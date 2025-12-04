NIFTY In November 2025 Gives Positive of 1.87%

In November 2025, the Nifty 50 index had a positive return of 1.87%. This was the third consecutive month of gains and was driven by strong performances from sectors like Technology, with key contributors including Tech Mahindra Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, and Infosys Limited.
Chart: Monthly Return Chart
Source: NSE
How was the market breadth: 30 advances, while 20 declines
In Nov-2025, the market breadth was positive, with 30 stocks advancing while 20 stocks declined. In comparison to the last month, this is worse, as October saw a stronger advance-decline ratio of 3.55 versus 1.5.
Table: Advances and Declines history
|Month
|Advances
|Declines
|Advance/Decline Ratio
close
|Nov-2025
|30
|20
|1.5
|Oct-2025
|39
|11
|3.55
|Sep-2025
|26
|24
|1.08
|Aug-2025
|20
|30
|0.67
|Jul-2025
|15
|35
|0.43
|Jun-2025
|37
|12
|3.08
|May-2025
|35
|15
|2.33
|Apr-2025
|33
|17
|1.94
|Mar-2025
|42
|8
|5.25
|Feb-2025
|9
|41
|0.22
|Jan-2025
|24
|26
|0.92
|Dec-2024
|14
|36
|0.39
Source: NSE
Chart: Trends In ADR Ratio
Source: NSE
Technology performs the best, while Utilities performs the worst
Technology was the best-performing sector in the latest month with a weighted return of 4.53%. This was driven by strong performances from stocks like Tech Mahindra Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, and Infosys Limited. On the other hand, the worst-performing sector was Utilities, which saw a decline of 3.85%. Key contributors to this downturn included Power Grid Corporation of India Limited and NTPC Limited.
Table: Performance Across Sectors
|Sector
|Number Of Stocks
|% Change (w. avg)
|% Change (avg)
|Technology
|5
|4.53
|4.68
|Healthcare
|4
|4.16
|2.74
|Energy
|4
|3.49
|-2.07
|Financial Services
|12
|2.61
|3.43
|Industrials
|3
|0.61
|0.7
|Consumer Cyclical
|8
|0.43
|0.19
|Communication Services
|2
|-0.29
|-1.84
|Basic Materials
|6
|-1.86
|-1.69
|Consumer Defensive
|4
|-1.95
|-0.98
|Utilities
|2
|-3.85
|-3.93
Source: NSE
Chart: Sector Performance Heatmap Over the Past Year
Source: NSE
Top performers over a 1 Year Horizon
Over the past year, the top performers were led by Bajaj Finance Limited, Eicher Motors Limited, and Maruti Suzuki India Limited with returns of 63.09%, 47.87%, and 45.13% respectively. Select NBFCs and Auto players top the list.
Table: Top-15
|Stock
|Sector
|% Change (1Y)
|Bajaj Finance Limited
|Financial Services
|63.09
|Eicher Motors Limited
|Consumer Cyclical
|47.87
|Maruti Suzuki India Limited
|Consumer Cyclical
|45.13
|Shriram Finance Limited
|Financial Services
|43.18
|SBI Life Insurance Company Limited
|Financial Services
|37.0
|Hero MotoCorp Limited
|Consumer Cyclical
|34.93
|Bharat Electronics Limited
|Industrials
|34.74
|Bajaj Finserv Ltd.
|Financial Services
|32.6
|Bharti Airtel Limited
|Communication Services
|29.99
|Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited
|Industrials
|28.09
|Mahindra Mahindra Limited
|Consumer Cyclical
|27.69
|Hindalco Industries Limited
|Basic Materials
|24.1
|Tata Consumer Products Limited
|Consumer Defensive
|23.2
|Reliance Industries Limited
|Energy
|21.85
|Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited
|Financial Services
|20.8
Source: NSE
Bottom performers over a 1 Year Horizon
Over the past year, the bottom performers included Tata Motors Limited, Trent Limited, and Tata Consultancy Services Limited with returns of -54.24%, -37.47%, and -23.98% respectively. While many auto stocks topped the 1Y performance tables, Tata Motors performed the worst. This highlights a strong preference for other auto stocks in the sector. All the key IT stocks are among the bottom performers despite the INR depreciation over the past year. Visa issues and increased uncertainty due to AI were among the key reasons.
