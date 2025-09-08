NFO Pick – (JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund NFO)

HOW JIOBLACKROCK WILL ADD VALUE TO FLEXI CAP FUND

JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund plans a rather unique approach to managing the flexi cap fund through a mix of human and machine intervention. Here are some highlights.

The fund seeks to combine the financial service local intelligence of the Jio Financial group and the global fund management best practices of Blackrock. Globally, Blackrock manages $12.5 Trillion AUM.

The fund will adopt the systematic active equity (SAE) approach combining human and machine abilities. Traditional screening and analysis parameters will be fine-tuned with the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

The SAE approach of the fund combines multiple data points with social media and macro interfaces to convert such data points into actionable insights. A greater breadth of insights means more granular portfolio decisions.

Greater use of machine-based intelligent processing ensures that the portfolio model becomes scalable even while factoring multiple variables in the decision-making process. This makes the output more refined, and improves chances of success.

One of the big risks in traditional portfolio decision making is the reliance on confirmation bias and vulnerability to peer pressure. A data / machine-based approach largely reduces the subjectivity in the decision-making process.

Finally, we come to costs. A scalable machine-based model ensures to keep costs low, especially as the AUM expands. This allows the fund to keep the TER at a competitive level, as is evident in the 0.5% indicative TER for this fund.

In short you get a diversified portfolio, where the risks of portfolio shifts are well-managed; leaving them more to a rule-based approach and less to individual discretion.

HOW FLEXI CAP FUNDS HAVE PERFORMED IN INDIA

Flexi Cap funds in India manage ₹4,97,281 Crore AUM across 41 funds. For our ranking, we have only considered 24 funds with 5-year track record. Here are the top-10 flexi cap funds in India based on 5-year CAGR returns (Direct Plans).

Scheme

Name 1-Year (%)

Returns 3-Year (%)

Returns 5-Year (%)

Returns Daily AUM

(₹ in Crore) HDFC Flexi Cap Fund 5.30 22.97 28.70 83,138.45 Quant Flexi Cap Fund -13.43 17.18 27.85 6,806.11 Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund -6.42 22.13 27.04 2,141.79 JM Flexi Cap Fund -9.09 23.20 26.41 6,041.67 Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund -2.19 19.05 24.54 18,977.64 Edelweiss Flexi Cap Fund -1.70 19.55 23.63 2,828.04 Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund 7.28 21.75 23.50 1,17,553.53 HSBC Flexi Cap Fund -1.57 19.99 22.50 5,060.83 PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund 1.59 14.29 21.11 6,320.98 DSP Flexi Cap Fund -2.76 17.40 21.01 11,848.97

Data Source: AMFI

The 24 funds with a 5-year track record have generated average 1-year return of -1.74%, 3-year CAGR returns of 17.24%, and 5-year CAGR returns of 21.34%. The 5-year return may look inflated due to the COVID base. While the return dispersion is low over a 5-year basis, the dispersion tends to increase over a 3-year period and 1-year period.

GLANCE AT JIOBLACKROCK FLEXI CAP FUND NFO

Here are key details of the JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund NFO.

NFO opens on September 23, 2025 and closes on October 07, 2025. This open-ended Fund will invest across large caps, mid-caps, and small caps in discretionary proportions.

On the risk-o-meter, JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund is classified as “High Risk,” due to its substantial exposure to equity. Also, there is the risk of dynamic allocation decisions.

The JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund NFO is best suited to investors looking at long term returns, through a flexible approach, and combining human and machine strengths.

The benchmark for the fund will be the Nifty 500 Index TRI. Tanvi Kacheria and Sahil Chaudhary will manage the asset allocation and portfolio shift decisions.

Minimum application amount in NFO is ₹500 and the fund structure will be compatible with SIP, STP, and SWP too.

There will be an no exit load. The total expense ratio (TER) is targeted to be kept around 0.50%, one of the lowest for a discretionary allocation equity fund.

JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund will be classified as an equity fund for tax purposes. Short term capital gains (STCG) will be taxed at 20.8% (including cess). Long term capital gains (LTCG) will be taxed at 15%, after a base tax-free LTCG limit of ₹1.25 Lakhs per fiscal year.