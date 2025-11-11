Oct-25 robust for NBP growth at LIC as number of policies double

LIC BETTERS PRIVATE INSURERS IN NBP GROWTH IN OCTOBER 2025

For the second month in a row, LIC saw expansion in new business premium (NBP). More importantly, there were 2 key features. Firstly, the NBP growth at 12.5% was almost at par with September. Secondly, after a long gap, LIC managed to grow NBP at a slightly higher rate than private insurers. Private insurers NBP grew at 11.5% in October 2025, resulting in combined NBP growth at 12.1%. For LIC, the positive thrust came from Group non-Single Premium Policies and Individual single & non-single premium policies. Private insurers did better in individual policies than group policies. Here is the October 2025 insurance story.

OCTOBER 2025 LIFE NBP GROWS 12.1%, FY26 GROWS 8.3%

The table captures new business premium (NBP) growth of life insurers for October 2025.

PARTICULARS NBP

(Oct-25) NBP

(Oct-24) Growth YOY (%)

Oct-25 / Oct-24 Growth YOY (%)

FY26 / FY25 Individual Single Premium 3,961.99 3,397.07 16.63% 6.44% Individual Non Single Premium 8,870.52 7,453.50 19.01% 4.34% Group Single Premium 19,498.66 18,258.37 6.79% 7.77% Group Non Single Premium 610.07 147.65 313.19% 34.73% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 1,065.71 1,091.00 -2.32% 51.19% Grand Total Premium Flows 34,006.95 30,347.60 12.06% 8.25% PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES Individual Single Premium 1,685.35 1,661.15 1.46% 5.00% Individual Non Single Premium 6,343.67 5,476.80 15.83% 9.11% Group Single Premium 5,779.36 5,129.67 12.67% 13.61% Group Non Single Premium 3.50 8.42 -58.43% 119.83% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 921.06 940.46 -2.06% 41.10% Private Insurer Premium Flows 14,732.94 13,216.51 11.47% 12.10% LIC OF INDIA Individual Single Premium 2,276.64 1,735.92 31.15% 7.53% Individual Non Single Premium 2,526.85 1,976.70 27.83% -6.49% Group Single Premium 13,719.30 13,128.70 4.50% 5.96% Group Non Single Premium 606.57 139.23 335.66% 31.54% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 144.65 150.54 -3.91% 85.46% LIC Premium Flows 19,274.01 17,131.09 12.51% 5.73%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council (New Business Premiums – NBP figures are ₹ in Crore)

There are 2 quick takeaways from the NBP data for October 2025 and FY25 till date.

For the month of October 2025, the growth contribution came from the private insurers and largely from LIC. In the case of LIC, Group non-Single Premiums led the way, followed by Individual single and individual non-single policies. In the case of private insurers, while individual policies saw expansion, there was contraction in group policies.

There was a tapering in premium collections for October 2025 at ₹34,007 crore; compared to ₹40,207 Crore in September, ₹30,959 Crore in August, and ₹38,958 Crore July 2025. It was sharply higher yoy. Private insurers saw their share of NBP improve to 43.3% in October 2025; compared to 42.9% in September, 48.2% in August, 41.9% in July and 33.4% in June 2025. The share of LIC came down correspondingly to 56.7% in October 2025; compared to 57.1% in September and 51.8% in August 2025. Private insurers have hovered around the half-way mark in terms of NBP collections.

On an absolute basis, the new business premiums are meaningfully higher than the year-ago period; although it has lagged sequentially.

LIC MORE THAN DOUBLES POLICY COUNT IN OCTOBER 2025

In terms of number of policies sold, LIC saw a sharp turnaround in October 2025 with policies sold more than doubling; with private insurers lagging for a change.

PARTICULARS Policies

(Oct-25) Policies

(Oct-24) Growth YOY (%)

Oct-25 / Oct-24 Growth YOY (%)

FY26 / FY25 Individual Single Premium 1,04,697 69,897 49.79% -2.75% Individual Non Single Premium 18,47,303 11,28,733 63.66% -8.18% Group Single Premium 333 210 58.57% -0.29% Group Non Single Premium 282 364 -22.53% -10.06% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 1,381 2,010 -31.29% -51.80% Grand Total No. of Policies 19,53,996 12,01,214 62.67% -7.96% PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES Individual Single Premium 33,526 23,842 40.62% 19.54% Individual Non Single Premium 6,60,035 6,03,754 9.32% 0.87% Group Single Premium 204 210 -2.86% -7.46% Group Non Single Premium 9 21 -57.14% 39.76% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 483 469 2.99% 4.01% Private Insurer No. of Policies 6,94,257 6,28,296 10.50% 1.52% LIC OF INDIA Individual Single Premium 71,171 46,055 54.53% -9.36% Individual Non Single Premium 11,87,268 5,24,979 126.16% -12.75% Group Single Premium 129 0 N.A. 37.05% Group Non Single Premium 273 343 -20.41% -11.56% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 898 1,541 -41.73% -65.33% LIC No. of Policies 12,59,739 5,72,918 119.88% -12.63%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council (Number of Policies are absolute figures)

Here are quick life insurance takeaways for October 2025 in terms of number of policies sold.

