iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Banner

October 2025 IIP plummets as US exports contract

5 Dec 2025 , 05:12 PM

OCTOBER 2025 IIP AT 0.40%; PRESSURE ACROSS THE BOARD

IIP growth for October 2025 subdued at 0.40%. This is sharply lower than the average IIP growth of 4.0% in the previous three months.  There was no revision to previous IIP data for this month. The  pressure was most visible in the export-oriented sectors like leather, apparel, food products etc. However, the sectors catering to the domestic markets were relatively less impacted by the growth crisis.

In terms of yoy IIP growth, mining contracted deeper by -1.8%, as post-monsoon mining activity got hit by unseasonal rains. After the bounce in the previous month, Manufacturing IIP growth fell sharply from 4.8% to just 1.8%, largely due to pressure from the US export stories. However, Electricity IIP fell sharply from 3.1% to -6.9%, as coal supplies got hit once again and power demand also remained tepid. IIP growth for the 7 months of FY26 tapered lower to 2.7%; sharply lower than the 4.0% recorded in the corresponding first half of FY25.

IIP GROWTH STORY IN LAST 1 YEAR

Despite being positive post August 2024, IIP has become very volatile of late. However, after averaging around 4.0% in the previous 3 months, IIP growth fell to a yearly low of 0.40%.

Month IIP Growth (%)
Oct-24 3.73%
Nov-24 4.96%
Dec-24 3.74%
Jan-25 5.21%
Feb-25 2.72%
Mar-25 3.94%
Apr-25 2.57%
May-25 1.87%
Jun-25 1.52%
Jul-25 4.27%
Aug-25 4.12%
Sep-25 4.02%
Oct-25 0.40%

Data Source: MOSPI

The impact of the export tariffs imposed by the US was very starkly visible in October. It was not just mining and electricity that contracted, but even manufacturing fell sharply due to the export impact in October 2025. It must be said that the cut in GST has had a salutary impact on manufacturing, which also has a weightage of 77.63% in the IIP basket. That is what, probably, kept the IIP growth for October 2025 still in the positive.

OCTOBER 2025 IIP: DISSECTING IIP PRODUCT BASKET

The table captures comparative IIP growth for last 3 months, with respective components.

Product Basket Weights Aug-25 Sep-25 Oct-25 FY-26#
Manufacture of food products 5.3025 -5.2 -1.9 -8.0 -2.0
Manufacture of beverages 1.0354 -0.7 -0.3 -2.9 -3.7
Manufacture of tobacco products 0.7985 23.3 2.2 -4.4 8.0
Manufacture of textiles 3.2913 -1.6 1.2 -2.4 -0.8
Manufacture of wearing apparel 1.3225 -4.7 -2.8 -6.1 0.4
Manufacture of leather products 0.5021 -9.0 2.1 -16.4 -5.0
Manufacture of wood products 0.1930 5.7 11.5 7.5 9.8
Manufacture of paper products 0.8724 -3.1 -3.4 -0.8 -2.9
Printing and recorded media 0.6798 -14.8 -4.0 -5.3 -9.9
Coke and refined petroleum products 11.7749 5.4 0.5 6.2 2.2
Chemicals and chemical products 7.8730 -1.2 -1.3 -2.8 -2.4
Pharmaceuticals, botanical products 4.9810 -9.4 -3.5 -1.8 -1.5
Rubber and plastics products 2.4222 -3.6 -3.6 -4.3 0.1
Other non-metallic mineral products 4.0853 2.8 4.3 3.7 5.0
Manufacture of basic metals 12.8043 12.1 12.3 6.6 9.9
Fabricated metal products 2.6549 8.6 7.4 -6.0 6.2
Computer, electronic and optical products 1.5704 1.4 10.2 9.1 3.7
Manufacture of electrical equipment 2.9983 11.2 28.7 6.0 12.4
Manufacture of machinery and equipment 4.7653 -0.2 1.4 -0.3 4.8
Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers 4.8573 9.6 14.6 5.8 9.1
Manufacture of other transport equipment 1.7763 10.5 1.6 2.7 5.4
Manufacture of furniture 0.1311 -2.8 -4.2 6.7 1.4
Other manufacturing 0.9415 -11.6 -9.0 -22.9 -15.4
MINING 14.3725 6.6 -0.4 -1.8 -1.9
MANUFACTURING 77.6332 3.8 4.8 1.8 3.9
ELECTRICITY 7.9943 4.1 3.1 -6.9 0.0
OVERALL IIP 100.0000 4.1 4.0 0.4 2.7

Data Source: MOSPI (# – Apr-Oct)

Let us first look at the positive drivers of IIP growth in October 2025. The positive thrust came largely from sectors like Computer/Electronics, Wood Products, Furniture, Basic Metals, Coke & Refined Petroleum Products, and electrical equipment. These 6 sectors averaged 7.02% IIP growth in October 2025.

The negative pressure on IIP came from Other Manufacturing, Leather Products, Food Products, Wearing Apparel, and Fabricated Metal Products. These 5 products averaged contraction of -11.88% in October 2025. The IIP hit in the month of October continues to come predominantly from the export-oriented sectors, especially the ones that are most vulnerable to the US tariff impact. From averaging around 4% IIP growth in the previous 3 months, the export pressures have pulled down October IIP sharply to 0.4%. That remains a major growth worry!

Related Tags

  • GDP
  • IIP
  • IndexofIndustrialProduction
  • inflation
  • MOSPI
Banner

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Zen Tech secures ₹120 Crore from Defence Ministry

Zen Tech secures ₹120 Crore from Defence Ministry

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Dec 2025|02:13 PM
PTC Industries’ Aerolloy Inks Multi Year Supply Pact With Honeywell for Aerospace Castings

PTC Industries’ Aerolloy Inks Multi Year Supply Pact With Honeywell for Aerospace Castings

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Dec 2025|01:43 PM
InterGlobe Aviation Shares Fall as IndiGo Cancels Over 1,000 Flights Across India

InterGlobe Aviation Shares Fall as IndiGo Cancels Over 1,000 Flights Across India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Dec 2025|01:32 PM
Waaree Energies’ US Arm Secures 288 MW Solar Module Deal

Waaree Energies’ US Arm Secures 288 MW Solar Module Deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Dec 2025|01:05 PM
Deepak Nitrite unit commences operations at nitric acid plant

Deepak Nitrite unit commences operations at nitric acid plant

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Dec 2025|12:13 PM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.