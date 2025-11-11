Oct-25 robust for NBP growth at LIC as number of policies double

LIC BETTERS PRIVATE INSURERS IN NBP GROWTH IN OCTOBER 2025
For the second month in a row, LIC saw expansion in new business premium (NBP). More importantly, there were 2 key features. Firstly, the NBP growth at 12.5% was almost at par with September. Secondly, after a long gap, LIC managed to grow NBP at a slightly higher rate than private insurers. Private insurers NBP grew at 11.5% in October 2025, resulting in combined NBP growth at 12.1%. For LIC, the positive thrust came from Group non-Single Premium Policies and Individual single & non-single premium policies. Private insurers did better in individual policies than group policies. Here is the October 2025 insurance story.
OCTOBER 2025 LIFE NBP GROWS 12.1%, FY26 GROWS 8.3%
The table captures new business premium (NBP) growth of life insurers for October 2025.
|PARTICULARS
|NBP
(Oct-25)
|NBP
(Oct-24)
|Growth YOY (%)
Oct-25 / Oct-24
|Growth YOY (%)
FY26 / FY25
|Individual Single Premium
|3,961.99
|3,397.07
|16.63%
|6.44%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|8,870.52
|7,453.50
|19.01%
|4.34%
|Group Single Premium
|19,498.66
|18,258.37
|6.79%
|7.77%
|Group Non Single Premium
|610.07
|147.65
|313.19%
|34.73%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|1,065.71
|1,091.00
|-2.32%
|51.19%
|Grand Total Premium Flows
|34,006.95
|30,347.60
|12.06%
|8.25%
|PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES
|Individual Single Premium
|1,685.35
|1,661.15
|1.46%
|5.00%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|6,343.67
|5,476.80
|15.83%
|9.11%
|Group Single Premium
|5,779.36
|5,129.67
|12.67%
|13.61%
|Group Non Single Premium
|3.50
|8.42
|-58.43%
|119.83%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|921.06
|940.46
|-2.06%
|41.10%
|Private Insurer Premium Flows
|14,732.94
|13,216.51
|11.47%
|12.10%
|LIC OF INDIA
|Individual Single Premium
|2,276.64
|1,735.92
|31.15%
|7.53%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|2,526.85
|1,976.70
|27.83%
|-6.49%
|Group Single Premium
|13,719.30
|13,128.70
|4.50%
|5.96%
|Group Non Single Premium
|606.57
|139.23
|335.66%
|31.54%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|144.65
|150.54
|-3.91%
|85.46%
|LIC Premium Flows
|19,274.01
|17,131.09
|12.51%
|5.73%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council (New Business Premiums – NBP figures are ₹ in Crore)
There are 2 quick takeaways from the NBP data for October 2025 and FY25 till date.
On an absolute basis, the new business premiums are meaningfully higher than the year-ago period; although it has lagged sequentially.
LIC MORE THAN DOUBLES POLICY COUNT IN OCTOBER 2025
In terms of number of policies sold, LIC saw a sharp turnaround in October 2025 with policies sold more than doubling; with private insurers lagging for a change.
|PARTICULARS
|Policies
(Oct-25)
|Policies
(Oct-24)
|Growth YOY (%)
Oct-25 / Oct-24
|Growth YOY (%)
FY26 / FY25
|Individual Single Premium
|1,04,697
|69,897
|49.79%
|-2.75%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|18,47,303
|11,28,733
|63.66%
|-8.18%
|Group Single Premium
|333
|210
|58.57%
|-0.29%
|Group Non Single Premium
|282
|364
|-22.53%
|-10.06%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|1,381
|2,010
|-31.29%
|-51.80%
|Grand Total No. of Policies
|19,53,996
|12,01,214
|62.67%
|-7.96%
|PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES
|Individual Single Premium
|33,526
|23,842
|40.62%
|19.54%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|6,60,035
|6,03,754
|9.32%
|0.87%
|Group Single Premium
|204
|210
|-2.86%
|-7.46%
|Group Non Single Premium
|9
|21
|-57.14%
|39.76%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|483
|469
|2.99%
|4.01%
|Private Insurer No. of Policies
|6,94,257
|6,28,296
|10.50%
|1.52%
|LIC OF INDIA
|Individual Single Premium
|71,171
|46,055
|54.53%
|-9.36%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|11,87,268
|5,24,979
|126.16%
|-12.75%
|Group Single Premium
|129
|0
|N.A.
|37.05%
|Group Non Single Premium
|273
|343
|-20.41%
|-11.56%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|898
|1,541
|-41.73%
|-65.33%
|LIC No. of Policies
|12,59,739
|5,72,918
|119.88%
|-12.63%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council (Number of Policies are absolute figures)
Here are quick life insurance takeaways for October 2025 in terms of number of policies sold.