The overall insurance sector saw 62.7% spike in number of policies sold, led by LIC policy growth at 119.9% in October 2025. Compared to the frenetic growth of LIC, the growth in number of policies sold by private insurers appeared timid at 10.5%.

Overall policies sold for October 2025 were lower MOM at 19.54 Lakhs; compared to 22.06 Lakhs in September, and 21.46 Lakhs in August 2025. Private insurers saw their share of number of policies sold fall sharply to 35.5% in October 2025; compared to 38.5% in September. LIC saw its share of policies rise to 64.5%.

Let us turn to how the NBP of 5 largest private life insurers grew in October 2025.

NBP TRENDS: TOP 5 PRIVATE INSURERS BY NBP IN OCTOBER 2025

In October 2025, 5 private insurers saw new business premium (NBP) collections of over ₹1,000 Crore, with overall NBP rising 11.5% yoy. The top 5 private insurers account for 68.2% of overall private sector insurance NBP.

SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY Oct-25 NBP

(₹ in Crore) Oct-24 NBP

(₹ in Crore) YOY Growth

(in %) Individual Single Premium 674.33 633.69 6.41% Individual Non Single Premium 1,628.43 1,363.09 19.47% Group Single Premium 823.34 596.43 38.04% Group Non Single Premium 0.54 0.88 -38.64% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 58.37 54.29 7.52% Total 3,185.01 2,648.38 20.26%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹3,185.01 Crore in October 2025, SBI Life Insurance Company saw 20.3% yoy increase in NBP collections. Stellar growth of 38.0% came from Group Single premium policies and 19.5% growth came from Individual non-single premium policies. Number of group non-single policies contracted by -38.6% in Oct-25. Let us turn to HDFC Life Insurance.

HDFC LIFE INSURANCE Oct-25 NBP

(₹ in Crore) Oct-24 NBP

(₹ in Crore) YOY Growth

(in %) Individual Single Premium 301.19 260.97 15.41% Individual Non Single Premium 890.11 815.42 9.16% Group Single Premium 1,622.82 1,713.23 -5.28% Group Non Single Premium 0.00 0.00 N.A. Group Yearly Renewable Premium 14.69 9.53 54.14% Total 2,828.81 2,799.15 1.06%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹2,828.81 Crore in October 2025, HDFC Life Insurance saw 1.1% growth in new business premium yoy. Positive growth of 54.1% came from Individual Group Yearly Renewable Premium policies, albeit on a smaller base. Let us turn to ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE Oct-25 NBP

(₹ in Crore) Oct-24 NBP

(₹ in Crore) YOY Growth

(in %) Individual Single Premium 152.58 135.52 12.59% Individual Non Single Premium 585.78 571.66 2.47% Group Single Premium 507.51 508.24 -0.14% Group Non Single Premium 0.00 0.00 N.A. Group Yearly Renewable Premium 527.28 449.39 17.33% Total 1,773.16 1,664.81 6.51%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹1,773.16 Crore in October 2025, ICICI Pru Life Insurance saw 6.5% growth in new business premium yoy. The significant growth of 17.3% came from Group Yearly Renewable premium policies and individual single premium policies at 12.6%; while others were flat or contracted marginally. Let us turn to Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance.

BAJAJ ALLIANZ LIFE INSURANCE Oct-25 NBP

(₹ in Crore) Oct-24 NBP

(₹ in Crore) YOY Growth

(in %) Individual Single Premium 69.13 48.35 42.98% Individual Non Single Premium 516.06 483.04 6.84% Group Single Premium 521.48 499.05 4.49% Group Non Single Premium 0.00 0.00 N.A. Group Yearly Renewable Premium 28.73 18.51 55.21% Total 1,135.39 1,048.95 8.24%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹1,135.39 Crore in October 2025, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance saw 8.2% growth in new business premium yoy. Growth was dominated by Group Yearly Renewable Premium Policies and Individual Single Premium policies. Let us finally turn to ABSL Life Insurance.

ABSL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY Oct-25 NBP

(₹ in Crore) Oct-24 NBP

(₹ in Crore) YOY Growth

(in %) Individual Single Premium 38.20 52.76 -27.60% Individual Non Single Premium 276.92 262.08 5.66% Group Single Premium 799.43 612.18 30.59% Group Non Single Premium 0.00 1.47 -100.00% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 8.14 11.98 -32.05% Total 1,122.69 940.48 19.37%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹1,122.69 Crore in October 2025, Bajaj Life Insurance NBP expanded by 19.4% yoy. Meaningful positive growth was seen Group single premium policies at 30.6%; while others mostly showed contraction. It has been a good month for the insurance industry; but the bigger news is that LIC appears to have again found its mojo.