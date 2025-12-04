NIFTY In November 2025 Gives Positive of 1.87%

In November 2025, the Nifty 50 index had a positive return of 1.87%. This was the third consecutive month of gains and was driven by strong performances from sectors like Technology, with key contributors including Tech Mahindra Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, and Infosys Limited.

Chart: Monthly Return Chart

Source: NSE

How was the market breadth: 30 advances, while 20 declines

In Nov-2025, the market breadth was positive, with 30 stocks advancing while 20 stocks declined. In comparison to the last month, this is worse, as October saw a stronger advance-decline ratio of 3.55 versus 1.5.

Table: Advances and Declines history

Month Advances Declines Advance/Decline Ratio close Nov-2025 30 20 1.5 Oct-2025 39 11 3.55 Sep-2025 26 24 1.08 Aug-2025 20 30 0.67 Jul-2025 15 35 0.43 Jun-2025 37 12 3.08 May-2025 35 15 2.33 Apr-2025 33 17 1.94 Mar-2025 42 8 5.25 Feb-2025 9 41 0.22 Jan-2025 24 26 0.92 Dec-2024 14 36 0.39

Source: NSE

Chart: Trends In ADR Ratio

Source: NSE

Technology performs the best, while Utilities performs the worst

Technology was the best-performing sector in the latest month with a weighted return of 4.53%. This was driven by strong performances from stocks like Tech Mahindra Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, and Infosys Limited. On the other hand, the worst-performing sector was Utilities, which saw a decline of 3.85%. Key contributors to this downturn included Power Grid Corporation of India Limited and NTPC Limited.

Table: Performance Across Sectors

Sector Number Of Stocks % Change (w. avg) % Change (avg) Technology 5 4.53 4.68 Healthcare 4 4.16 2.74 Energy 4 3.49 -2.07 Financial Services 12 2.61 3.43 Industrials 3 0.61 0.7 Consumer Cyclical 8 0.43 0.19 Communication Services 2 -0.29 -1.84 Basic Materials 6 -1.86 -1.69 Consumer Defensive 4 -1.95 -0.98 Utilities 2 -3.85 -3.93

Source: NSE

Chart: Sector Performance Heatmap Over the Past Year

Source: NSE

Top performers over a 1 Year Horizon

Over the past year, the top performers were led by Bajaj Finance Limited, Eicher Motors Limited, and Maruti Suzuki India Limited with returns of 63.09%, 47.87%, and 45.13% respectively. Select NBFCs and Auto players top the list.

Table: Top-15

Stock Sector % Change (1Y) Bajaj Finance Limited Financial Services 63.09 Eicher Motors Limited Consumer Cyclical 47.87 Maruti Suzuki India Limited Consumer Cyclical 45.13 Shriram Finance Limited Financial Services 43.18 SBI Life Insurance Company Limited Financial Services 37.0 Hero MotoCorp Limited Consumer Cyclical 34.93 Bharat Electronics Limited Industrials 34.74 Bajaj Finserv Ltd. Financial Services 32.6 Bharti Airtel Limited Communication Services 29.99 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited Industrials 28.09 Mahindra Mahindra Limited Consumer Cyclical 27.69 Hindalco Industries Limited Basic Materials 24.1 Tata Consumer Products Limited Consumer Defensive 23.2 Reliance Industries Limited Energy 21.85 Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited Financial Services 20.8

Source: NSE

Bottom performers over a 1 Year Horizon

Over the past year, the bottom performers included Tata Motors Limited, Trent Limited, and Tata Consultancy Services Limited with returns of -54.24%, -37.47%, and -23.98% respectively. While many auto stocks topped the 1Y performance tables, Tata Motors performed the worst. This highlights a strong preference for other auto stocks in the sector. All the key IT stocks are among the bottom performers despite the INR depreciation over the past year. Visa issues and increased uncertainty due to AI were among the key reasons.

