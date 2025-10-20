NFO Pick – (Helios Small Cap Fund)

WHY A SMALL CAP FUND NOW?
The big question is; why a small cap fund now, especially when institutional preference gravitates towards large caps; and at the most to mid-caps? There are 4 reasons.
Small caps come with some inherent advantages, but the key is to identify the best performers and avoid the also-ran stocks.
HOW SMALL CAP FUNDS PERFORMED IN INDIA
In India, small cap funds have total AUM of ₹3,48,850 Crore across 31 small cap funds. Of these, the top-10 ranked by 5-year returns shown below have a combined AUM of ₹2,10,232 Crore. For the purpose of ranking, we have only considered small cap funds with a minimum legacy of 5 years.
|Scheme
Name
|Return (%)
1-Year
|Return (%)
3-Years
|Return (%)
5-Years
|Daily AUM
(₹ in Crore)
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|-7.11
|24.99
|34.08
|30,234.90
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|-7.49
|23.02
|32.82
|68,135.55
|Invesco India Smallcap Fund
|-1.33
|26.28
|30.90
|8,595.92
|Bandhan Small Cap Fund
|-3.59
|30.11
|30.55
|16,603.57
|HDFC Small Cap Fund
|-0.92
|23.12
|30.11
|37,708.11
|HSBC Small Cap Fund
|-11.65
|19.98
|30.05
|16,457.37
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|-12.18
|19.95
|29.37
|11,733.25
|Franklin India Small Cap Fund
|-9.52
|21.80
|28.96
|13,568.92
|Edelweiss Small Cap Fund
|-6.20
|20.36
|28.85
|5,216.66
|Bank of India Small Cap Fund
|-8.29
|19.75
|28.00
|1,978.04
|Data Source: AMFI (Returns above 1 year are CAGR)
Overall small cap funds have given average 1-year returns of -6.26%, while the top-10 funds ranked above have delivered 1-year average returns of -6.83%. How about 3-year returns? Small-cap funds have given average 3-year returns of 20.31%, while the top-10 funds ranked above have delivered 3-year average returns of 22.94%. Let us finally look at 5-year returns. Small cap funds have given average 5-year returns of 28.17%, while the top-10 funds ranked above have delivered 5-year average returns of 30.37%. Clearly, the leaders are distinctly outperforming the averages over longer time periods.
GLANCE AT HELIOS SMALL CAP FUND
Here are key details of the Helios Small Cap Fund.
Helios Small Cap Fund will be treated as an equity fund for tax purposes. Dividends will be taxed at the incremental rate of tax applicable to the investor. Short term capital gains – STCG (held for up to 12 months) will be taxed at 20.8% (including 4% cess). Long term capital Gains – LTCG (held for beyond 12 months), will be taxed at 12.5% over and above a base annual exemption limit of ₹1,25,000. There will be no indexation benefits available!
