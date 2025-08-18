Market outlook for next week (18-Aug to 22-Aug, 2025)

SECTORAL STORY FOR WEEK TO AUGUST 15, 2025
The week to August 15, 2025 saw Nifty and Sensex gaining +1.10% and +0.93% respectively. During the week, FPIs were net sellers in Indian equities worth $(348) Million, as traders stayed light in a truncated week. Here are 20 key sectors for the week.
|Sectoral
Index
|Weekly
Returns
|Index
(15-Aug)
|Index
(08-Aug)
|Nifty Healthcare
|3.60%
|14,644.90
|14,135.55
|Nifty Automobiles
|2.74%
|24,118.80
|23,474.65
|Nifty India Defence
|2.59%
|7,804.80
|7,607.90
|Nifty India Digital
|2.36%
|8,845.50
|8,641.35
|Nifty Mobility
|2.25%
|21,046.80
|20,582.70
|Nifty PSU Banks
|2.09%
|7,025.25
|6,881.25
|Nifty Capital Markets
|2.07%
|4,408.05
|4,318.50
|Nifty Non-Banks
|1.29%
|29,241.15
|28,868.75
|Nifty Infrastructure
|1.27%
|8,991.45
|8,879.10
|Nifty IT
|1.26%
|34,833.20
|34,398.50
|Nifty Metals
|0.76%
|9,216.25
|9,147.10
|Nifty CPSE
|0.75%
|6,364.65
|6,317.20
|Nifty Banks
|0.61%
|55,341.85
|55,004.90
|Nifty Realty
|0.59%
|879.35
|874.15
|Nifty MNC
|0.54%
|28,286.60
|28,134.05
|Nifty Private Banks
|0.34%
|26,655.00
|26,564.70
|Nifty Oil & Gas
|0.07%
|10,997.35
|10,989.15
|Nifty Chemicals
|-0.22%
|29,915.87
|29,982.61
|Nifty FMCG
|-0.45%
|54,656.30
|54,900.95
|Nifty Consumer Durables
|-0.59%
|37,329.60
|37,549.60
Data Source: NSE
For the week, 17 out of 20 sectors delivered positive returns, while 3 gave negative returns. The star themes were Healthcare, Automobiles, Defence, Digital, and Mobility; which rallied on being largely India stories. Losers included Consumer Durables and FMCG. Out of 17 gaining sectors, 7 sectors gained over 2%.
Average returns of 20 sectors stood at 1.20%. The top 5 sectors delivered 2.71% returns, while top 10 sectors gave returns of 2.15%. Bottom 10 sectors delivered 0.24%, showing lot of positive vibes in the market. Going ahead, we could see the impact of sovereign upgrade of India, and the upgrade of large chunks of the financial sector by S&P, panning out.
WEEK THAT WAS; THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY
On the positive side, the big news was the unexpected sovereign rating upgrade of India from BBB- to BBB with stable outlook. This is likely to temper yields and lower cost of funds. The other big positive in the week was the consumer and wholesale inflation falling sharply to 1.55% and -0.58% levels respectively. This makes the case for another rate cut. The Indian IPO market saw some good appetite, leading to more big IPO filings with SEBI.
On the downside, the tariff story continues to be an overhang, especially for sectors like textiles, specific chemicals, gems & jewellery, and leather products. Clarity is awaited on the full impact. During the week, the trade data for July was announced, which saw the merchandise trade deficit widen to an 8-month high of $27.35 Billion. That is likely to put some pressure on the current account deficit (CAD) for the first half of FY26.
STOCK MARKET TRIGGERS FOR COMING WEEK TO AUGUST 22, 2025
Here are key triggers that could influence stock markets next week.
What does this mean for Nifty and Sensex levels in the coming week to August 22, 2025.
PARTING THOUGHTS ON NIFTY AND SENSEX LEVELS
VIX inched up from 12.03 to 12.36 levels amidst uncertainty, as the imposition of 25% plus tariffs raised the risk levels.
The focus in the coming week would be on the minutes of the RBI MPC and the FOMC meet; as well as the outcomes from the Jackson Hole Symposium!
