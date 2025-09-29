Market outlook for the week (29-Sep to 03-Oct, 2025)

SECTORAL STORY FOR WEEK TO SEPTEMBER 26, 2025
The week to September 26, 2025 saw Nifty and Sensex losing -2.65% and -2.66% respectively. During the week, FPIs were net sellers in Indian equities of $(1,084) Million, as H1-B visa fiasco kept markets on tenterhooks. Here are 20 key sectors by weekly returns.
|Sectoral
Index
|Weekly
Returns
|Index
(26-Sep)
|Index
(19-Sep)
|Nifty Metals
|-1.02%
|9,888.25
|9,989.90
|Nifty CPSE
|-1.26%
|6,418.40
|6,500.30
|Nifty Oil & Gas
|-1.77%
|11,132.50
|11,333.30
|Nifty Private Banks
|-1.79%
|26,488.45
|26,972.40
|Nifty PSU Banks
|-1.84%
|7,261.45
|7,397.75
|Nifty Banks
|-1.93%
|54,389.35
|55,458.85
|Nifty Infrastructure
|-2.14%
|9,039.90
|9,237.50
|Nifty MNC
|-2.23%
|29,822.10
|30,502.10
|Nifty FMCG
|-2.53%
|54,847.55
|56,273.05
|Nifty Automobiles
|-2.70%
|26,484.55
|27,219.55
|Nifty Mobility
|-2.77%
|22,293.15
|22,927.10
|Nifty non-Banks
|-3.17%
|29,189.60
|30,144.20
|Nifty India Defence
|-4.44%
|7,949.80
|8,318.80
|Nifty Chemicals
|-4.53%
|28,670.43
|30,032.02
|Nifty Consumer Durables
|-4.65%
|37,512.65
|39,342.00
|Nifty Healthcare
|-4.88%
|14,155.55
|14,881.05
|Nifty Capital Markets
|-4.93%
|4,165.60
|4,381.55
|Nifty Realty
|-6.10%
|867.15
|923.50
|Nifty India Digital
|-6.28%
|8,703.85
|9,287.05
|Nifty IT
|-7.86%
|33,702.00
|36,578.25
Data Source: NSE
For the week, all 20 sectors fell over -1%, with IT, India Digital, Realty, Capital Markets, and Healthcare the worst hit. There were no sectors on the upside, but metals, CPSE and oil did relatively better. Defence corrected despite big orders farmed out. Out of 20 losing sectors; 8 sectors lost more than -4%, while 3 sectors lost -6%. It was a week of carnage.
Average returns of 20 sectors stood at -3.44%. The top 5 sectors delivered -1.54% returns, while top 10 sectors gave returns of -1.92%. Bottom 10 sectors delivered -4.96%, showing negative momentum in markets. Going ahead, the key factors in the coming week will be the progress on trade pact and visa fees; apart from the regular data flows.
WEEK THAT WAS; THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY
On the positive side, India saw a sharp revival in its core sector growth for August at 6.27% along with upward revision of July core sector growth by 172 bps. The RBI meets for its monetary policy this week, with status quo broadly expected by markets. The other positive was the signal from Jerome Powell that the US will be cautious on further rate cuts. That will give some breathing room for the RBI to fine tune its own line of monetary thinking.
On the downside, the pricey H1-B visas became effective for all new applicants. The impact of the $1,00,000 fee for H1-B visas was evident in the IT sector sell-off. The trade deal with the US still appears elusive, and the US diplomatic proximity with Pakistan is not helping. The other key concern is the likely impact that the export slowdown would have on MSMEs; and consequently, on the asset quality of Indian banks.
STOCK MARKET TRIGGERS FOR COMING WEEK TO OCTOBER 03, 2025
Here are key triggers that will influence stock markets next week.
What does this mean for Nifty and Sensex levels in the coming week to October 03, 2025.
PARTING THOUGHTS ON NIFTY AND SENSEX LEVELS
VIX bounced from 9.97 to 11.43, amidst rising market uncertainty. The VIX closed near its weekly highs, indicating that fear factor was quite high!
The focus next week will be on the RBI monetary policy, IIP, fiscal deficit, and the US unemployment numbers. For now, the H1-B visa issue will dominate!
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.