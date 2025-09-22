NFO Pick – (Invesco India Consumption Fund NFO)

WHY IS CONSUMPTION IN A SWEET SPOT?
Before investing in a consumption fund, let us look at why consumption as a theme is taking precedence. The recent tariffs imposed by Trump have strained exports and turned the focus back to domestic consumption. There are several broad trends. New-age consumers are redefining the market. Household spending patterns are being upgraded. Above all, access to products and services have improved substantially due to Omnichannel models.
What are the big drivers of this consumption theme? Firstly, there is the demographic dividends of a young consuming population with rising incomes. Secondly, much of the rise in per capita incomes is likely to translate into consumption over next few years. People are bigger discretionary spenders and are opting for premium products. Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are growing exponentially. Above all, there is easy access to low-cost credit for consumers.
LOW RATES, LOW INFLATION, LOW GST, LOW BARRIERS
It is not often that you see the convergence of 4 factors that have combined to drive consumption in India.
Let us now turn to how the India-specific consumption funds have performed over different time frames!
HOW CONSUMPTION FUNDS PERFORMED IN INDIA
Consumption Funds in India manage ₹40,619 Crore AUM across 20 funds. For our ranking, we have only considered top-10 funds with 5-year track record. Here are the top-10 consumption funds based on 5-year CAGR returns (Regular Plans).
|Scheme
Name
|1-Year (%)
Returns
|3-Year (%)
Returns
|5-Year (%)
Returns
|Daily AUM
(₹ in Crore)
|SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund
|-8.28
|16.10
|24.38
|3,344.25
|Nippon India Consumption Fund
|-3.47
|16.72
|23.40
|2,897.62
|Mirae Asset Great Consumer Fund
|-2.53
|18.24
|22.13
|4,759.77
|Canara Robeco Consumer Trends Fund
|-3.64
|16.16
|21.22
|1,985.81
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Consumption Fund
|-2.09
|15.61
|20.89
|6,562.37
|ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption
|-1.74
|18.61
|20.86
|3,289.51
|Tata India Consumer Fund
|-3.24
|18.45
|20.61
|2,631.52
|Baroda BNP Paribas India Consumption
|-3.43
|16.48
|20.38
|1,583.75
|Mahindra Manulife Consumption Fund
|-4.29
|16.69
|20.26
|555.66
|Sundaram Consumption Fund
|-1.71
|16.76
|19.71
|1,652.24
Data Source: AMFI
Consumption Funds have generated average 1-year return of -3.44%, 3-year CAGR returns of 16.98%, and 5-year CAGR returns of 21.38%. The 5-year return may be tad inflated due to the COVID base. Return dispersion is low over longer time durations, but these funds have clearly outperformed the Nifty over longer time frames.
GLANCE AT INVESCO INDIA CONSUMPTION FUND NFO
Here are key details of the Invesco India Consumption Fund NFO.
Invesco India Consumption Fund will be classified as an equity fund for tax purposes. Short term capital gains (STCG) will be taxed at 20.8% (including cess). Long term capital gains (LTCG) will be taxed at 15%, after a base tax-free LTCG limit of ₹1.25 Lakhs per fiscal year.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.