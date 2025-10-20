Market outlook for the week (20-Oct to 24-Oct)

SECTORAL STORY FOR WEEK TO OCTOBER 17, 2025
The week to October 17, 2025 saw Nifty and Sensex gain +1.68% and +1.76% respectively. During the week, FPIs net bought Indian equities of $969 Million. For the week, FPIs showed confidence by being net buyers in four out of five trading days.
|Sectoral
Index
|Weekly
Returns
|Index
(17-Oct)
|Index
(10-Oct)
|Nifty Realty
|4.14%
|933.75
|896.65
|Nifty Capital Markets
|3.87%
|4,633.35
|4,460.85
|Nifty FMCG
|3.00%
|56,616.40
|54,966.45
|Nifty Non-Banks
|2.21%
|31,017.20
|30,345.95
|Nifty Banks
|1.95%
|57,713.35
|56,609.75
|Nifty Automobiles
|1.90%
|27,228.60
|26,721.20
|Nifty Private Banks
|1.72%
|28,239.95
|27,762.50
|Nifty Infrastructure
|1.70%
|9,338.55
|9,182.80
|Nifty Consumer Durables
|1.12%
|39,018.55
|38,588.10
|Nifty Mobility
|1.09%
|22,966.65
|22,719.55
|Nifty Healthcare
|0.85%
|14,866.90
|14,742.25
|Nifty MNC
|0.72%
|30,205.00
|29,990.00
|Nifty Chemicals
|0.39%
|29,368.57
|29,254.55
|Nifty India Defence
|0.35%
|8,124.35
|8,096.25
|Nifty Oil & Gas
|0.27%
|11,498.10
|11,467.25
|Nifty CPSE
|0.19%
|6,556.00
|6,543.50
|Nifty Metals
|-0.61%
|10,199.30
|10,261.55
|Nifty PSU Banks
|-0.74%
|7,638.75
|7,695.80
|Nifty India Digital
|-0.75%
|9,148.80
|9,218.25
|Nifty IT
|-1.85%
|34,950.70
|35,609.05
Data Source: NSE
For the week, 16 sectors gave positive returns, while 4 gave negative returns. Realty, Capital Markets, FMCG, and NBFCs recorded best gains. On the downside; IT, digital, PSU Bank, and Metals were under pressure. Out of 16 gaining sectors; 4 sectors gained more than 2%; of which 3 sectors gained over 3% during the previous week.
Average returns of 20 sectors stood at 1.07%. The top 5 sectors delivered 3.03% returns, while top 10 sectors gave returns of 2.27%. Bottom 10 sectors delivered -0.12%, showing some pressure in markets. Going ahead, the key triggers in the coming week will be the US inflation data, India core sector data, and the quarterly results updates.
WEEK THAT WAS; THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY
On the positive side, India consumer inflation came in sharply lower at 1.54% and even WPI inflation showed a sharp downtrend in September. However, the FOMC minutes hint on caution on rate cuts. Also, there are big investments being committed to AI in India; with Google and TCS committing nearly $22 billion. IPO action may be tepid due to Diwali break, but big IPOs like Sify Infinit and Coca Cola India are on the anvil. More IPO action to come!
On the downside, the US shutdown continues to cast its shadow of uncertainty. Closer home, the tariffs evidenced its first big impact as September merchandise trade deficit widened to $32.15 Billion. What is worrying is that services exports were also lower. There have also been speculative attacks on the rupee, which will keep RBI under pressure. The bigger pressure could come from SGB redemption, as gold prices defy gravity!
STOCK MARKET TRIGGERS FOR COMING WEEK TO OCTOBER 17, 2025
Here are key triggers that will influence stock markets next week.
What does this mean for Nifty and Sensex levels in the coming week to October 24, 2025.
PARTING THOUGHTS ON NIFTY AND SENSEX LEVELS
VIX bounced to 11.63 levels, despite dipping to 9.78 levels during the week. The fear factor appears to have built up in this week.
The focus next week will be on India core sector data, the US inflation data and the progress on Q2FY26 India corporate results!
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.