Table: Bottom-15
|Stock
|Sector
|% Change (1Y)
|Tata Motors Limited
|Consumer Cyclical
|-54.24
|Trent Limited
|Consumer Cyclical
|-37.47
|Tata Consultancy Services Limited
|Technology
|-23.98
|IndusInd Bank Limited
|Financial Services
|-13.79
|Infosys Limited
|Technology
|-13.61
|ITC Limited
|Consumer Defensive
|-12.28
|Power Grid Corporation of India Limited
|Utilities
|-12.13
|Wipro Limited
|Technology
|-10.37
|HCL Technologies Limited
|Technology
|-10.22
|Tech Mahindra Limited
|Technology
|-8.82
|NTPC Limited
|Utilities
|-7.84
|Jio Financial Services Limited
|Financial Services
|-6.6
|Coal India Limited
|Energy
|-3.17
|Adani Enterprises Limited
|Energy
|-3.14
|Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited
|Energy
|-0.46
Source: NSE
Stocks Near 52 Week Highs
As of the end of last month, nearly 19 stocks were within 5% of their 52-week highs, and a total of 30 stocks were within 10% of their 52-week highs, with Reliance Industries Limited, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, and Titan Company Limited being the closest.
Table: Stocks within 10% of 52 Week High
|Stock
|Sector
|Last Close
|52 Week High
|vs 52 Week High (%)
|Reliance Industries Limited
|Energy
|1567.5
|1581.3
|-0.87
|Mahindra Mahindra Limited
|Consumer Cyclical
|3757.3
|3795.0
|-0.99
|Titan Company Limited
|Consumer Cyclical
|3907.7
|3956.0
|-1.22
|HDFC Bank Limited
|Financial Services
|1006.7
|1020.5
|-1.35
|Larsen Toubro Limited
|Industrials
|4069.6
|4140.0
|-1.7
|Asian Paints Limited
|Basic Materials
|2874.4
|2926.9
|-1.79
|Axis Bank Limited
|Financial Services
|1279.7
|1304.0
|-1.86
|State Bank of India
|Financial Services
|979.0
|999.0
|-2.0
|Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited
|Industrials
|1516.9
|1549.0
|-2.07
|Shriram Finance Limited
|Financial Services
|851.65
|872.0
|-2.33
|Hero MotoCorp Limited
|Consumer Cyclical
|6174.5
|6335.0
|-2.53
|Tata Consumer Products Limited
|Consumer Defensive
|1172.4
|1202.8
|-2.53
|Eicher Motors Limited
|Consumer Cyclical
|7053.5
|7284.5
|-3.17
|Bharti Airtel Limited
|Communication Services
|2100.0
|2174.5
|-3.43
|Nestlé India Limited
|Consumer Defensive
|1262.0
|1311.6
|-3.78
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
|Healthcare
|1831.6
|1910.0
|-4.1
|Bajaj Auto Limited
|Consumer Cyclical
|9080.0
|9490.0
|-4.32
|Maruti Suzuki India Limited
|Consumer Cyclical
|15900.0
|16660.0
|-4.56
|Bajaj Finserv Ltd.
|Financial Services
|2094.0
|2195.0
|-4.6
|JSW Steel Limited
|Basic Materials
|1160.3
|1223.9
|-5.2
|Bharat Electronics Limited
|Industrials
|411.75
|436.0
|-5.56
|SBI Life Insurance Company Limited
|Financial Services
|1966.0
|2086.6
|-5.78
|Bajaj Finance Limited
|Financial Services
|1038.0
|1102.5
|-5.85
|Hindalco Industries Limited
|Basic Materials
|808.4
|864.0
|-6.44
|HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited
|Financial Services
|764.3
|820.75
|-6.88
|ICICI Bank Limited
|Financial Services
|1388.8
|1500.0
|-7.41
|Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited
|Financial Services
|2125.1
|2301.9
|-7.68
|Grasim Industries Limited
|Basic Materials
|2739.4
|2977.8
|-8.01
|Cipla Limited
|Healthcare
|1531.3
|1673.0
|-8.47
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited
|Healthcare
|7335.5
|8099.5
|-9.43
Source: NSE
Chart: Distribution of stocks vs their 52-week highs
Source: NSE
Stocks Near 52 Week Lows
As of the end of last month, nearly 33 stocks were more than 20% away from their 52-week lows. Only 7 stocks were within 10% of their 52-week lows, with Trent Limited, Tata Motors Limited, and ITC Limited being the closest.
Table: Stocks within 10% of 52 Week Low
|Stock
|Sector
|Last Close
|52 Week Low
|vs 52 Week Low (%)
|Coal India Limited
|Energy
|376.15
|349.25
|7.7
|ITC Limited
|Consumer Defensive
|404.25
|390.15
|3.61
|Power Grid Corporation of India Limited
|Utilities
|269.95
|247.3
|9.16
|Wipro Limited
|Technology
|249.53
|228.0
|9.44
|Tata Consultancy Services Limited
|Technology
|3137.5
|2866.6
|9.45
|Trent Limited
|Consumer Cyclical
|4251.5
|4199.9
|1.23
|Tata Motors Limited
|Consumer Cyclical
|356.8
|352.15
|1.32
Source: NSE
Chart: Distribution of stocks vs their 52-week Low
Source: NSE
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.