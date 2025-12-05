Q2FY26 Real GDP growth scales six-quarter high of 8.2%

Q2FY26 GDP GROWTH MAY TRIGGER FY26 UPGRADES

On the last working day of November 2025, MOSPI put out the Q2FY26 GDP growth figures. If Q1FY26 real GDP growth at 7.8% was a positive surprise, Q2FY26 was still better at 8.2%. More importantly, it also marked the best quarterly GDP growth in the last 6 quarters. Nominal GDP was up 8.7% in Q2FY26. Low inflation has ensured that most of the nominal growth is being transmitted in the form of real GDP growth.

Let us turn to the growth leaders and laggards in Q2FY26. Manufacturing and Construction saw real growth of 9.2% and 7.2% respectively in Q2FY26. Like in the first quarter, the big thrust came from services; led by real growth in finance & realty at 10.2%, and public administration and defence at 9.7%. Real agriculture growth may look tad overstated as the tepid nominal growth was offset by negative inflation in agri-products.

Q2FY26 REAL GVA AND REAL GDP (QUARTERLY ESTIMATE)

Real GDP and Real GVA, post inflation, are a good barometer of the wealth effect in the economy, as evinced in the table below.

Sector Q2FY24 Q2FY25 Q2FY26 Q2FY25 (%) Q2FY26 (%) Primary Sector 5,22,188 5,40,666 5,57,501 3.5 3.1 Agriculture, Livestock, Forestry 4,56,998 4,75,765 4,92,623 4.1 3.5 Mining & Quarrying 65,190 64,901 64,878 -0.4 0.0 Secondary Sector 11,27,299 11,72,416 12,67,823 4.0 8.1 Manufacturing 7,05,592 7,20,846 7,86,670 2.2 9.1 Electricity, Gas, Utility Services 1,00,019 1,02,970 1,07,519 3.0 4.4 Construction 3,21,688 3,48,601 3,73,634 8.4 7.2 Tertiary Sector 22,63,703 24,27,523 26,51,589 7.2 9.2 Trade, Hotels, Transport 7,13,765 7,57,326 8,13,369 6.1 7.4 Financial, Realty 10,47,187 11,22,890 12,37,877 7.2 10.2 Public Administration, Defence 5,02,752 5,47,308 6,00,343 8.9 9.7 Real GVA 39,13,191 41,40,606 44,76,914 5.8 8.1 Real GDP 42,54,806 44,93,587 48,63,340 5.6 8.2 Data Source: MOSPI (Figures are ₹ in Crore)

The above table not only provides a comparison of absolute figures for Q2 in the last 3 years, but also presents yoy growth in the current and previous fiscal year. There are key takeaways from real GDP data. Firstly, while real GVA (gross value added) stood at 8.1%, real GDP growth was 8.2%. The GVA is a more reliable barometer, as it removes the impact of indirect taxes and subsidies in growth. Improvement in real GDP growth came from low inflation, with CPI inflation touching an all-time low of 0.25% in October 2025.

While primary sector has lagged in terms of growth, it is the secondary and the tertiary sectors that are showing the real traction in Q2FY26. Manufacturing has bounced back based on capex and improved capacity utilization. With a greater thrust on inward looking growth amid tariffs, the finance and realty sector have also seen good traction. It does not look like the global tariffs have had any serious impact on the India growth story.

NOMINAL GVA AND NOMINAL GDP FOR Q2FY26 (QUARTERLY ESTIMATES)

The table below captures the sector wise break up of Nominal GDP for Q2FY26, juxtaposed with Q2FY25 and Q2FY24.

Sector Q2FY24 Q2FY25 Q2FY26 Q2FY25 (%) Q2FY26 (%) Primary Sector 10,72,320 11,43,824 11,57,592 6.7 1.2 Agriculture, Livestock, Forestry 9,63,835 10,37,227 10,55,598 7.6 1.8 Mining & Quarrying 1,08,485 1,06,597 1,01,993 -1.7 -4.3 Secondary Sector 17,01,391 17,81,871 19,47,152 4.7 9.3 Manufacturing 9,77,712 10,10,480 11,28,529 3.4 11.7 Electricity, Gas, Utility Services 1,87,450 1,92,042 1,99,237 2.4 3.7 Construction 5,36,229 5,79,349 6,19,385 8.0 6.9 Tertiary Sector 38,26,418 42,18,988 46,64,631 10.3 10.6 Trade, Hotels, Transport 11,53,823 12,53,407 13,38,787 8.6 6.8 Financial, Realty 17,06,883 18,74,943 20,91,052 9.8 11.5 Public Administration, Defence 9,65,712 10,90,638 12,34,791 12.9 13.2 Nominal GVA 66,00,129 71,44,683 77,69,374 8.3 8.7 Nominal GDP 72,40,697 78,40,345 85,25,070 8.3 8.7 Data Source: MOSPI (Figures are ₹ in Crore)

The nominal GDP and GVA growth assumes importance as it is the barometer of overall business size. It has direct implications for tax collections, and for job creation. In the case of manufacturing and services, the gap between the nominal growth and real growth is not too significant. That is because inflation has moved to as low as 0.25% in October. However, in the case of agriculture, the real growth is higher than the nominal growth due to negative inflation in most food products.

The positive takeaways is that Indian economy has grown at 7.8% in Q1 and 8.2% in Q2, averaging 8% real growth in the first half of FY26. This could translate into a slew of growth upgrades. While the tariff stress is yet to be felt on the Indian economy, it could be more prominent in Q3 and Q4. For now, it looks like the India domestic story is robust enough to drive economic growth in India.