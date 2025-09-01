Q1FY26 Real GDP grows at 7.8%; much better than street estimates

Q1FY26 GDP GROWTH ALMOST 140 BPS ABOVE EXPECTATIONS

On the last working day of August 2025, the MOSPI put out the Q1FY26 GDP growth figures. Q1FY26 real GDP growth surged to 7.8%, while the nominal GDP growth was also robust at 8.8%. Very low inflation helped prop up the real GDP figure, although the nominal growth was lower than previous quarters.What were the big drivers of growth in Q1FY26?

Manufacturing and Construction saw real growth of 7.7% and 7.6% respectively in Q1FY26. However, the real thrust came from services. The service sector was led by defence spending at 9.8%, financial services at 9.5% and trade & hotels at 8.6%. Agriculture grew 3.7% but mining and quarrying contracted by -3.1%.

Q1FY26 NOMINAL GVA AND NOMINAL GDP (QUARTERLY ESTIMATE)

Real GDP may be the standard measures of economic growth, but nominal GDP (before inflation) is a barometer of jobs, fiscal deficit, and economic activity.

Sector Q1FY24

(₹ in Crore) Q1FY25 (₹ in Crore) Q1FY26 (₹ in Crore) YOY (%) Q1FY25 YOY (%) Q1FY26 Primary Sector 12,16,656 13,13,607 13,35,410 8.0 1.7 Agriculture, Livestock, Forestry 10,81,545 11,62,510 11,99,589 7.5 3.2 Mining & Quarrying 1,35,111 1,51,096 1,35,821 11.8 -10.1 Secondary Sector 16,70,235 18,23,289 19,73,040 9.2 8.2 Manufacturing 9,14,820 9,91,485 10,91,967 8.4 10.1 Electricity, Gas, Utility Services 1,86,449 1,99,747 2,03,870 7.1 2.1 Construction 5,68,967 6,32,056 6,77,203 11.1 7.1 Tertiary Sector 36,84,661 40,57,771 45,16,227 10.1 11.3 Trade, Hotels, Transport 10,42,268 11,22,648 12,27,932 7.7 9.4 Financial, Professional Services 17,00,358 18,64,812 20,70,505 9.7 11.0 Public Administration, Defence 9,42,034 10,70,312 12,17,790 13.6 13.8 Nominal Gross Value Added (GVA) 65,71,552 71,94,667 78,24,677 9.5 8.8 Nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP) 72,11,628 79,07,894 86,05,365 9.7 8.8

Data Source: MOSPI

There are key takeaways from nominal GDP data. Firstly, nominal GDP growth and nominal GVA growth at 8.8% were impressive. Data shows that inflation has substantially come down. What were the big drivers of nominal GDP growth in FY25? In the primary sector, while mining suffered, the agricultural output was in the positive.

Manufacturing improved by 170 bps in nominal terms to 10.1% in Q1FY26; largely due to revival in capital spending and a domestic focus. Growth in electricity output and construction are sharply lower compared to the year ago first quarter. Services growth was higher across the board in Q1FY26 and that contributed substantially to growth.

REAL GVA AND REAL GDP FOR Q1FY26 (QUARTERLY ESTIMATES)

The table below captures the sector wise break up of real GDP (net of inflation) for Q1FY26, juxtaposed with Q1FY25 and Q1FY24.

Sector Q1FY24

(₹ in Crore) Q1FY25 (₹ in Crore) Q1FY26 (₹ in Crore) YOY (%) Q1FY25 YOY (%) Q1FY26 Primary Sector 6,24,534 6,38,065 6,55,701 2.2 2.8 Agriculture, Livestock, Forestry 5,40,008 5,47,919 5,68,374 1.5 3.7 Mining & Quarrying 84,526 90,146 87,327 6.6 -3.1 Secondary Sector 10,89,237 11,82,833 12,65,896 8.6 7.0 Manufacturing 6,56,922 7,06,798 7,61,394 7.6 7.7 Electricity, Gas, Utility Services 96,203 1,05,981 1,06,470 10.2 0.5 Construction 3,36,112 3,70,054 3,98,032 10.1 7.6 Tertiary Sector 21,78,681 23,26,433 25,42,237 6.8 9.3 Trade, Hotels, Transport 6,53,847 6,89,172 7,48,348 5.4 8.6 Financial, Professional Services 10,55,657 11,25,793 12,32,476 6.6 9.5 Public Administration, Defence 4,69,176 5,11,468 5,61,413 9.0 9.8 Real Gross Value Added (GVA) 38,92,452 41,47,331 44,63,834 6.5 7.6 Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) 41,70,114 44,41,664 47,88,623 6.5 7.8

Data Source: MOSPI

Real GDP growth at 7.8%, was surprisingly higher than expected. The thrust came from manufacturing; but more importantly from services. More importantly, the tumult in global markets and policy flux has had little impact. The Trump Tariff impact will be felt in Q2 and more distinctly in Q3. The domestic story appears to be playing out fairly, as evident from the sharp revival in the services sector.

The India growth story is; at 7.8% real growth, enviable and also salivating. Among the global large economies, India remains the fastest growing; for the fourth year in a row. But, more importantly, the Indian economy appears to have taken the global crisis in its stride.