Let us turn to how the NBP of 5 largest private life insurers grew in October 2025.
NBP TRENDS: TOP 5 PRIVATE INSURERS BY NBP IN OCTOBER 2025
In October 2025, 5 private insurers saw new business premium (NBP) collections of over ₹1,000 Crore, with overall NBP rising 11.5% yoy. The top 5 private insurers account for 68.2% of overall private sector insurance NBP.
|SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
|Oct-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|Oct-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|674.33
|633.69
|6.41%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|1,628.43
|1,363.09
|19.47%
|Group Single Premium
|823.34
|596.43
|38.04%
|Group Non Single Premium
|0.54
|0.88
|-38.64%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|58.37
|54.29
|7.52%
|Total
|3,185.01
|2,648.38
|20.26%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹3,185.01 Crore in October 2025, SBI Life Insurance Company saw 20.3% yoy increase in NBP collections. Stellar growth of 38.0% came from Group Single premium policies and 19.5% growth came from Individual non-single premium policies. Number of group non-single policies contracted by -38.6% in Oct-25. Let us turn to HDFC Life Insurance.
|HDFC LIFE INSURANCE
|Oct-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|Oct-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|301.19
|260.97
|15.41%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|890.11
|815.42
|9.16%
|Group Single Premium
|1,622.82
|1,713.23
|-5.28%
|Group Non Single Premium
|0.00
|0.00
|N.A.
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|14.69
|9.53
|54.14%
|Total
|2,828.81
|2,799.15
|1.06%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹2,828.81 Crore in October 2025, HDFC Life Insurance saw 1.1% growth in new business premium yoy. Positive growth of 54.1% came from Individual Group Yearly Renewable Premium policies, albeit on a smaller base. Let us turn to ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.
|ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE
|Oct-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|Oct-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|152.58
|135.52
|12.59%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|585.78
|571.66
|2.47%
|Group Single Premium
|507.51
|508.24
|-0.14%
|Group Non Single Premium
|0.00
|0.00
|N.A.
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|527.28
|449.39
|17.33%
|Total
|1,773.16
|1,664.81
|6.51%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹1,773.16 Crore in October 2025, ICICI Pru Life Insurance saw 6.5% growth in new business premium yoy. The significant growth of 17.3% came from Group Yearly Renewable premium policies and individual single premium policies at 12.6%; while others were flat or contracted marginally. Let us turn to Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance.
|BAJAJ ALLIANZ LIFE INSURANCE
|Oct-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|Oct-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|69.13
|48.35
|42.98%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|516.06
|483.04
|6.84%
|Group Single Premium
|521.48
|499.05
|4.49%
|Group Non Single Premium
|0.00
|0.00
|N.A.
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|28.73
|18.51
|55.21%
|Total
|1,135.39
|1,048.95
|8.24%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹1,135.39 Crore in October 2025, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance saw 8.2% growth in new business premium yoy. Growth was dominated by Group Yearly Renewable Premium Policies and Individual Single Premium policies. Let us finally turn to ABSL Life Insurance.
|ABSL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
|Oct-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|Oct-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|38.20
|52.76
|-27.60%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|276.92
|262.08
|5.66%
|Group Single Premium
|799.43
|612.18
|30.59%
|Group Non Single Premium
|0.00
|1.47
|-100.00%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|8.14
|11.98
|-32.05%
|Total
|1,122.69
|940.48
|19.37%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹1,122.69 Crore in October 2025, Bajaj Life Insurance NBP expanded by 19.4% yoy. Meaningful positive growth was seen Group single premium policies at 30.6%; while others mostly showed contraction. It has been a good month for the insurance industry; but the bigger news is that LIC appears to have again found its mojo.
