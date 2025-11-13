Passive flows taper in Oct-25, but gold and silver ETFs shine

PASSIVE FLOW HIGHLIGHTS FOR OCTOBER 2025
Passive inflows have progressively grown in last 4 months; although it did taper from the September highs. Passive fund flows had spiked from ₹8,259 Crore in July to ₹11,437 Crore in August and further to ₹19,057 Crore in September. However, October 2025 saw passive inflows tapering to ₹16,669 Crore. The action in October was dominated by inflows into Gold ETFs and Silver ETFs, although index ETFs and index funds also chipped in.
In terms of flows; Gold ETFs led the way with ₹7,743 Crore in October 2025; followed by Silver ETFs at ₹3,412 Crore, Equity Index ETFs at ₹2,572 Crore, and Equity Index Funds at ₹2,467 Crore. Some of the passive categories that saw outflows in October 2025 included Debt Oriented TMIFs and FOFs investing overseas in passive funds. Out of the 12 categories of passive funds with flows; 8 categories saw net inflows in October 2025, while 4 categories saw net outflows.
EQUITY INDEX ETFS AND INDEX FUNDS IN OCTOBER 2025
The equity index ETFs and index funds are ranked on 5-year returns
|Equity Index Funds
Scheme Name
|1-Year (%)
Returns
|3-Year (%)
Returns
|5-Year (%)
Returns
|Nippon India ETF Nifty PSU Bank BEES
|20.88
|30.41
|42.56
|Kotak Nifty PSU Bank ETF
|20.87
|30.43
|42.50
|CPSE ETF
|1.12
|34.36
|39.11
|BHARAT 22 ETF
|2.86
|27.32
|32.98
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 100 ETF
|8.69
|25.02
|27.94
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Midcap 150 ETF
|7.60
|23.62
|27.17
|Nippon India ETF Nifty Midcap 150
|7.48
|23.56
|27.15
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|-2.77
|21.23
|26.49
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|-3.49
|20.83
|26.23
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|6.74
|22.71
|26.04
|Top-10 Average
|7.00
|25.95
|31.82
Data Source: AMFI India
The average of the top-10 equity index ETFs and index funds are dominated by some very interesting themes. PSU bank ETFs have been the starts of the last 5 years, while the other themes are mid-caps and small caps. Measures like the Make in India and in-sourcing appear to have helped PSU companies outperform the market. In terms of AMCs, Motilal Oswal AMC and Nippon India AMC are among the prominent winners in this category. Average returns of the top-10 are quite robust for 3-year and 5-year periods; although the 5-year returns may have been influenced by the low COVID base.
NON-EQUITY PASSIVE ETFS AND PASSIVE FUNDS IN OCTOBER 2025
The table ranks non-equity passives over a 5-year period.
|Equity Index Funds
Scheme Name
|1 Year (%)
Returns
|3Year (%)
Returns
|5-Year (%)
Returns
|LIC MF Gold Exchange Traded Fund
|60.88
|32.73
|19.19
|Invesco India Gold Exchange Traded Fund
|59.87
|32.15
|18.78
|UTI Gold Exchange Traded Fund
|60.69
|32.54
|18.71
|Axis Gold ETF Fund
|59.35
|31.85
|18.65
|ICICI Prudential Gold ETF
|59.53
|31.93
|18.63
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Gold ETF
|59.49
|31.86
|18.60
|Kotak Gold ETF Fund
|59.32
|31.83
|18.57
|HDFC Gold ETF
|59.41
|31.81
|18.54
|SBI Gold ETF
|59.17
|31.69
|18.49
|Quantum Gold Fund
|59.20
|31.82
|18.49
|Top-10 Average
|59.69
|32.02
|18.66
Data Source: AMFI India
There are no prizes for guessing and even the flows are in sync. Gold ETFs have literally dominated the non-equity passives, with all 10 being gold ETFs or gold funds. Gold has given phenomenal average returns of 59.69% in the last one year, but what is really material is that gold has given 18.66% CAGR over 5 years. That makes gold a good long-term story over the longer term too. Probably, once the COVID base impact is neutralized, gold may be able to match up or even beat returns on equity index funds. More importantly, the correlation is very low in case of gold funds, which makes them low-risk in terms of fund selection.
