October RBI Policy: Rates Flat, Growth Raised, Inflation Lowered

WHAT CHANGED SINCE AUGUST 2025 MONETARY POLICY
Three things changed for the Indian economy between the August monetary policy and the October monetary policy. Firstly, the 50% penal tariffs became effective in late August and now India has 1-month experience of such penal tariffs. Secondly, the US raised the fees on H1-B visas almost 50-fold to $1,00,000 or nearly ₹89 lakhs. The idea was to restrict the H1-B visas only to highly skilled workers from other countries. It is likely to have an impact as India alone accounted for 70% of H1-B visas issued by the US. But the big positive was the GDP growth for the first quarter of FY26, which came in at 7.8%, against the street expectation of 6.5%. These formed the context for October policy.
SOUL OF OCTOBER POLICY – INDIA WILL GROW IRRESPECTIVE OF TARIFFS
The October policy in a sense was a statement of intent and purpose. It was a statement that the Indian economy would grow, despite the steep tariffs imposed by the US on Indian exports. India is still predominantly a domestic consumption driven economy. The government is now willing to provide monetary and fiscal support required to ensure that the growth rates do not falter. The positive sentiments have been underlined in the 7.8% GDP growth recorded in Q1FY26, although the tariff impact will be more prominent in the second and third quarters of FY26. Now for the gist of the October policy statement.
HIGHLIGHTS OF RBI POLICY STATEMENT – OCTOBER 2025
Here are some of the key takeaways from the October 2025 policy statement.
The RBI policy did not have too much of policy action, but the intent and confidence in the growth engine was what stood out about the policy statement.
MPC CUTS FY26 INFLATION ESTIMATE BY 50 BPS TO 2.6%
RBI MPC aggressively cut its inflation estimates for FY26 by another 50 bps to 2.6%. Effectively, the RBI MPC has now cut FY26 inflation forecast by 110 bps in the last 2 policies and by a total of 220 bps since February 2025 from 4.8% to 2.6%. While core inflation remains an issue, it has been more than compensated by lower food and fuel inflation. In addition, the RBI MPC is of the view that the robust Kharif output (despite late damage) and the sharp cuts in GST rates; should keep inflation in check. The FY26 headline inflation is pegged at 2.6%; split quarter-wise as Q2FY26 (1.8%), Q3FY26 (1.8%), Q4FY26 (4.0%), and Q1FY27 (4.5%). The fall in inflation is, both, front-loaded and also back-ended.
MPC RAISES FY26 REAL GDP GROWTH BY 30 BPS TO 6.8%
The surprisingly robust 7.8% GDP growth in Q1FY26, triggered the GDP upgrade. High frequency indicators continue to hint at strong growth momentum. Apart from the solid Kharif season, the revival in services sector is also a factor. Also, the cut in GST is likely to trigger a consumption boom in the festive season, while higher capex by the government will address the capacity slack. Above all, low inflation will offset any impact that tariffs and visa fees may have on the nominal GDP growth. The FY26 real GDP growth is upgraded by 30 bps to 6.8%; broken up quarter-wise as Q2FY26 (7.0%), Q3FY26 (6.4%), Q4FY26 (6.2%), and Q1FY27 (6.4%). The second quarter is expected to be another robust growth quarter.
DEVELOPMENT AND REGULATORY POLICIES ANNOUNCED
Apart from the policy statement, the RBI has also announced several key policy changes to be implemented. Here is a quick look.
Overall, the October policy is a statement of economic strength and positive intent. For now, the RBI has reserved its rate cut options for a future date!
