some strength, as RBI continued to defend the rupee at ₹90/$.
|Sectoral
Index
|Weekly
Returns
|Index
(28-Nov)
|Index
(21-Nov)
|Nifty Non-Banks
|1.69%
|32,186.00
|31,652.00
|Nifty PSU Banks
|1.62%
|8,514.40
|8,378.70
|Nifty Banks
|1.50%
|59,752.70
|58,867.70
|Nifty Metals
|1.48%
|10,293.05
|10,142.55
|Nifty IT
|1.41%
|37,405.50
|36,885.35
|Nifty Healthcare
|1.40%
|15,031.25
|14,824.25
|Nifty Private Banks
|1.38%
|28,789.40
|28,396.60
|Nifty MNC
|1.09%
|30,392.45
|30,063.65
|Nifty Capital Markets
|0.97%
|4,782.10
|4,736.10
|Nifty Automobiles
|0.86%
|27,774.60
|27,537.85
|Nifty Mobility
|0.75%
|23,241.95
|23,068.45
|Nifty India Digital
|0.51%
|9,419.70
|9,372.15
|Nifty FMCG
|0.16%
|55,595.80
|55,504.70
|Nifty Infrastructure
|-0.08%
|9,653.90
|9,661.45
|Nifty Realty
|-0.27%
|903.15
|905.60
|Nifty Chemicals
|-0.39%
|28,800.75
|28,913.35
|Nifty Consumer Durables
|-0.56%
|37,881.60
|38,093.85
|Nifty Oil & Gas
|-0.90%
|12,034.40
|12,143.95
|Nifty CPSE
|-1.27%
|6,361.85
|6,443.70
|Nifty India Defence
|-1.31%
|8,009.85
|8,116.40
Data Source: NSE
For the week, 13 sectors gave positive returns, while 7 gave negative returns. NBFCs, Banks, Metals, IT, and Healthcare recorded best gains. On the downside; Defence, CPSE, and Oil & Gas were under stress. Out of 13 gaining sectors; 8 sectors gained over 1% during the week.
Here is a quick look at the story behind the big gainers and losers this week. On the upside, the rally was driven by expectations of a rate cut in December and a China demand recovery. Banks showed a sharp rally. On the downside, defence and CPSEs are seeing sharp unwinding. Defence continues to feel the strain of the Tejas crash at Dubai.
Average returns of the 20 sectors stood at 0.50%. The top 5 sectors delivered 1.54% returns, while top 10 sectors gave returns of 1.34%. Bottom 10 sectors delivered -0.34%, showing limited pressure on the downside. Going ahead, key triggers in the coming week will be reaction to GDP and fiscal deficit; as well as IIP and CAD data.
WEEK THAT WAS; THE GOOD, THE BAD, THE UGLY
On the positive side, the GDP growth for Q2FY26 at 8.2% came in better than expected. Also, the decision by major corporate houses to sink in billions of dollars into AI data centres is likely to be a long-term positive. The recent report by JP Morgan also hints at doubling of the CDMO market with profits growing at a CAGR of 20%; 300 bps more than sales CAGR.
On the downside, there are challenges on the GDP data in that the growth has come more from low inflation than from improved nominal growth. In fact, nominal GDP growth is just 8.7%, which is not great news for jobs and tax revenues. Fiscal deficit spiked 44% in absolute terms in October 2025 due to front-loading of advance tax revenue recognition.
STOCK MARKET TRIGGERS FOR COMING WEEK TO DECEMBER 05, 2025
Here are key triggers that will influence stock markets next week.
What does this mean for Nifty and Sensex levels in the coming week to December 05, 2025.
PARTING THOUGHTS ON NIFTY AND SENSEX LEVELS
VIX fell sharply from 13.63 levels to 11.62 levels, as global macros stabilized in the week. The fear factor appears to be waning after a gap of a few weeks.
The focus next week will be on the impact of GDP and fiscal deficit data on the markets. In addition, the coming week will see the IIP data and the current account data being announced. The big news, of course, will be the December RBI monetary Policy.
