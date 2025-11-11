NFO Pick – (DSP MSCI India ETF)

UNDERSTANDING THE MSCI INDIA INDEX
The MSCI India Index tracks a portfolio of large cap and mid-cap stocks in India and covers 75% of the NSE market cap in free float terms. MSCI India Index comprises of 160 companies, of which 92 are large caps and 68 are mid-caps. Its free float definition for weighting is based on the foreign inclusion factor (FIF). The DSP MSCI India Fund will create a portfolio that exactly mirrors the MSCI India Index in terms of portfolio composition and the ratio of each stock in the portfolio. It is the general benchmark for global investors looing to Invest in a dedicated and broad-based India portfolio.
WHY INVEST IN THE DSP MSCI INDIA ETF
There are several advantages of investing in the DSP MSCI India ETF at the current juncture.
The risk is that drawdowns have been fairly sharp in the MSCI India Index; at times sharper than the Nifty 50 index.
HOW NIFTY AND MSCI ETFS PERFORMED
Since DSP MSCI India ETF is a passive fund benchmarked to the MSCI India Index, we have considered a population of MSCI Index ETFs and Nifty ETFs to benchmark. The basic premise is 5 years of existence to be considered in the rankings. There are 15 such Funds in India, managing total AUM of ₹3,26,374 Crore; largely dominated by SBI Nifty ETF, UTI Nifty ETF and Pru ICICI Nifty ETF. Of these, only 9 funds have a 5-year track record. Here are Top-9 Funds on 5-year returns (Direct Plans).
|MSCI & Nifty ETFs
Scheme Name
|Return (%)
1-Year
|Return (%)
3-Years
|Return (%)
5-Years
|Daily AUM
(₹ in Crore)
|ICICI Prudential Nifty 50 ETF
|5.44
|13.29
|17.10
|34,783.41
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty 50 ETF
|5.42
|13.27
|17.08
|3,193.36
|UTI Nifty 50 ETF
|5.42
|13.27
|17.07
|67,105.33
|HDFC Nifty 50 ETF
|5.41
|13.26
|17.07
|4,932.88
|SBI Nifty 50 ETF
|5.41
|13.26
|17.06
|2,10,927.77
|Quantum Nifty 50 ETF
|5.31
|13.19
|17.01
|76.05
|Kotak Nifty 50 ETF
|5.41
|13.22
|17.00
|3,203.20
|LIC MF Nifty 50 ETF
|5.40
|13.18
|16.99
|895.31
|Bandhan Nifty 50 ETF
|5.38
|13.23
|16.90
|22.17
|Data Source: AMFI
The table above captures the best performing MSCI and Nifty ETFs in India in terms of 5-year CAGR returns. If we look at 1-year returns, the average returns are at 5.40%, with fairly low dispersion in returns. Over a 3-year period, the average returns of these index funds stand at 13.24%, again, with a very low dispersion in returns. Index Funds have given impressive returns over 5-years at 17.03% CAGR, although this could be influenced by the COVID base. Even the dispersion is very low, as expected of an index fund, over 5-years.
GLANCE AT DSP MSCI INDIA ETF
Here are key details of the DSP MSCI India ETF.
DSP MSCI India ETF will be treated as an equity fund for tax purposes. Dividends will be taxed at the incremental rate of tax applicable to the investor. Short term capital gains – STCG (held for up to 12 months) will be taxed at 20.8% (including 4% cess). Long term capital Gains – LTCG (held for beyond 12 months), will be taxed at 12.5% after factoring in a base annual exemption limit of ₹1,25,000. There will be no indexation benefits available!
