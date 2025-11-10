Market outlook for the week (10-Nov to 14-Nov, 2025)

SECTORAL STORY FOR WEEK TO NOVEMBER 07, 2025

The week to November 07, 2025 saw Nifty and Sensex fall -0.89% and -0.86% respectively. During the week, FPIs net sold Indian equities of $(1,417) Million. For the week, FPIs showed caution at higher levels; amid rich valuations and US shutdown worries.

Sectoral

Index Weekly

Returns Index

(07-Nov) Index

(31-Oct) Nifty Capital Markets 2.20% 4,629.90 4,530.20 Nifty PSU Banks 2.05% 8,352.15 8,184.35 Nifty Non-Banks 1.92% 31,791.15 31,192.65 Nifty Banks 0.17% 57,876.80 57,776.35 Nifty Oil & Gas 0.05% 11,996.15 11,990.25 Nifty Chemicals 0.02% 29,187.48 29,182.31 Nifty Automobiles -0.11% 26,779.55 26,809.85 Nifty Realty -0.12% 946.40 947.55 Nifty Healthcare -0.27% 14,653.15 14,693.30 Nifty MNC -0.38% 30,089.30 30,204.95 Nifty Private Banks -0.41% 27,934.50 28,050.65 Nifty Mobility -0.89% 22,554.95 22,757.60 Nifty FMCG -1.37% 55,437.20 56,208.50 Nifty India Digital -1.45% 9,109.45 9,243.60 Nifty IT -1.67% 35,117.65 35,712.35 Nifty Metals -1.75% 10,426.80 10,612.15 Nifty Infrastructure -1.80% 9,393.60 9,566.15 Nifty India Defence -2.17% 7,958.35 8,135.20 Nifty Consumer Durables -2.58% 37,617.25 38,615.10 Nifty CPSE -2.88% 6,425.10 6,615.65

Data Source: NSE

For the week, 6 sectors gave positive returns, while 14 gave negative returns. Capital Markets, PSU Banks, and NBFCs recorded best gains. On the downside; CPSE, Consumer Durables, Defence, Infrastructure, and Metals were under pressure. Out of 8 gaining sectors; 3 sectors gained more than 1%; of which 2 sectors gained over 2% during the week.

Here is a quick look at the story behind the big gainers and losers this week. Financials continued to reflect the India story and PSU banks had the added advantage of the government rationalizing large banks through mergers. On the downside, there was a general sell-off in PSUs as well as select consumer facing sectors.

Average returns of the 20 sectors stood at -0.57%. The top 5 sectors delivered 1.28% returns, while top 10 sectors gave returns of 0.55%. Bottom 10 sectors delivered -1.70%, showing sharp pressure in markets. Going ahead, the key triggers in the coming week will be the IPO market responses, Q2FY26 results, and the India and US inflation data.

WEEK THAT WAS; THE GOOD, THE BAD, THE UGLY

On the positive side, the government is expecting another bumper dividend from the RBI this year too, so some of the GST losses are covered. New SEBI rules to give more anchor stake to domestic players. India auto sales in the 42-day festive season were 21% higher yoy, while big IPOs dominated the primary market, as appetite has also been good. More quality supply is likely to come as Pru ICICI AMC and SBI Funds also plan to list.

On the downside, rupee came under immense pressure, even as RBI gave support. Large cap stocks lagged the market on top line and operating profit growth in Q2FY26, which could be a worry for Nifty valuations. The big global worry is on US valuations as Buffett sits on $382 billion cash and star trader Michael Burry goes short on AI stocks. Despite a spate of quality IPOs in the market, listings have struggled, raising the issue of value on the table.

STOCK MARKET TRIGGERS FOR COMING WEEK TO NOVEMBER 14, 2025

Here are key triggers that will influence stock markets next week.

The big question is whether the RBI can continue to defend the Indian rupee at around ₹89/$ levels. FPIs are betting that amid rising pressure from offshore rupee markets (NDF) and the sharp fall in forex reserves. That will be a dilemma for the RBI.

MOSPI will announce the India CPI inflation for October, which may see a bounce from 1.54% reported in September on higher tariff impact. Even WPI inflation is expected to bounce from 0.13%, as manufacturing WPI continues to be sticky at above 2% levels.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will announce the US Consumer inflation next week, which could rise above 3.0% amid higher tariffs. The bigger concern will be the lack of data flows, and markets will now look for FOMC speeches and minutes for cues.

The coming week will be another eventful week for IPO markets. Between them; Pine Labs, Physicswallah, EMVEE Photovoltaic, Tenneco, and Fujiyama Power will raise over ₹15,000 crore. While appetite is robust, listings have been quite tepid of late.

Key global data points. WASDE Report, FOMC Speak, API Crude Stocks, OPEC Report, Jobless Claims, Unit Labor Costs, Fed Balance Sheet (US). IIP, Trade, Eurogroup Meetings (EU); BOJ Meeting, Current Account Surplus (Japan); Trade Deficit, GDP, IIP, Jobs (UK); IIP, Unemployment (China).

What does this mean for Nifty and Sensex levels in the coming week to November 14, 2025.

PARTING THOUGHTS ON NIFTY AND SENSEX LEVELS

VIX spiked sharply to 12.56 levels, amid rising uncertainty. The fear factor appears to be gradually building up to higher levels.

Nifty closed the week at 25,492 Spot. Nifty has immediate support at 25,357 and major support at 25,124. Immediate resistance is at 25,590 and later at 25,822. Nifty remains a Short Trade, unless it breaks above 25,640 with volumes. Longs only above that!

Sensex closed the week at 83,216 Spot. Sensex has immediate support at 82,795 and major support at 82,076. Immediate resistance is at 83,514 and later at 84,233. Sensex remains a Short Trade, till it breaks above 83,701 with volumes. Longs only above that!

The focus next week will be on the inflation data announcement in India and the US, but the market will look for cues on a quick end to the US shutdown, which is now 40-days old.