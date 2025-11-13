Mutual funds add 40.81 lakh folios in October to touch 25.60 Crore

MUTUAL FUNDS ADD 40.81 LAKH FOLIOS IN OCTOBER 2025

For the month of October 2025, a total of 40.81 Lakh new folios were added, taking the total folio count to 25.60 Crore. For the full year to October 2025, Indian mutual funds added 3.95 Crore folios; across active debt, equity and passive funds. There was a marginal slowing of folio addition in October 2025 on a yoy basis, but that can be attributed to a normal loss of momentum at higher levels. In October 2025, while over 60% of the folio growth came from the SIPs, the balance 40% came from lumpsum flows.

MF FOLIOS: MACRO PICTURE FOR OCTOBER 2025

Here is the macro picture of mutual fund folio growth for October 2025.

Macro picture Total Folios Oct-25 Total Folios Oct-24 Folio Growth Open Ended Schemes 25,55,07,746 21,59,65,231 18.31% Closed-Ended Schemes 4,96,069 5,37,573 -7.72% Total of all schemes 25,60,03,815 21,65,02,804 18.25%

Data Source: AMFI

At a macro level, the total number of mutual fund folios as of October 2025 stood at 25.60 Crore; compared to 25.19 Crore in September, 24.89 Crore in August, and 24.57 Crore in July 2025. On a yoy basis, growth in total folios for October 2025 stood at 18.25%; compared to 19.67% in September, 21.70% in August, and 23.85% in July 2025. Folio Growth rate may be slackening. While that is partly due to the folio clean-up that happened earlier this year, there is also the element of large base, which tends to slacken pace of growth.

ACTIVE DEBT FUND FOLIOS: STILL QUITE IMPRESSIVE

Debt fund folio growth turned around in May 2025 after a long spell of folio underperformance. It has been getting progressively better. Debt fund folios for October 2025 grew 10.23% yoy; compared to 8.88% in September, 8.41% in August, 7.06% in July, and 3.34% in June 2025. Overnight funds, floater funds, and Banking & PSU Funds have seen folios contracting in October on a yoy basis.

Active Debt Funds Total Folios Oct-25 Total Folios Oct-24 Folio Growth Liquid Fund 22,78,013 18,13,501 25.61% Short Duration Fund 5,39,194 4,41,637 22.09% Money Market Fund 5,18,211 4,33,304 19.60% Ultra Short Duration Fund 7,44,239 6,46,163 15.18% Medium Duration Fund 2,36,962 2,11,734 11.91% Long Duration Fund 89,830 81,956 9.61% Corporate Bond Fund 5,73,717 5,31,745 7.89% Gilt Fund 2,22,590 2,08,193 6.92% Dynamic Bond Fund 2,37,849 2,23,129 6.60% Gilt Fund (10-Y duration) 38,270 36,136 5.91% Low Duration Fund 8,50,992 8,32,921 2.17% Credit Risk Fund 1,91,121 1,87,979 1.67% Medium to Long Duration Fund 1,03,489 1,03,352 0.13% Banking and PSU Fund 2,39,409 2,40,644 -0.51% Floater Fund 1,98,921 2,02,188 -1.62% Overnight Fund 7,17,799 8,64,240 -16.94% Sub Total – Active Debt Funds 77,80,606 70,58,822 10.23%

Data Source: AMFI

Of the 16 categories of debt funds, 13 categories showed positive growth in folios, with 5 of these categories growing in double digits in October 2025 and 10 categories growing over 5%. The leaders in terms of folio growth were Liquid Funds at 25.61%, short duration funds 22.09%, money market funds at 19.60%, and Ultra Short Duration Funds 15.18%. Folio growth has been largely concentrated at the short end of the yield curve.

ACTIVE EQUITY FUNDS ADD 2.49 CRORE FOLIOS YOY

In October 2025, active equity funds added 2.49 Crore folios; compared to 2.74% in September, 3.04 Crore in August, and 3.38 Crore folios in July 2025. Clearly, the momentum is tapering at higher levels. The yoy folio expansion for active equity funds in October 2025 fell to 16.49%; compared to 18.59% in September, 21.25% in August, and 23.67% in July 2025. Volatility, valuations, and exhaustion appear to be hitting equity fund folio growth.

