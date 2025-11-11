Passive AUM grows in H1FY26, but passive share falls

PASSIVE AUM SHARE FALLS IN H1FY26
If you take a broader perspective from FY17 to FY23, the share of passive AUM in overall mutual fund AUM has surged sharply from 3.0% to around 17.0%. However, since 2022-23, the share of passive AUM has stagnated around these levels. In fact, for the first half of the current fiscal (H1FY26), the share of passive AUM is down to 16.72% compared to 17.05% as of March 2025. The table below captures the break of passive AUM into ETF AUM and Index Fund AUM and the market share for each of these periods.
|Fiscal Year
|ETF AUM
|Index Fund AUM
|Passive AUM
|Total MF AUM
|Passive Share
|FY16-17
|50,211
|2,452
|52,663
|17,54,619
|3.00%
|FY17-18
|78,664
|3,061
|81,725
|21,36,036
|3.83%
|FY18-19
|1,39,412
|5,237
|1,44,649
|23,79,584
|6.08%
|FY19-20
|1,54,340
|8,056
|1,62,396
|22,26,203
|7.29%
|FY20-21
|2,89,698
|18,990
|3,08,688
|31,42,764
|9.82%
|FY21-22
|4,30,644
|67,247
|4,97,891
|37,56,683
|13.25%
|FY22-23
|5,07,017
|1,60,776
|6,67,793
|39,42,031
|16.94%
|FY23-24
|6,95,205
|2,13,572
|9,08,777
|53,40,195
|17.02%
|FY24-25
|8,38,343
|2,82,475
|11,20,818
|65,74,287
|17.05%
|H1-FY26
|9,55,910
|3,08,715
|12,64,625
|75,61,309
|16.72%
Data Source: NSE Passive Quarterly
The growth in passive AUM was very rapid from FY20, when it surged from around 7% to 17%. This was in the post-pandemic scenario when the index was the best story in India, and investors realized that there was a lot of investment wisdom in investing in such passive funds and ETFs. They gave top-class returns with lower stock picking risk. That explains the rally in passive assets between FY20 and FY23.
However, the situation changed after that. Investors (including retail and HNI) became more selective. They saw alpha being created through small cap funds, mid-cap funds, and thematic funds. In addition, some of the allocation funds like multi-cap funds and flexi-cap funds combined the best of large cap stability and mid-cap aggression. This again turned the tide in favour of active funds and, not surprisingly, the active flows gravitated towards such alpha funds and allocation funds. As the share of active AUM started picking up after 2023, the share of passive funds stagnated. They were growing in AUM terms but they were not garnering higher market share. That was the crux of the problem.
PASSIVE FUNDS – A PROBLEM OF DEMAND AND SUPPLY
To be fair, passive funds had a problem of demand as well as of supply. Let us look at the demand side first. The Nifty and Sensex funds came as a proxy for the large cap funds, as they gave similar returns with lower fees. However, post 2023, the best of index returns was already done and dusted. The market became a lot more stock-specific and that is where the demand gravitated towards. Investors were not interested in macro stories, when micro stories like defence, alternate energy, outsourcing, CDMO etc could really deliver the goods.
Let us turn to the supply side. One reason for the slowdown in passive fund demand is the lack of adequate supply. Indian mutual funds are still tightly regulated and the scope for using passive to create innovative structures is quite limited. That is still limited to the PMS and AIF clients. However, things now appear to be changing. Reliance Jio will essentially promote passive products in India, as will Zerodha. There is also State Street First which entering the passive space through a JV at IFSC. Now we can expect better quality supply.
WHAT WAS THE PASSIVE ETF STORY IN H1FY26?
Here are key highlights of the passive ETF story in H1FY26. Let us first look at the passive index ETF story.
A quick word on the new ETFs launched in Q2FY26. They broadly included EV & New Age Automotive ETFs, Defence ETFs, Oil & Gas ETFs, and silver ETFs; other than generic index ETFs. Let us now turn to the story of passive index funds.
WHAT WAS THE PASSIVE INDEX FUNDS STORY IN H1FY26?
Here are some key highlights of the passive Index Fund story in the fiscal year. These are passive index funds across equity, debt, and gold.
Growth has been a lot more robust in ETFs than in index funds, due to its listing and lower cost advantages.
CREATING A PASSIVE INVESTING NARRATIVE IN INDIA
There are several steps required to boost passive narrative in India.
Globally, passive is more than 60%. Warren Buffett himself commended John Bogle of Vanguard in his 2016 Letter to Shareholders for having saving billions of dollars of cost to retail investors. That is the sort of thinking that has to sink into Indian investors!
