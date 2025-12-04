Small Caps In November 2025 Gave A Negative 3.0%

In November 2025, the Nifty Smallcap 100 index had a negative return of 3.0%. This was driven by a sharp deterioration in market breadth, with only 29 stocks advancing against 70 declining — a steep drop from 66 advancing stocks in the prior month. Healthcare emerged as the top-performing sector, led by Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited, Laurus Labs Limited, and NATCO Pharma Limited, while the Utilities and Telecom sectors took a hit.

Chart: Monthly Return Chart

How was the market breadth – 29 advanced while 70 declined

In Nov-2025, the market breadth was negative with 29 stocks advancing while 70 stocks declined. In comparison to the last month, this is significantly worse as advancing stocks dropped sharply from 66 to 29.

Table: Advances and Declines history

Month Advances Declines Advance/Decline Ratio close Nov-2025 29 70 0.41 Oct-2025 66 33 2.0 Sep-2025 61 39 1.56 Aug-2025 20 79 0.25 Jul-2025 29 71 0.41 Jun-2025 73 27 2.7 May-2025 87 13 6.69 Apr-2025 52 48 1.08 Mar-2025 84 16 5.25 Feb-2025 11 89 0.12 Jan-2025 20 80 0.25 Dec-2024 47 51 0.92

Source: NSE

Chart: Trends In ADR Ratio

Source: NSE

Healthcare performs the best while Utilities & Telecom perform the worst

Healthcare was the best-performing sector in the latest month with a weighted return of 2.87%. This was driven by strong performances from stocks like Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited, Laurus Labs Limited, and NATCO Pharma Limited. On the other hand, Utilities and Telecom performed the worst.

Table: Performance Across Sectors

Sector Number Of Stocks % Change (w. avg) % Change (avg) Healthcare 10 2.87 1.76 Financial Services 16 2.44 0.12 Energy 2 0.06 0.19 Consumer Defensive 2 -0.76 -1.9 Technology 12 -0.8 -2.13 Basic Materials 13 -4.8 -5.02 Industrials 23 -6.2 -5.23 Consumer Cyclical 8 -6.52 -4.59 Utilities 5 -9.9 -9.12 Real Estate 3 -10.01 -7.22 Communication Services 5 -10.17 -8.83 Others 1 -13.17 -13.17

Source: NSE

Chart: Sector Performance Heatmap Over the Past Year

Source: NSE

Top performers over a 1 Year Horizon

Over the past year, the top performers were led by Manappuram Finance Limited, Laurus Labs Limited, and Garden Reach Shipbuilders Engineers Limited with returns of 84.0%, 82.25%, and 68.03% respectively. These stocks were primarily from the Financial Services and Healthcare sectors.

Table: Top-15

Stock Sector % Change (1Y) Manappuram Finance Limited Financial Services 84.0 Laurus Labs Limited Healthcare 82.25 Garden Reach Shipbuilders Engineers Limited Industrials 68.03 Navin Fluorine International Limited Basic Materials 63.91 Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited Financial Services 63.1 Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited Healthcare 53.95 Godfrey Phillips India Limited Consumer Defensive 53.61 CreditAccess Grameen Limited Financial Services 48.24 Redington Limited Technology 45.4 HBL Engineering Ltd. Industrials 42.19 IIFL Finance Ltd. Financial Services 37.65 Poonawalla Fincorp Limited Financial Services 35.51 Sagility India Limited Healthcare 35.41 Aster DM Healthcare Limited Healthcare 34.46 Radico Khaitan Limited Consumer Defensive 31.13

Source: NSE

Bottom performers over a 1 Year Horizon

Over the past year, the bottom performers included Tejas Networks Limited, HFCL Limited, and NCC Limited with returns of -45.92%, -45.64%, and -44.1% respectively. These stocks were primarily from the Technology and Industrials sectors.

