iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

NFO Pick – (Samco Small Cap Fund)

28 Sep 2025 , 02:10 PM

THE CASE FOR SMALL CAP FUNDS

Small cap funds invest predominantly in small cap stocks, which are ranked beyond 250 in terms of market cap rankings. Small caps have some basic advantages. Firstly, they can give phenomenal returns when they graduate to mid-caps and later to large caps. Secondly, small caps tend to be low on debt, and that keeps financial risk low. Lastly, small caps tend to be focused on one business line, which gives them the core competency edge.

However, small caps have some shortcomings too. Their business models tend to be too dependent on a few customers. Also, their businesses are not as matured as the large caps and hence small caps tend to be riskier bets. Above all, the strike rate of success in small caps is quite low, so a very careful bottom-up approach is called for.

IMPROVING SUCCESS IN SMALL CAPS – MOMENTUM APPROACH

SAMCO AMC will be using its existing proprietary analytical framework to identify small caps with different perspectives of momentum at work.

  • The first measure is momentum as measured by outperformance of peer group
  • The second measure is absolute momentum; in isolation and against the index.
  • The third measure is positive sales momentum, showing favourable business growth.
  • The model will also look at earnings momentum in terms of quality of PBT.

Let us turn to how small-cap funds have performed over different time frames!

HOW SMALL CAP FUNDS PERFORMED IN INDIA

Small Cap Funds in India manage ₹3,63,764 Crore AUM across 31 funds; with 21 funds having 5-year track record. Here are the top-10 small cap funds based on 5-year CAGR returns (Direct Plans).

Scheme
Name		 1-Year (%)
Returns		 3-Year (%)
Returns		 5-Year (%)
Returns		 Daily AUM
(₹ in Crore)
Quant Small Cap Fund -8.99 24.63 36.15 29,957.51
Nippon India Small Cap Fund -6.70 23.78 33.78 67,350.08
Bandhan Small Cap Fund -2.58 30.80 33.08 15,893.62
Tata Small Cap Fund -6.60 22.61 32.24 11,836.46
Invesco India Smallcap Fund -1.66 26.35 32.06 8,127.17
HDFC Small Cap Fund 0.68 24.53 31.96 37,535.98
HSBC Small Cap Fund -8.83 20.79 31.69 16,477.70
Edelweiss Small Cap Fund -4.53 21.75 31.31 5,118.36
Bank of India Small Cap Fund -6.43 21.57 30.55 1,967.68
Franklin India Small Cap Fund -8.90 22.64 30.35 13,592.87

Data Source: AMFI

Small-Cap Funds generated average 1-year return of -5.30%, 3-year CAGR returns of 21.64%, and 5-year CAGR returns of 30.15%. The 5-year return may look inflated due to the COVID base. Return dispersion is low over longer time durations, but these funds have clearly outperformed Nifty over longer time frames.

GLANCE AT SAMCO SMALL CAP FUND

Here are key details of the Samco Small Cap Fund.

  • NFO opens on November 14, 2025 and closes on November 28, 2025. This open-ended Fund will invest in a portfolio of small cap equities, ranked beyond 250 on market cap.
  • On the risk-o-meter, Invesco India Consumption Fund is classified as “High Risk,” due to its substantial exposure to equity and the underlying focused risk of small caps.
  • Samco Small Cap Fund is best suited to investors looking at long term wealth, via a slightly higher risk strategy of investing in small caps with a potential to upgrade.
  • The benchmark for the fund will be the Nifty Small Cap 250 TRI. Umesh Mehta, Nirali Bhansali, Dhawal Dhanani will be the designated fund managers.
  • Minimum application amount in NFO is ₹5,000 and in multiples of ₹1 thereof. Minimum SIP outlay will be ₹500 for a monthly SIP.
  • There is no exit load for redemption up to 10% of holdings. Holdings beyond 10% will attract an exit load of 1%, if the investor exits before 1 year from date of allotment.

Samco Small Cap Fund will be classified as an equity fund for tax purposes. Short term capital gains (STCG) will be taxed at 20.8% (including cess). Long term capital gains (LTCG) will be taxed at 15%, after a base tax-free LTCG limit of ₹1.25 Lakhs per fiscal year.

Related Tags

  • ActiveFOF
  • ActiveFunds
  • BAF
  • Consumption
  • equities
  • FOF
  • MutualFunds
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Pace Digitek Limited IPO

Pace Digitek Limited IPO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Sep 2025|11:06 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 29th September 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 29th September 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Sep 2025|08:58 AM
RCPL Signs ₹40,000 Crore MoU with Food Ministry for Integrated Food Parks

RCPL Signs ₹40,000 Crore MoU with Food Ministry for Integrated Food Parks

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|03:40 PM
IRCON Secures ₹224.5 Crore Order from North East Frontier Railways

IRCON Secures ₹224.5 Crore Order from North East Frontier Railways

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|02:59 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on September 26, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on September 26, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|02:07 PM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.