Nifty 50 Extends Losses as ITC, TCS Weigh

Major Indian equity indices ended the week mixed, with Nifty 50 down 0.89% in its second straight weekly loss. Heavyweights like HDFC Bank, ITC, TCS, and Bharti Airtel dragged the index, while PSU banks, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Asian Paints supported it. Market breadth was weak, with 15 gainers versus 35 decliners. Midcaps showed selective strength, with stocks like Indus Towers (+10.2%), Idea Cellular (+10.1%), and BSE Ltd. (+8%) gaining.

The Nifty Bank index edged up 0.17%, driven by PSU banks, while private banks lagged. Nifty IT fell sharply, down 1.67%. FMCG also slipped 1.37%. However, select consumer names like Britannia, Dabur, and Radico Khaitan gained. Auto was nearly flat, with Mahindra & Mahindra (+5.8%) offsetting losses in Maruti Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp. Pharma and Realty were largely unchanged, while Energy dropped 1.34%, dragged by Power Grid, Coal India, and NTPC. Overall, the week was marked by selective buying, sector rotation, and cautious participation.

NIFTY 50 – Index Extends Decline Amid Weak Breadth

Weekly Performance: -0.9%

date open high low close 2025-11-07 25433.8 25551.2 25318.4 25492.3 2025-11-06 25593.3 25679.2 25491.6 25509.7 2025-11-04 25744.8 25787.4 25578.4 25597.7 2025-11-03 25696.8 25803.1 25645.5 25763.3 2025-10-31 25863.8 25953.8 25711.2 25722.1

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY 50 slipped 0.89% in the week ending 7 Nov 2025, extending two weeks of losses, after three consecutive weeks of gains. Positive momentum was driven by Mahindra & Mahindra (+5.8%) and Shriram Finance (+9.0%), leading the gains, while SBI, Bajaj Finance, and Asian Paints added modest support. Larsen & Toubro (-3.7%) and ITC (-3.9%) led the declines, while Bharti Airtel and TCS also slipped over 2% each. Market breadth was decidedly poor, with only 14 advancing stocks against 35 decliners.

NIFTY MIDCAP SELECT – Modest Pullback After Five Weeks of Gains

Weekly Performance: -0.2%

date open high low close 2025-11-07 13347.5 13474.2 13222.2 13446.8 2025-11-06 13517.9 13534.6 13358.5 13375.2 2025-11-04 13587.4 13600.0 13496.4 13506.0 2025-11-03 13480.4 13619.9 13469.8 13589.0 2025-10-31 13485.0 13554.4 13453.0 13467.8

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The index slipped 0.16% in the week ending 7 Nov 2025, ending a streak of five consecutive weeks of gains. Among the constituents, top gainers included Indus Towers (+10.2%), Idea Cellular (+10.1%), and BSE Ltd. (+8%). On the downside, Godrej Properties fell 6.35%, while Dixon Technologies (-4.16%) and Voltas (-4.49%) also dragged the index. Optimism over India-U.S. trade ties likely boosted sentiment in midcap stocks. Overall, the market breadth was poor, with only 7 stocks advancing against 18 declining.

NIFTY IT – Broad Decline Amid Weak Breadth

Weekly Performance: -1.7%

date open high low close 2025-11-07 35233.2 35272.6 34732.5 35117.6 2025-11-06 35380.4 35509.0 35248.3 35337.6 2025-11-04 35580.6 35668.8 35198.8 35274.6 2025-11-03 35664.8 35742.8 35479.5 35653.1 2025-10-31 35918.6 36050.4 35681.1 35712.4

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY IT slipped 1.67 % in the week ending 7 Nov 2025, extending its losing streak to two weeks, following a brief rebound in late October. Heavyweights such as TCS, Tech Mahindra, HCLTech, and Wipro were the biggest drags. Smaller caps – Mphasis, Infosys, and Coforge also contributed negatively. This reflects cautious sentiment likely driven by global macro risks and domestic market factors. The market breadth was negative as all ten constituents fell.

NIFTY BANK – Modest Gain Amid Mixed Breadth

Weekly Performance: 0.2%

date open high low close 2025-11-07 57391.4 58001.4 57157.9 57876.8 2025-11-06 57714.8 57945.1 57521.0 57554.2 2025-11-04 57966.6 58119.6 57732.9 57827.1 2025-11-03 57726.9 58247.6 57718.4 58101.4 2025-10-31 57942.4 58254.9 57656.9 57776.4

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY BANK edged up 0.17% for the week ending 7 Nov 2025, marking its second straight weekly gain after a brief dip earlier in the five-week trend. Among the constituents, State Bank of India rose 2.01%, while Bank of Baroda (+3.83%) and AU Small Finance Bank (3.51%) also contributed positively, offsetting the drag from heavyweight HDFC Bank, which fell 0.51%. Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank added further downside pressure.

