Mutual fund folio growth drags to 23.45 Crore in March 2025

MUTUAL FUND FOLIOS CRAWL TO 23.45 CRORE

Between January 2025, February 2025, and March 2025, total number of mutual fund folios grew from 22.92 Crore to 23.23 Crore and to 23.45 Crore. It has been a virtual crawl as much of the new SIP accounts are being offset with a rise in SIP closures. These are just unique mutual fund accounts (folios), and the unique investors in mutual funds mapped on PAN is just about 5.5 Crore. Over the last 11 years, mutual fund folios have grown 5.94 times from 3.95 Crore to 23.45 Crore. Incidentally, the SIP stoppage ratio has now stayed above 100% for 3 months in a row.

MF FOLIOS: MACRO PICTURE FOR MARCH 2025

Here is the macro picture of mutual fund folio growth for March 2025; across open-ended and close-ended funds?

Macro picture Total Folios Mar-25 Total Folios Mar-24 Folio Growth Open ended Funds 23,39,87,130 17,72,92,450 31.98% Closed Ended and Interval Funds 5,20,941 564310 -7.69% Grand Total 23,45,08,071 17,78,56,760 31.85%

At a macro level, the total number of mutual fund folios as of March 2025 stood at 23.45 Crore; compared to 23.23 Crore in February, 22.92 Crore in January, 22.50 Crore in December, and 22.08 Crore in November 2024. On a yoy basis, growth in total folios for March 2025 stood at 31.85%; compared to 33.34% in February, 35.17% in January, 36.46% in December, and 36.46% in November 2024. The monthly traction has slowed on a progressive basis, largely due to a spike in SIP closures.

ACTIVE DEBT FUND FOLIOS CONTRACT, AMID TREASURY SELL-OFF

Debt fund folios have been under pressure for last couple of years and that trend continues. For March 2025, active debt fund folios contracted by -3.0% yoy; compared to -3.69% in February, -4.45% in January, and -5.17% in December 2024. Overnight funds and credit risk funds have seen the sharpest contraction in folios in March 2025.

Active Debt Funds Total Folios Mar-25 Total Folios Mar-24 Folio Growth Long Duration Fund 90,344 64,858 39.30% Gilt Fund 2,14,454 1,86,552 14.96% Liquid Fund 18,91,968 17,82,854 6.12% Ultra Short Duration Fund 6,59,907 6,33,208 4.22% Dynamic Bond Fund 2,24,971 2,20,569 2.00% Medium to Long Duration Fund 1,02,463 1,00,915 1.53% Money Market Fund 4,36,673 4,30,626 1.40% Short Duration Fund 4,53,772 4,56,155 -0.52% Low Duration Fund 8,34,056 8,77,506 -4.95% Corporate Bond Fund 5,30,344 5,60,652 -5.41% Gilt Fund 10Y fixed duration 35,898 38,142 -5.88% Medium Duration Fund 2,15,394 2,30,314 -6.48% Banking and PSU Fund 2,36,154 2,57,714 -8.37% Floater Fund 1,96,709 2,15,735 -8.82% Credit Risk Fund 1,81,362 2,08,971 -13.21% Overnight Fund 6,45,290 9,00,146 -28.31% Sub Total – Active Debt Funds 69,49,759 71,64,917 -3.00%

Out of the 16 categories of debt funds, 7 categories showed positive growth in folios, with folios of medium to Dynamic Bond funds, Medium to Long Duration Funds, and Money Market Funds growing yoy at 2% or less. The leader in terms of folio growth was, once again, Long Duration Funds at 39.30% yoy, followed by gilt funds at 14.96%. Overnight funds again saw folio contraction of -28.31% and credit risk folios contracted of -13.21% yoy. A total of five debt fund categories saw yoy folio contraction of more than 6%.

ACTIVE EQUITY FUNDS ADD 4.10 CRORE FOLIOS YOY

In March 2025, active equity funds added 4.10 Crore folios compared to 4.23 Crore folios in February, 4.41 Crore folios in January and 4.45 Crore folios in December 2024. For active equity funds, the yoy folio expansion for March 2025 tapered to 33.38%; compared to 35.22% in February, 37.9% in January, and 39.4% in December 2024. The rate of growth has been progressively falling.

