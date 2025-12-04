Mid Caps In November 2025 Gave Positive 2.03%

In November 2025, the Nifty Midcap 100 index had a positive return of 2.03%. The index has outperformed the broader Nifty index for the third straight month. This was driven by strong performances from sectors like Communication Services, led by Vodafone Idea Limited and Indus Towers Limited. The market breadth was negative with 42 stocks advancing and 58 declining, a deterioration from October’s 79 advancing stocks.

Chart: Monthly Return Chart

Source: NSE

How was the market breadth: 42 advances, while 58 declines

In Nov-2025, the market breadth was negative. 42 stocks advanced while 58 stocks declined. In comparison to the last month, this is significantly worse, as October saw 79 stocks advancing.

Table: Advances and Declines history

Month Advances Declines Advance/Decline Ratio close Nov-2025 42 58 0.72 Oct-2025 79 21 3.76 Sep-2025 61 39 1.56 Aug-2025 32 68 0.47 Jul-2025 25 75 0.33 Jun-2025 67 33 2.03 May-2025 78 22 3.55 Apr-2025 73 27 2.7 Mar-2025 88 12 7.33 Feb-2025 3 97 0.03 Jan-2025 31 69 0.45 Dec-2024 37 62 0.6

Source: NSE

Chart: Trends In ADR Ratio

Source: NSE

Communication Services performs the best while Utilities performs the worst

Communication Services was the best-performing sector in the latest month with a weighted return of 6.26%. This was driven by strong performances from stocks like Vodafone Idea Limited and Indus Towers Limited. On the other hand, the worst-performing sector was Utilities, which saw a decline of 7.06%. Key contributors to this downturn included SJVN Limited and NHPC Limited.

Table: Performance Across Sectors

Sector Number Of Stocks % Change (w. avg) % Change (avg) Communication Services 4 6.26 4.09 Financial Services 22 6.17 4.61 Healthcare 7 2.95 3.24 Technology 9 1.37 0.65 Industrials 16 1.37 0.1 Consumer Cyclical 13 -0.3 -1.64 Basic Materials 10 -0.56 -0.08 Consumer Defensive 3 -2.55 -3.03 Real Estate 4 -3.75 -3.9 Energy 5 -3.82 -5.16 Utilities 7 -7.06 -6.86

Source: NSE

Chart: Sector Performance Heatmap Over the Past Year

Source: NSE

Top performers over a 1 Year Horizon

Over the past year, the top performers were led by L&T Finance Ltd, Muthoot Finance Limited, and BSE Limited with returns of 122.75%, 97.7%, and 86.42% respectively. These stocks were primarily from the Financial Services sector.

Table: Top-15

Stock Sector % Change (1Y) L&T Finance Ltd Financial Services 122.75 Muthoot Finance Limited Financial Services 97.7 BSE Limited Financial Services 86.42 Aditya Birla Capital Limited Financial Services 84.25 AU Small Finance Bank Limited Financial Services 63.95 Indian Bank Financial Services 55.41 FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited Consumer Cyclical 55.36 Max Financial Services Limited Financial Services 50.1 One97 Communications Limited Technology 46.45 UPL Limited Basic Materials 40.48 Ashok Leyland Limited Industrials 39.61 Mahindra Mahindra Financial Services Limited Financial Services 39.39 Bank of India Limited Financial Services 33.16 Bharat Dynamics Limited Industrials 32.12 Cummins India Limited Industrials 30.63

Source: NSE

Bottom performers over a 1 Year Horizon

Over the past year, the bottom performers included Ola Electric Mobility Limited, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, and SJVN Limited with returns of -52.85%, -31.64%, and -31.16% respectively. These stocks were primarily from the Consumer Cyclical and Utilities sectors.

Table: Bottom-15

Stock Sector % Change (1Y) Ola Electric Mobility Limited Consumer Cyclical -52.85 Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited Consumer Cyclical -31.64 SJVN Limited Utilities -31.16 Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited Financial Services -30.35 Kalyan Jewellers India Limited Consumer Cyclical -30.04 Oracle Financial Services Software Limited Technology -27.36 Tata Technologies Limited Technology -26.5 The Supreme Industries Limited Industrials -25.81 Adani Total Gas Limited Utilities -25.29 Rail Vikas Nigam Limited Industrials -25.25 NTPC Green Energy Ltd. Utilities -23.94 Godrej Properties Limited Real Estate -23.83 Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited Consumer Defensive -23.32 Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited Consumer Cyclical -23.3 Tube Investments of India Limited Consumer Cyclical -22.36

Source: NSE

Stocks Near 52 Week Highs

As of the end of last month, nearly 39 stocks were more than 20% away from their 52-week highs. Around 40 stocks were within 10% of their 52-week highs, with Aditya Birla Capital Limited, L&T Finance Ltd, and AU Small Finance Bank Limited being the closest.