Active Equity Funds Total Folios Oct-25 Total Folios Oct-24 Folio Growth Multi Cap Fund 1,09,12,552 83,35,703 30.91% Flexi Cap Fund 2,11,82,395 1,64,04,408 29.13% Mid Cap Fund 2,35,35,313 1,83,50,102 28.26% Large & Mid Cap Fund 1,29,89,734 1,08,99,702 19.18% Small Cap Fund 2,70,17,320 2,29,90,319 17.52% Value Fund/Contra Fund 87,88,244 77,37,187 13.58% Sectoral/Thematic Funds 3,18,11,396 2,83,54,673 12.19% Large Cap Fund 1,66,96,893 1,51,50,734 10.21% Dividend Yield Fund 11,94,639 11,36,234 5.14% Focused Fund 53,59,834 51,25,180 4.58% ELSS 1,66,44,818 1,67,13,074 -0.41% Sub Total – Active Equity Funds 17,61,33,138 15,11,97,316 16.49%

Data Source: AMFI

In October 2025, all 10 out of 11 active equity fund categories saw accretion in folios; ELSS folios contracted. Also, folios growth was in single digits for Dividend Yield Funds and focused funds. The big boost to folio accretion came from multi-cap funds 30.91%, flexi-cap funds 29.13%, and mid-cap funds at 28.6%. Just 3 out of 11 equity fund categories saw folio accretion of over 20%. Alpha hunting is taking a back seat, in favour of allocation.

HYBRID FUNDS – FOLIO ACCRETION FAVOURS ALLOCATION

All the 8 Hybrid and solution funds showed yoy growth in folios; although only 4 out of 8 hybrid fund category funds managed double-digit yoy growth in October 2025.

Hybrid / Solution Funds Total Folios Oct-25 Total Folios Oct-24 Folio Growth Multi Asset Allocation Fund 38,61,455 26,97,332 43.16% Arbitrage Fund 7,05,317 5,57,388 26.54% Equity Savings Fund 5,17,166 4,61,251 12.12% Dynamic Asset Allocation/BAF 55,30,506 49,81,730 11.02% Balanced Hybrid Fund 60,44,444 56,41,570 7.14% Children’s Fund 31,55,666 30,24,509 4.34% Conservative Hybrid Fund 5,73,771 5,54,084 3.55% Retirement Fund 30,32,112 29,68,142 2.16% Sub Total – Hybrid Funds 2,34,20,437 2,08,86,006 12.13%

Data Source: AMFI

The 8 hybrid funds added 25.34 Lakh folios in last 1 year; with asset allocation the preferred theme. The best folio growth was once again in multi asset allocation funds at 43.16%, followed by Arbitrage funds at 26.54%, Equity Savings Funds at 12.12%, and Balanced Advantage Funds (BAFs) at 11.02%. Asset allocation is now the big hybrid theme. In October 2025, hybrid fund folios grew 12.13%; compared to 12.29% in September, 12.30% in August, and 12.39% in July 2025. Hybrid fund folio growth has been flat to stable.

PASSIVE FUNDS ADDED 1.14 CRORE FOLIOS YOY

Passive funds have seen a revival of interest in the last 3 months and the surge is evident in October too; thanks to gold and silver ETFs.

Passive Funds Total Folios Oct-25 Total Folios Oct-24 Folio Growth GOLD ETF 95,75,399 59,13,163 61.93% Other ETFs 2,28,59,737 1,76,22,661 29.72% Index Funds 1,41,79,440 1,19,03,173 19.12% FOFs investing overseas 15,58,989 13,84,090 12.64% Sub Total – Passive Funds 4,81,73,565 3,68,23,087 30.82%

Data Source: AMFI

Gold ETFs, once again, dominated folio growth at 61.93%, followed by Index ETFs at 29.72%, and index funds at 19.12% in October 2025. Now, even FOFs investing overseas are seeing yoy folio growth. Passive fund folio growth in October 2025 stood at 30.82%; compared to 31.14% in September, 32.58% in August, and 36.01% in July 2025. Growth in passive folios may be waning, but the interest surely seems to be back. However, it remains to be seen if the folios growth will continue to be driven by gold and silver ETFs or it would broaden.