Table: Bottom-15

Stock Sector % Change (1Y) Tejas Networks Limited Technology -45.92 HFCL Limited Technology -45.64 NCC Limited Industrials -44.1 Ramkrishna Forgings Limited Industrials -42.98 Sonata Software Limited Technology -41.91 Jupiter Wagons Limited Industrials -41.62 Cyient Limited Industrials -37.85 NATCO Pharma Limited Healthcare -35.97 Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd. Basic Materials -35.51 Birlasoft Limited Technology -34.73 Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited Consumer Cyclical -34.66 KEC International Limited Industrials -34.55 Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited Communication Services -34.16 Titagarh Rail Systems Limited Industrials -31.57

Source: NSE

Stocks Near 52 Week Highs

As of the end of last month, nearly 64 stocks were more than 20% away from their 52-week highs. Only 11 stocks were within 10% of their 52-week highs, with Laurus Labs Limited, IIFL Finance Ltd. and Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited being the closest.

Table: Stocks within 10% of 52 Week High

Stock Sector Last Close 52 Week High vs 52 Week High (%) Laurus Labs Limited Healthcare 1031.35 1040.2 -0.85 IIFL Finance Ltd. Financial Services 578.7 592.8 -2.38 Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited Financial Services 10073.5 10471.5 -3.8 The Karur Vysya Bank Limited Financial Services 247.97 258.5 -4.07 Manappuram Finance Limited Financial Services 284.95 298.0 -4.38 Go Digit General Insurance Limited Financial Services 358.15 381.4 -6.1 The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited Industrials 1106.9 1179.0 -6.12 IDBI Bank Limited Financial Services 100.38 106.97 -6.16 Navin Fluorine International Limited Basic Materials 5735.5 6168.5 -7.02 Data Patterns (India) Limited Industrials 2970.8 3268.8 -9.12 Aster DM Healthcare Limited Healthcare 665.45 732.2 -9.12

Source: NSE

Chart: Distribution of stocks vs their 52-week highs

Source: NSE

Stocks Near 52 Week Lows

As of the end of last month, nearly 64 stocks were more than 20% away from their 52-week lows. Only 14 stocks were within 5% of their 52-week lows, with NCC Limited, Mahanagar Gas Limited and Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited being the closest.

Table: Stocks within 10% of 52 Week Low

Stock Sector Last Close 52 Week Low vs 52 Week Low Mahanagar Gas Limited Utilities 1200.2 1190.4 0.82 Gujarat State Petronet Limited Utilities 287.5 261.45 9.96 Afcons Infrastructure Ltd. Industrials 404.1 386.2 4.63 Tata Chemicals Limited Basic Materials 800.4 756.0 5.87 Bata India Limited Consumer Cyclical 999.2 966.5 3.38 Piramal Pharma Limited Healthcare 187.21 181.73 3.02 Brigade Enterprises Limited Real Estate 895.1 850.7 5.22 PCBL Limited Basic Materials 325.15 319.5 1.77 Devyani International Limited Consumer Cyclical 135.64 132.14 2.65 Indian Energy Exchange Limited Financial Services 139.29 130.26 6.93 Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited Consumer Cyclical 265.35 261.6 1.43 Inox Wind Limited Utilities 134.5 130.32 3.21 Action Construction Equipment Limited Industrials 992.8 917.45 8.21 Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited Basic Materials 440.15 435.3 1.11 Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited Communication Services 51.84 50.1 3.47 Ramkrishna Forgings Limited Industrials 550.0 513.2 7.17 Cyient Limited Industrials 1123.6 1084.05 3.65 NCC Limited Industrials 171.41 170.05 0.8 KEC International Limited Industrials 685.75 627.45 9.29 HFCL Limited Technology 70.17 68.56 2.35 Jupiter Wagons Limited Industrials 285.8 270.05 5.83 Tejas Networks Limited Technology 494.2 474.45 4.16

Source: NSE

Chart: Distribution of stocks vs their 52-week Low

Source: NSE