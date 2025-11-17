NFO Pick – (HDFC BSE India Sector Leaders Index Fund)

UNDERSTANDING THE BSE INDIA SECTOR LEADERS

To understand the fund, one obviously needs to understand the index (being an index fund). The BSE India Sector Leaders Index is a subset of the BSE 500. It is created by picking the top 3 market cap leaders in each of the identified sectors and creating a portfolio out of them. The index selects the 3 stocks from each sector based on 6-month average market cap. Each leader stock has a weightage ceiling of 5% and a floor of 1% in the index.

Here is a quick look at how market cap leaders will look like. For example, in Financial Services, market cap leaders will be HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI. In IT the leaders will be Infosys, TCS, and Wipro. In Oil & Gas the leaders are Reliance, IOCL, and ONGC. In the case of FMCG, leaders will be ITC, Hindustan Unilever, and Nestle India. In automobiles, the leaders are M&M, Maruti, and Tata Motors. And the list can go on. Free float is the key.

WHY INVEST IN MARKET LEADERS?

One question that arises is why to invest in market leaders? Here are key reasons.

Market leaders having strong financial position and entry barriers. Hence, they are able to capture sectoral growth trends and opportunities much better.

Leaders have the necessity and the resources to invest money in R&D, so that constant innovation itself becomes the growth engine for the company.

Generally, large sectoral leaders are known for their enduring brands and long customer loyalty. That is true of all the companies mentioned in the list above.

Sectoral leaders have a history of coming out stronger through crises and are able to display better resilience in tough market conditions. This can be helpful.

Apart from strong financials and brands; sectoral leaders have the advantage of stable management structure and a clear policy of management continuity.

In short, their presence over a long time gives the leaders some natural advantages. However, the equation can change slightly in case of newer industries.

IS THE LEADERS FUND BETTER THAN A BSE 500 FUND?

The choice of the fund eventually depends on individual goals. However, here are some advantages that a Leaders Fund holds over a generic index fund.

The Leaders Fund has a weightage differential. Compared to the BSE-500, the Leaders fund gives higher weightage to telecom, construction, textiles, realty, and IT; but lower weightage to BFSI, healthcare, capital goods, autos, and oil & gas.

The Sector Leaders Index is dynamic with half-yearly reset. It not only does a one-time leadership capture, but also changes the portfolio as leadership changes in the sector. This keeps the portfolio in tune with the changing dynamics of the industry.

Despite offering a portfolio of sectoral leaders, the valuations are not too expensive. For instance, the Sector Leaders portfolio has a P/E ratio of 24.44X, P/BV of 4.41X, and dividend yield of 1.17%. It is at par or better than the Sensex valuation ratios.

While the leaders fund is still large cap driven, it has a decent mix of mid and small caps too. For instance, the BSE Sector Leaders Index has 83.2% exposure to large caps, 10.0% to mid-caps, and 6.8% to small caps. That makes the portfolio more wholesome.

If you compare the BSE Sector Leaders index with the BSE 500, the former has outperformed the latter in CAGR returns across all time frames from 3 years to 15 years and beyond. On annual returns, Sector Leaders outdid BSE 500 in 12 of last 19 years.

In short, the BSE Sector Leaders Index Fund offers a better risk-reward ratio compared to the traditional and well diversified BSE-500 index.

GLANCE AT HDFC BSE INDIA SECTOR LEADERS INDEX FUND

Here are key details of the HDFC BSE India Sector Leaders Index Fund.

NFO opened on November 07, 2025 and closes on November 21, 2025. It is an open-ended passive index fund that is benchmarked to the BSE India Sector Leaders Index (TRI), which the fund will attempt to replicate. It does carry tracking error risk.

On the risk-o-meter, HDFC BSE India Sector Leaders Index Fund is classified as “Very High Risk,” due to its substantial (95%-100%) exposure to equities in general, the current valuations of index stocks, and the overexposure to the large cap space (up to 82%).

HDFC BSE India Sector Leaders Index Fund is best suited to investors looking at combining the relative stability and the aggression of leaders in each sector. It is best for patient investors looking at a diversified portfolio of sector leaders.

Being an index fund, there will be no exit load on redemptions. However, investors are suggested to stay invested for 5-7 years or longer to get the full benefits of passive investing. Stamp duty will be deducted at the time of unit allocation.

Minimum application amount in NFO and for subsequent purchases is ₹100 and in multiples of ₹1 thereafter. This applies to switch-ins also. Investors can look to create SIP structures to get the best benefits of rupee cost averaging.

It will offer Regular Plans and Direct plans to investors. However, being an index fund, it will only offer the growth option to investors in the fund. Nandita Menezes and Arun Agarwal will be the designated fund managers for this particular fund.

The fund will invest its corpus predominantly in the components of the BSE Sector Leaders Index to replicate the returns in TRI terms. At all times, the fund will strive to maintain 95% to 100% of its corpus in such equities, and balance, if any, in debt.

Let us finally look at the taxation aspect.

TAX TREATMENT OF RETURNS ON THE FUND

HDFC BSE India Sector Leaders Index Fund will be classified as an equity fund for income tax purposes. Dividends, if any, will be taxed at the incremental rate of tax applicable to the investor. Short term capital gains – STCG (held for up to 12 months) will be taxed at 20.8% (including 4% cess). Long term capital Gains – LTCG (held for beyond 12 months), will be taxed at 12.5% after factoring in a base annual exemption limit of ₹1,25,000. There will be no indexation benefits available!