NFO Pick – (JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund NFO)

HOW JIOBLACKROCK WILL ADD VALUE TO FLEXI CAP FUND
JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund plans a rather unique approach to managing the flexi cap fund through a mix of human and machine intervention. Here are some highlights.
In short you get a diversified portfolio, where the risks of portfolio shifts are well-managed; leaving them more to a rule-based approach and less to individual discretion.
HOW FLEXI CAP FUNDS HAVE PERFORMED IN INDIA
Flexi Cap funds in India manage ₹4,97,281 Crore AUM across 41 funds. For our ranking, we have only considered 24 funds with 5-year track record. Here are the top-10 flexi cap funds in India based on 5-year CAGR returns (Direct Plans).
|Scheme
Name
|1-Year (%)
Returns
|3-Year (%)
Returns
|5-Year (%)
Returns
|Daily AUM
(₹ in Crore)
|HDFC Flexi Cap Fund
|5.30
|22.97
|28.70
|83,138.45
|Quant Flexi Cap Fund
|-13.43
|17.18
|27.85
|6,806.11
|Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund
|-6.42
|22.13
|27.04
|2,141.79
|JM Flexi Cap Fund
|-9.09
|23.20
|26.41
|6,041.67
|Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund
|-2.19
|19.05
|24.54
|18,977.64
|Edelweiss Flexi Cap Fund
|-1.70
|19.55
|23.63
|2,828.04
|Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund
|7.28
|21.75
|23.50
|1,17,553.53
|HSBC Flexi Cap Fund
|-1.57
|19.99
|22.50
|5,060.83
|PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund
|1.59
|14.29
|21.11
|6,320.98
|DSP Flexi Cap Fund
|-2.76
|17.40
|21.01
|11,848.97
Data Source: AMFI
The 24 funds with a 5-year track record have generated average 1-year return of -1.74%, 3-year CAGR returns of 17.24%, and 5-year CAGR returns of 21.34%. The 5-year return may look inflated due to the COVID base. While the return dispersion is low over a 5-year basis, the dispersion tends to increase over a 3-year period and 1-year period.
GLANCE AT JIOBLACKROCK FLEXI CAP FUND NFO
Here are key details of the JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund NFO.
JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund will be classified as an equity fund for tax purposes. Short term capital gains (STCG) will be taxed at 20.8% (including cess). Long term capital gains (LTCG) will be taxed at 15%, after a base tax-free LTCG limit of ₹1.25 Lakhs per fiscal year.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.