Active Equity Funds Total Folios Mar-25 Total Folios Mar-24 Folio Growth Sectoral/Thematic Funds 3,07,93,811 1,82,48,179 68.75% Multi Cap Fund 94,96,709 60,71,425 56.42% Mid Cap Fund 2,10,94,403 1,40,15,426 50.51% Dividend Yield Fund 11,98,215 8,77,410 36.56% Value Fund/Contra Fund 82,54,011 61,78,068 33.60% Small Cap Fund 2,50,10,377 1,90,28,082 31.44% Large & Mid Cap Fund 1,18,41,516 92,77,595 27.64% Flexi Cap Fund 1,79,09,343 1,42,59,500 25.60% Large Cap Fund 1,59,97,325 1,36,68,455 17.04% ELSS 1,70,11,131 1,61,13,976 5.57% Focused Fund 52,17,831 50,83,569 2.64% Sub Total – Active Equity Funds 16,38,24,672 12,28,21,685 33.38%

In March 2025, all the 11 active equity fund categories witnessed accretion in folios; although the growth in folios was in single digits in case of focused funds and ELSS funds. The big boost to folio accretion in equity funds came from sectoral / thematic funds at 68.75%; followed by multi-cap funds at 56.42%, and mid-cap funds at 50.51%. A total of 6 equity categories saw folio accretion of over 30%. This list includes sectoral funds, multi-cap funds, mid-cap funds, dividend yield funds, contra funds, and small cap funds. Amidst the uncertainty, there are still signs of alpha hunting!

HYBRID FUNDS – ALLOCATION NEED DRIVES HYBRID FUND FOLIOS

All the 8 Hybrid and solution funds showed yoy growth in folios; but 4 out of the 8 hybrid fund category funds only managed single-digit yoy growth in March 2025.

Hybrid / Solution Funds Total Folios Mar-25 Total Folios Mar-24 Folio Growth Multi Asset Allocation Fund 30,61,319 20,24,071 51.25% Arbitrage Fund 5,95,659 4,91,203 21.27% Equity Savings Fund 4,79,613 4,09,279 17.18% Dynamic Asset Allocation/BAF 52,08,500 46,15,533 12.85% Balanced Hybrid Fund 57,73,385 54,16,765 6.58% Retirement Fund 29,96,580 28,65,115 4.59% Children’s Fund 30,76,221 29,83,777 3.10% Conservative Hybrid Fund 5,49,001 5,37,555 2.13% Sub Total – Hybrid Funds 2,17,40,278 1,93,43,298 12.39%

The 8 hybrid funds added 23.97 Lakh folios in the last 1 year; with only 4 out of these 8 reporting double-digit folio growth. The best folio growth was once again in multi asset allocation funds at 51.25%, followed by Arbitrage funds at 21.27%, Equity Savings Funds at 17.18%, and Balanced Advantage Funds (BAFs) at 12.85%. Asset allocation across diverse classes appears to be the flavour in hybrids; while arbitrage fund have emerged as a lucrative and tax-efficient proxy for liquid funds. Hybrid fund folios grew 12.39% yoy in March; compared to 12.70% yoy in February, 12.70% in January, and 14.28% in December, 2024. Hybrid funds continue to feed on the asset allocation theme.

PASSIVE FUNDS ADD 1.35 CRORE FOLIOS YOY

The big story among passive funds in March 2025 is the sharp revival in retail interest as flows bounced back in the week

Passive Funds Total Folios Mar-25 Total Folios Mar-24 Folio Growth Index Funds 1,30,86,709 75,76,546 72.73% Other ETFs 2,00,30,131 1,37,67,925 45.48% GOLD ETF 69,69,522 50,60,791 37.72% Fund of funds investing overseas 13,86,059 15,57,288 -11.00% Sub Total – Passive Funds 4,14,72,421 2,79,62,550 48.31%

Global uncertainty led to folio contraction in international fund of funds (FOF) for the seventh month in a row. Passive fund folios growth at 48.31% yoy; best among categories. Index funds dominated folio growth at 72.73%, followed by index ETFs at 45.48%, while gold ETFs is gaining traction with 37.72% yoy growth in March 2025. Passive fund folio growth in March 2025 stood at 48.31%; compared to 50.15% in February, 50.92% in January, and 52.4% in December 2024. Passive folios have been the unlikely beneficiaries of the macro and market turmoil; but the good news is that passive investment is back.