Table: Stocks within 10% of 52 Week High

Stock Sector Last Close 52 Week High vs 52 Week High (%) Aditya Birla Capital Limited Financial Services 358.05 360.15 -0.58 L&T Finance Ltd Financial Services 312.35 315.35 -0.95 AU Small Finance Bank Limited Financial Services 955.25 966.9 -1.2 Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited Industrials 290.85 295.25 -1.49 The Federal Bank Limited Financial Services 257.92 262.0 -1.56 Cummins India Limited Industrials 4479.3 4560.0 -1.77 GMR Airports Limited Industrials 108.35 110.3 -1.77 Bharat Forge Limited Consumer Cyclical 1433.8 1460.2 -1.81 FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited Consumer Cyclical 267.31 273.22 -2.16 UPL Limited Basic Materials 758.65 776.0 -2.24 Muthoot Finance Limited Financial Services 3744.2 3833.0 -2.32 Indian Bank Financial Services 870.25 894.85 -2.75 Max Financial Services Limited Financial Services 1702.1 1751.4 -2.81 Bank of India Limited Financial Services 147.14 151.43 -2.83 IDFC First Bank Limited Financial Services 80.13 82.7 -3.11 Alkem Laboratories Limited Healthcare 5685.0 5868.0 -3.12 Ashok Leyland Limited Industrials 158.12 164.45 -3.85 Mahindra Mahindra Financial Services Limited Financial Services 371.85 387.0 -3.91 One97 Communications Limited Technology 1320.6 1375.9 -4.02 BSE Limited Financial Services 2902.4 3030.0 -4.21 Union Bank of India Financial Services 153.27 160.1 -4.27 National Aluminium Company Limited Basic Materials 259.98 271.89 -4.38 Coforge Limited Technology 1910.7 2005.36 -4.72 Bank of Maharashtra Financial Services 58.56 61.56 -4.87 Polycab India Limited Industrials 7470.0 7903.0 -5.48 Yes Bank Limited Financial Services 22.93 24.3 -5.64 Marico Limited Consumer Defensive 717.4 765.3 -6.26 Biocon Limited Healthcare 398.35 424.95 -6.26 Persistent Systems Limited Technology 6360.0 6788.9 -6.32 Indus Towers Limited Communication Services 401.05 430.0 -6.73 MRF Limited Consumer Cyclical 152420.0 163600.0 -6.83 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited Energy 457.5 494.45 -7.47 Steel Authority of India Limited Basic Materials 134.91 145.9 -7.53 Apollo Tyres Limited Consumer Cyclical 514.0 557.0 -7.72 Escorts Kubota Limited Industrials 3817.4 4180.0 -8.67 The Phoenix Mills Limited Real Estate 1736.8 1902.0 -8.69 Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited Financial Services 239.28 262.7 -8.92 Tata Communications Limited Communication Services 1816.0 2004.0 -9.38 Aurobindo Pharma Limited Healthcare 1226.7 1356.2 -9.55 HDFC Asset Management Company Limited Financial Services 2673.0 2967.25 -9.92

Source: NSE

Chart: Distribution of stocks vs their 52-week highs

Source: NSE

Stocks Near 52 Week Lows

As of the end of last month, nearly 64 stocks were more than 20% away from their 52-week lows. Only 8 stocks were within 5% of their 52-week lows, with SJVN Limited, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, and Petronet LNG Limited being the closest.

Table: Stocks within 10% of 52 Week Low

Stock Sector Last Close 52 Week Low vs 52 Week Low (%) Patanjali Foods Limited Consumer Defensive 568.15 523.33 8.56 NHPC Limited Utilities 76.74 71.0 8.08 ACC Limited Basic Materials 1850.6 1778.45 4.06 Indian Railway Catering Tourism Corporation Limited Industrials 686.7 656.0 4.68 Petronet LNG Limited Energy 271.85 266.1 2.16 Page Industries Limited Consumer Cyclical 38320.0 37110.0 3.26 Jubilant FoodWorks Limited Consumer Cyclical 601.5 564.95 6.47 Mankind Pharma Limited Healthcare 2251.0 2132.0 5.58 Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited Consumer Defensive 2168.6 2142.5 1.22 IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited Industrials 42.91 40.51 5.92 Tata Elxsi Limited Technology 5155.0 4700.0 9.68 The Supreme Industries Limited Industrials 3391.8 3095.0 9.59 Rail Vikas Nigam Limited Industrials 324.1 301.6 7.46 SJVN Limited Utilities 77.86 77.42 0.57 Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited Financial Services 142.9 137.01 4.3 Container Corporation of India Limited Industrials 510.95 481.0 6.23 Ola Electric Mobility Limited Consumer Cyclical 41.21 39.6 4.07

Source: NSE

Chart: Distribution of stocks vs their 52-week Low

Source: NSE