Table: Bottom-15

Stock Sector % Change (1Y) Tata Motors Limited Consumer Cyclical -54.24 Trent Limited Consumer Cyclical -37.47 Tata Consultancy Services Limited Technology -23.98 IndusInd Bank Limited Financial Services -13.79 Infosys Limited Technology -13.61 ITC Limited Consumer Defensive -12.28 Power Grid Corporation of India Limited Utilities -12.13 Wipro Limited Technology -10.37 HCL Technologies Limited Technology -10.22 Tech Mahindra Limited Technology -8.82 NTPC Limited Utilities -7.84 Jio Financial Services Limited Financial Services -6.6 Coal India Limited Energy -3.17 Adani Enterprises Limited Energy -3.14 Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited Energy -0.46

Source: NSE

Stocks Near 52 Week Highs

As of the end of last month, nearly 19 stocks were within 5% of their 52-week highs, and a total of 30 stocks were within 10% of their 52-week highs, with Reliance Industries Limited, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, and Titan Company Limited being the closest.

Table: Stocks within 10% of 52 Week High

Stock Sector Last Close 52 Week High vs 52 Week High (%) Reliance Industries Limited Energy 1567.5 1581.3 -0.87 Mahindra Mahindra Limited Consumer Cyclical 3757.3 3795.0 -0.99 Titan Company Limited Consumer Cyclical 3907.7 3956.0 -1.22 HDFC Bank Limited Financial Services 1006.7 1020.5 -1.35 Larsen Toubro Limited Industrials 4069.6 4140.0 -1.7 Asian Paints Limited Basic Materials 2874.4 2926.9 -1.79 Axis Bank Limited Financial Services 1279.7 1304.0 -1.86 State Bank of India Financial Services 979.0 999.0 -2.0 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited Industrials 1516.9 1549.0 -2.07 Shriram Finance Limited Financial Services 851.65 872.0 -2.33 Hero MotoCorp Limited Consumer Cyclical 6174.5 6335.0 -2.53 Tata Consumer Products Limited Consumer Defensive 1172.4 1202.8 -2.53 Eicher Motors Limited Consumer Cyclical 7053.5 7284.5 -3.17 Bharti Airtel Limited Communication Services 2100.0 2174.5 -3.43 Nestlé India Limited Consumer Defensive 1262.0 1311.6 -3.78 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Healthcare 1831.6 1910.0 -4.1 Bajaj Auto Limited Consumer Cyclical 9080.0 9490.0 -4.32 Maruti Suzuki India Limited Consumer Cyclical 15900.0 16660.0 -4.56 Bajaj Finserv Ltd. Financial Services 2094.0 2195.0 -4.6 JSW Steel Limited Basic Materials 1160.3 1223.9 -5.2 Bharat Electronics Limited Industrials 411.75 436.0 -5.56 SBI Life Insurance Company Limited Financial Services 1966.0 2086.6 -5.78 Bajaj Finance Limited Financial Services 1038.0 1102.5 -5.85 Hindalco Industries Limited Basic Materials 808.4 864.0 -6.44 HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited Financial Services 764.3 820.75 -6.88 ICICI Bank Limited Financial Services 1388.8 1500.0 -7.41 Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited Financial Services 2125.1 2301.9 -7.68 Grasim Industries Limited Basic Materials 2739.4 2977.8 -8.01 Cipla Limited Healthcare 1531.3 1673.0 -8.47 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited Healthcare 7335.5 8099.5 -9.43

Source: NSE

Chart: Distribution of stocks vs their 52-week highs

Source: NSE

Stocks Near 52 Week Lows

As of the end of last month, nearly 33 stocks were more than 20% away from their 52-week lows. Only 7 stocks were within 10% of their 52-week lows, with Trent Limited, Tata Motors Limited, and ITC Limited being the closest.

Table: Stocks within 10% of 52 Week Low

Stock Sector Last Close 52 Week Low vs 52 Week Low (%) Coal India Limited Energy 376.15 349.25 7.7 ITC Limited Consumer Defensive 404.25 390.15 3.61 Power Grid Corporation of India Limited Utilities 269.95 247.3 9.16 Wipro Limited Technology 249.53 228.0 9.44 Tata Consultancy Services Limited Technology 3137.5 2866.6 9.45 Trent Limited Consumer Cyclical 4251.5 4199.9 1.23 Tata Motors Limited Consumer Cyclical 356.8 352.15 1.32

Source: NSE

Chart: Distribution of stocks vs their 52-week Low

Source: NSE