PASSIVE FUND FOLIO GROWTH: OCTOBER 2025 OVER OCTOBER 2024
Passive funds folio growth slackened in recent months, but only marginally.
|Passive Mutual Fund
Schemes (Folios)
|Folios OCT-25
(in Numbers)
|Folios OCT-24
(in Numbers)
|Growth
(%)
|Silver ETF
|25,29,263
|4,46,557
|466.39%
|Equity oriented ETFs (International)
|10,45,458
|6,08,734
|71.74%
|Gold ETF
|95,75,399
|59,13,163
|61.93%
|Debt Oriented Index Funds (Ex-TMIF)
|25,412
|17,746
|43.20%
|FOFs investing overseas in Active Funds
|10,01,910
|7,24,724
|38.25%
|Equity oriented Index Funds (Domestic)
|1,36,25,691
|1,13,77,247
|19.76%
|Equity oriented ETFs (Domestic)
|1,67,53,296
|1,42,75,535
|17.36%
|Other Index Funds
|1,02,350
|87,572
|16.88%
|Debt Oriented ETFs
|25,31,720
|22,91,835
|10.47%
|Debt Oriented Index Funds (TMIF)
|1,76,847
|1,65,995
|6.54%
|Equity oriented Index Funds (International)
|2,49,140
|2,54,613
|-2.15%
|FOFs investing overseas in Passive Funds
|5,57,079
|6,59,366
|-15.51%
|Total (Passive Funds)
|4,81,73,565
|3,68,23,087
|30.82%
Data Source: AMFI (TMIF is target maturity index funds)
Here are some key inferences from yoy growth in passive folios.
Annual folio growth has fallen from above 50% to closer to 30% in last 8 months.
PASSIVE FUNDS AUM: OCTOBER 2025 OVER OCTOBER 2024
Passive fund AUM growth in October 2025 improved sharply on the back of a surge in the AUM of gold and silver ETFs, as well as robust equity markets; in India and abroad.
|Passive Mutual
Fund Schemes
|AUM OCT-25
(₹ Crore)
|AUM OCT-24
(₹ Crore)
|Growth
(%)
|Silver ETF
|42,537.46
|12,331.00
|244.96%
|Gold ETF
|1,02,119.87
|44,545.22
|129.25%
|FOFs investing overseas in Active Funds
|26,811.56
|17,451.28
|53.64%
|Equity oriented ETFs (International)
|17,551.79
|12,459.60
|40.87%
|Equity oriented Index Funds (Domestic)
|2,03,514.41
|1,52,701.53
|33.28%
|Equity oriented Index Funds (International)
|6,755.46
|5,173.22
|30.59%
|Equity oriented ETFs (Domestic)
|7,51,302.18
|6,60,072.55
|13.82%
|FOFs investing overseas in Passive Funds
|9,279.30
|8,366.11
|10.92%
|Other Index Funds
|3,743.90
|3,489.50
|7.29%
|Debt Oriented Index Funds (TMIF)
|99,141.47
|92,728.79
|6.92%
|Debt Oriented ETFs
|97,007.49
|98,036.94
|-1.05%
|Debt Oriented Index Funds (Ex-TMIF)
|6,920.69
|13,731.02
|-49.60%
|Total (Passive Funds)
|13,66,685.58
|11,21,086.76
|21.91%
Data Source: AMFI (TMIF is target maturity index funds)
Here are some key inferences from the above table.
While the folio growth of passive funds in October 2025 has been sharply better, it is largely due to the impact of the big demand for gold and silver ETFs. That may be a passing phase.