The rally, driven by strong domestic growth and strong Q2 earnings, was led by PSU banks with solid operational metrics. Private banks lagged, reflecting a shift toward government-backed lenders. Market breadth was balanced, with six gainers and six losers.

NIFTY ENERGY – Index Slides as Broad Weakness Overwhelms Power India Surge

Weekly Performance: -1.3%

date open high low close 2025-11-07 35718.9 35897.6 35488.9 35790.3 2025-11-06 36396.0 36396.0 35803.7 35839.5 2025-11-04 36496.0 36517.9 36244.0 36278.4 2025-11-03 36313.9 36518.0 36161.4 36445.1 2025-10-31 36433.8 36462.1 36246.4 36275.9

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY ENERGY index posted a 1.34% decline for the week ending 7 Nov 2025. The index fell after five consecutive weeks of gains. Power India Ltd led the rally, jumping 17.35%, while Bharat Petroleum Corp, Indian Oil Corp, and Gujarat State Petroleum Corp added modest gains. However, gains were outweighed by sharp losses in Power Grid (-5.60%), Coal India (-3.25%), Suzlon (-3.24%), and NTPC (-3.22%). The breadth was decidedly weak, with only 8 advancing stocks against 32 decliners.

NIFTY FMCG – Index Extends Decline on Weak Breadth, ITC and HUL Drag

Weekly Performance: -1.4%

date open high low close 2025-11-07 55497.6 55712.1 55306.9 55437.2 2025-11-06 56123.8 56273.7 55617.3 55711.8 2025-11-04 56177.2 56188.1 55735.1 55815.6 2025-11-03 56203.4 56384.7 55713.5 56153.7 2025-10-31 56533.2 56756.1 56168.2 56208.5

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY FMCG slipped 1.37 % in the week ending 7 Nov 2025, falling for the 3rd consecutive week after a sharp 3% rally in mid-October. The drag came from heavyweight ITC, which fell 3.88 % and Hindustan Unilever, down 2.09 %. Meanwhile, names such as Britannia, Dabur and Radico posted solid gains of 5‑6 % each, providing modest support. Breadth was negative, with only six stocks advancing against nine decliners.

NIFTY AUTO – Weak Breadth Extends Decline

Weekly Performance: -0.1%

date open high low close 2025-11-07 26594.7 26850.3 26285.3 26779.6 2025-11-06 26754.6 26897.1 26555.6 26626.5 2025-11-04 26822.9 26826.8 26583.6 26610.1 2025-11-03 26849.8 26991.4 26710.3 26841.8 2025-10-31 26885.1 27115.5 26774.4 26809.8

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY AUTO slipped 0.11% for the week ending 7 Nov 2025, marking a continued slide after three straight weeks of losses. Mahindra & Mahindra delivered the strongest lift, rising 5.82%, while Balkrishna Industries and MRF added modest gains. In contrast, Maruti Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp were the notable drags, falling 4.37% and 4.47% respectively. Other laggards, such as Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor, also weighed on performance. The decline was driven by headwinds from rising competition, margin pressures, and softer rural demand. Market breadth was poor, with only 3 advancing against 11 declines.

NIFTY PHARMA – Slight dip as breadth narrows

Weekly Performance: -0.03%

date open high low close 2025-11-07 22260.9 22320.0 22105.2 22169.8 2025-11-06 22393.8 22474.6 22167.9 22250.6 2025-11-04 22475.3 22494.9 22286.0 22334.4 2025-11-03 22187.1 22472.8 22154.9 22442.6 2025-10-31 22251.6 22312.2 22147.8 22175.4

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY Pharma index edged lower by 0.03% for the week ending 7 Nov 2025, marking a modest reversal after three weeks of modest gains. Among the constituents, Alkem Laboratories, Ipca Laboratories and Laurus Labs led the rally, each posting near‑3% gains. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Biocon also added modest positive weight. Mankind Pharma (-5.13%) and Glenmark Pharma (-4.21%) led declines—potentially due to domestic pricing pressure, weak volume growth, and profit-booking after strong runs. The market breadth was mixed, with 11 advancers versus 9 decliners.

NIFTY REALTY – Slight Pullback Ends Five‑Week Rally

Weekly Performance: -0.1%

date open high low close 2025-11-07 943.2 948.4 930.6 946.4 2025-11-06 961.1 963.8 944.7 946.6 2025-11-04 969.2 972.6 959.7 961.1 2025-11-03 948.2 974.5 945.3 968.7 2025-10-31 950.0 964.0 945.7 947.5

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY REALTY slipped 0.12% in the week ending 7 Nov 2025, marking the first decline after five consecutive weeks of gains. The index’s gains were clearly led by Phoenix Mills (+5.39%) and Lodha (+2.40%), with SOBHA (+5.10%) as a notable mid-cap outlier. On the downside, Godrej Properties (-6.35%) and Brigade (-5.56%), both of which dragged significantly on the index. Earnings momentum, positive broker outlooks, and micro-market strengths were the defining themes. The index’s breadth was evenly split – five stocks advanced against five that fell.